Movies

Gizmodo

The Fate of Star Trek 4 Is in Limbo (Again)

The showrunner behind the Quantum Leap reboot still wants Scott Bakula to return. Tom Hiddleston hypes up the stakes of Loki’s second season. Plus, get a glimpse of the Halloween Ends soundtrack, and what’s coming on The Walking Dead. Spoilers, away!. Star Trek 4. Variety reports that Paramount...
MOVIES
Gizmodo

Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon Is a Sweetly Sleazy Fantasy Tale

Writer-director Ana Lily Amirpour makes movies that can’t be easily categorized. Her 2014 debut, A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night, established this by being a contemporary feminist Persian-language vampire Western filmed in a California ghost town. Her latest, Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon, is a little less eccentric, but no less unique and enjoyable.
MOVIES
Gizmodo

The Mandalorian

With mild apologies to Din Djarin’s modified N1 Naboo Starfighter, we’ll always consider the Razor Crest to be the bounty hunter’s true ship. Lego hopes you feel the same—or at least close enough to shell out $600 galactic credits to purchase this new Ultimate Collector Series version of The Mandalorian’s ST-70 class M-111 Assault Ship. Like other entries in Lego’s high-end line, it’s enormous, incredibly detailed, and most impressive. Check it out!
CARS
Gizmodo

Interview With the Vampire

Anne Rice, as an author, is obsessed with the ways that love is a singularly horrible experience. It tears you apart, it destroys you, it eats you alive. In the newest adaptation of her work, AMC’s Interview With the Vampire, love is placed at the center of a reconstructed version of her seminal twisted fantasy, resulting in a sweeping, Southern Gothic romance where two vampires make a fool of death with their inescapable, never-ending, horrific love.
TV SERIES
Page Six

Hayden Panettiere reflects on ‘heartbreaking’ decision to relinquish custody

Hayden Panettiere is looking back on the “heartbreaking” moment she relinquished custody of her daughter, Kaya, to Wladimir Klitschko amid her addiction struggles. The “Nashville” alum told Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris and Kelly Osbourne on “Red Table Talk” that the decision “wasn’t a discussion.” Panettiere, 33, claimed in a sneak peek of Wednesday’s episode, obtained by People, that her ex-fiancé did not “come to” her and share his reasoning for why “it would be good for” Kaya to live with him. “If he had … I would’ve said, ‘OK, that makes sense, I get it, I’ll come there to visit and stuff...
CELEBRITIES
Gizmodo

Halloween Is Cool and All, But John Carpenter Is Really Into Godzilla These Days

As the marketing for Halloween Ends—and Halloween itself, for that matter—builds into a crescendo of spookiness, the director responsible for some of the holiday’s most memorable frights is turning his attention elsewhere: specifically to Godzilla, shining star of Shout Factory TV’s upcoming movie marathon, featuring the great John Carpenter as host.
MOVIES
Gizmodo

Avatar's Rerelease Does Great in Theaters, Quelle Surprise

James Cameron’s Avatar came back to theaters this weekend, and it’s prompted no shortage of discussion about its impact (or lack thereof) on the greater cultural landscape. Whether or not you think that the first of five planned films left a mark on popular culture will have to wait for another day, because the re-release is currently busy re-confirming that yes, there’s very much still some interest in the science fantasy franchise.
MOVIES
Gizmodo

Project Wolf Hunting

When I first read about the new South Korean action film Project Wolf Hunting, the description called it “Con Air on a boat.” So… Con Boat. And that is 100% accurate for about a third of the film. Eventually though, the film gets taken over, quite literally, by something much more sinister, and the results are very bloody on screen, but also quite messy off it.
MOVIES
Gizmodo

Nicki Minaj Claims Conspiracy Over Music Video Age-Restriction

Nicki Minaj took to Instagram to share that the music video for her song “Likkle Miss Remix” featuring dancehall artist Skeng has been age-restricted on YouTube. While that would definitely upset most artists, Minaj claims that the age-restriction is a plot to prevent her from raking in views.
MUSIC
Gizmodo

The Final Halloween Ends Trailer Promises a Fight to the Death, Or Else

The end is in sight for Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), world’s weariest and most war-torn former babysitter, and her slash-happy nemesis, Michael Myers—but first, they have to find each other again. Once they do, as this final Halloween Ends trailer teases, it could mean curtains for them both.
MOVIES
Gizmodo

Jedi Meet a Force Cult in the Latest Star Wars: The High Republic Novel

New Disney+ series Andor is grabbing all the Star Wars attention lately, but for High Republic fans, there’s a new tale out next week well worthy of notice. io9 is thrilled to have an exclusive excerpt from Star Wars: The High Republic: Path of Deceit, the latest in the series. It’s by Justina Ireland (2021's Out of the Shadows) and Tessa Gratton (who has Quest for Planet X due next year).
MOVIES
Gizmodo

Bugs Bunny's Howl-O-Skreem Spooktacular Promises a Graveyard Bash

Daffy Duck and Porky Pig take center stage in “Graveyard Goofs,” a Looney Tunes short which is a part of HBO Max’s Bugs Bunny’s Howl-O-Skreem Spooktacular. The iconic duo totally has everything under control in an io9 exclusive clip shared with us from Warner Bros. Animation.
COMICS
Gizmodo

'The Follower' Project Uses Open Webcams to Find Your Instagram Photoshoot

Big Brother is watching you take your Instagram photos. In delightfully dystopic fashion, a Belgian artist has used artificial intelligence to scour open security cameras and match people’s Instagram photos to footage of them taking them, showing us how eyes—both human and digital—are on us at all times.
VISUAL ART

