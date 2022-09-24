Matt Barnes rescinds Celtics criticism for ‘messy’ Ime Udoka scandal: ‘It’s 100 times uglier than any of us thought’

Read full article on original website
Celtics Announce Veteran Additions To Training Camp Roster
The Boston Celtics began training camp practices Tuesday, and did so with a few new faces. Boston announced Tuesday that it finalized its training camp roster for the 2022-23 season by adding veterans Justin Jackson, Jake Layman, Luka Samanic, Brodric Thomas, Denzel Valentine and Noah Vonleh. Those additions to the...
LeBron James takes another shot at Celtics: ‘We all hate Boston’
LeBron James has done his best now as a Laker to keep taking shots at both the Celtics and the city of Boston. He had some marquee rivalry games against the C’s as a member of both the Cavaliers and Heat, and now, naturally, he ended up with the Lakers as his career comes winding down.
Boston Celtics Mailbag: Jae Crowder trade offer, Luke Kornet starting, Ime Udoka’s future
We’re running a weekly mailbag during the Celtics season. If you have questions about the Celtics or NBA, email brobb@masslive.com or tweet @briantrobb. What will the Phoenix Suns ask for as compensation in return for trading Jae Crowder? Tax savings. A less expensive depth piece? Peyton Pritchard? 2nd round pick? What salary is left to trade? — Kenneth.
Dennis Eckersley gives Will Middlebrooks touching advice on how to call Red Sox games for NESN
The last couple of days have represented something of a passing of the torch in the NESN broadcast booth. Alongside play-by-play man Dave O’Brien, Will Middlebrooks has made his booth debut while Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley begins his final stretch of games before retiring at the end of the season.
Celtics look to talk with Jay Larranaga to join Joe Mazzulla’s staff (report)
With the swift transition from Ime Udoka to Joe Mazzulla still ongoing, the Celtics are reportedly looking to potentially add a familiar name to Mazzulla’s staff. The team is seeking permission to talk with current Clippers assistant coach Jay Larranaga, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, about coming back to Boston.
How Shaquille O’Neal Responded To Ime Udoka, Celtics Scandal
The tidal wave-generating scandal that has uncovered an abundance of updates surrounding last season’s Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka for his actions which violated the organization?s policies, which have resulted in an even greater plethora of reactions and takes from players — both current and former — to those of the media.
Red Sox’s Connor Wong ‘pretty shocked’ to be named WooSox MVP but 9 homers in final 16 games makes him worthy
BOSTON — Triple-A Worcester manager Chad Tracy texted Connor Wong a few days ago to inform the catcher he had been named the WooSox’s 2022 MVP. “That was probably the last thing I was expecting and when he told me, I was pretty shocked,” Wong said Monday at Fenway Park.
Xander Bogaerts says he hasn’t decided on opt-out, still believes in Red Sox longterm future: ‘They have money’
BOSTON -- When reporters entered the Red Sox clubhouse Tuesday afternoon, team president Sam Kennedy and shortstop Xander Bogaerts were talking in a corner. But it’s unlikely that the two men, who have known each other for a decade, were hammering out the final details of a contract extension that would answer the most pressing question of Boston’s upcoming off-season.
