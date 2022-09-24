ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latham, NY

104.5 The Team

Upstate New York HS Football Game Moved Due To Gun Threat

Friday night high school football games are supposed community gatherings for students, alumni and friends to engage and enjoy. This was not the case last week, where Capital Region school officials worked with local authorities to act quickly and move a football game. This decisive action may have avoided a possibly deadly situation involving a large crowd.
WATERVLIET, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Gun threat postponed Watervliet football game, probe ongoing

Watervliet City School District Superintendent Don Stevens said Friday morning, students and staff made district leaders aware of a potential gun violence threat to take place at that night’s home football game against Schuylerville. He said it’s believed to have been targeted between individuals, and didn't have anything to do with the game.
WATERVLIET, NY
WNYT

New principal named at Ballston Spa High

There’s a new principal at Ballston Spa High School. Richard Murphy is now the interim high school principal for this school year. Murphy was the principal at Shaker High School in the North Colonie School District for 15 years before retiring in 2021. He takes Dr. Gianleo Duca’s place...
BALLSTON SPA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Passengers return to Albany ahead of Hurricane Ian

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As Hurricane Ian continues to barrel towards the West Coast of Florida, some passengers returned to the Capital Region Tuesday ahead of the storm’s landfall. One flight Tuesday morning brought a number of passengers to Albany from Tampa, an area expected to be hit hard. Fabiane Saggerson was one of the […]
ALBANY, NY
albanymagic.com

Popular Saratoga County BBQ Hot Spot Gets New Home

What started as a small family owned business in Halfmoon is taking a big step! Rollin Smoke BBQ announced on Tuesday that they will be upgrading to a larger location just up the road. Currently, they’re located on Guideboard Road in Halfmoon, but soon they’ll be opening a larger restaurant at 1619 Route 9, formerly the Halfmoon Sandwich Shoppe.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
#Linus School Sports#Warriors#Highschoolsports#Columbia#Scotia Glenville
WNYT

Man on motorcycle killed in Glens Falls crash

Police are investigating a deadly crash in Glens Falls. It happened at the intersection of Glen Street and Oakland Avenue, right near the Cool Insuring Arena. Investigators say a motorcycle and car collided in the intersection. Witnesses say the bike was speeding and went through the red light, hitting the car.
GLENS FALLS, NY
WNYT

Motorcyclist killed in Colonie crash

Colonie police are investigating a deadly crash. It happened Saturday night in the area of Central and Hawley avenues. Witnesses say a motorcycle was speeding and rear-ended an SUV that had just pulled out of the Delmonico’s parking lot. The motorcyclist, 39-year-old Charles Fowler, died at the scene. The...
COLONIE, NY
WNYT

Jon Romano describes vicious Albany sword attack

It was four weeks ago when a man walked into an Albany homeless shelter and attacked a shelter employee with a machete. Now we’re getting to hear from the victim of that attack. Jon Romano, 34, is a man who has many wounds yet to heal, but also many...
ALBANY, NY

