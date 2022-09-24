Read full article on original website
Troy nominates part of Lansingburgh for National Register
The City of Troy is nominating a part of the Lansingburgh neighborhood to be designated as a National Register historic district. The designation would help support the revitalization in the neighborhood.
Upstate New York HS Football Game Moved Due To Gun Threat
Friday night high school football games are supposed community gatherings for students, alumni and friends to engage and enjoy. This was not the case last week, where Capital Region school officials worked with local authorities to act quickly and move a football game. This decisive action may have avoided a possibly deadly situation involving a large crowd.
Gun threat postponed Watervliet football game, probe ongoing
Watervliet City School District Superintendent Don Stevens said Friday morning, students and staff made district leaders aware of a potential gun violence threat to take place at that night’s home football game against Schuylerville. He said it’s believed to have been targeted between individuals, and didn't have anything to do with the game.
New principal named at Ballston Spa High
There’s a new principal at Ballston Spa High School. Richard Murphy is now the interim high school principal for this school year. Murphy was the principal at Shaker High School in the North Colonie School District for 15 years before retiring in 2021. He takes Dr. Gianleo Duca’s place...
Passengers return to Albany ahead of Hurricane Ian
COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As Hurricane Ian continues to barrel towards the West Coast of Florida, some passengers returned to the Capital Region Tuesday ahead of the storm’s landfall. One flight Tuesday morning brought a number of passengers to Albany from Tampa, an area expected to be hit hard. Fabiane Saggerson was one of the […]
Druthers in Clifton Park officially opening its doors
After a delay in getting its liquor license, Druthers Brewing Company in Clifton Park is officially opening its doors on September 28 at noon. The location opened for food take-out only on September 21 since they hadn't gotten the license yet.
Owner of Schuylerville’s Saratoga Apple passes away
The owner-operator of Saratoga Apple in Schuylerville has died. Nathan Darrow passed away on September 20 at the age of 71.
Popular Saratoga County BBQ Hot Spot Gets New Home
What started as a small family owned business in Halfmoon is taking a big step! Rollin Smoke BBQ announced on Tuesday that they will be upgrading to a larger location just up the road. Currently, they’re located on Guideboard Road in Halfmoon, but soon they’ll be opening a larger restaurant at 1619 Route 9, formerly the Halfmoon Sandwich Shoppe.
Man on motorcycle killed in Glens Falls crash
Police are investigating a deadly crash in Glens Falls. It happened at the intersection of Glen Street and Oakland Avenue, right near the Cool Insuring Arena. Investigators say a motorcycle and car collided in the intersection. Witnesses say the bike was speeding and went through the red light, hitting the car.
New Motorcycle Themed Cafe Now Serving Up Coffee & More In Saratoga County
If you get fired up on caffeine and firing up your ride, there is a new local cafe right up your alley. The beautiful thing about coffee is you can enjoy it pretty much any setting. And it can be a companion for any activity. Getting up early to work on your house? Fire up a pot of joe. Shopping at Crossgate? Stop mid-shop for that jolt of caffeine.
Halfmoon Man Wins '$5,000 A Week For Life' NY Lottery Prize
A Capital District man won a "$5,000 A Week For Life" scratch-off prize. Saratoga County resident Andrew McClure, of Halfmoon, claimed his top prize from the "Set For Life" lottery game, New York Lottery announced on Monday, Sept. 26. NY Lottery said the $10 ticket guarantees a minimum payout of...
Overnight blaze threatens Lo Porto’s in Troy
After Troy Police noticed a haze in the neighborhood Sunday night, they called fire crews to the area of 83 4th Street—next door to the beloved Lo Porto Ristorante Caffe.
Wing Walk returning to downtown Schenectady
The Schenectady Wing Walk is back for 2022. The ninth annual walk takes place on October 1 from noon to 5 p.m. all around downtown Schenectady.
Mechanicville school district updates security measures
A local school district has recently enhanced its safety and security measures.
Motorcyclist killed in Colonie crash
Colonie police are investigating a deadly crash. It happened Saturday night in the area of Central and Hawley avenues. Witnesses say a motorcycle was speeding and rear-ended an SUV that had just pulled out of the Delmonico’s parking lot. The motorcyclist, 39-year-old Charles Fowler, died at the scene. The...
Menands Fire Department announces death of former chief
Former Menands Fire Chief Stephen Lukovits passed away on September 16 at age 86. Lukovits—originally from Astoria, Queens—moved to Hoags Corners with his siblings and parents as a child, where he started his career as a volunteer firefighter.
Cohoes Car Show returns on October 2
The 2022 Cohoes Car Show is rolling into the city on Sunday, October 2. The show is located in Canal Square Park on Remsen Street.
Lake George woman accused in string of thefts
Troopers found more than they bargained for on Sunday when they carried out a search warrant on a Lake George woman's car.
Upstate New York Begins With Albany? No Way That’s Correct! Or Is It?
Albany, New York! The Capital City! Home of The Egg, the Northway and the Twin Bridges! It is the heart of the Capital Region but is Albany considered 'Upstate New York'? The debate rages on and on and on. Everyone feels confident that their definition of Upstate New York is...
Jon Romano describes vicious Albany sword attack
It was four weeks ago when a man walked into an Albany homeless shelter and attacked a shelter employee with a machete. Now we’re getting to hear from the victim of that attack. Jon Romano, 34, is a man who has many wounds yet to heal, but also many...
