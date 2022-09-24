Pete Carroll hoping Seahawks 'get act together' against Falcons

The Seattle Seahawks started the season strong against Russell Wilson and his Broncos, then turned around and played a disastrous game in San Francisco. Week 3 Seattle hosts the Falcons and coach Pete Carroll is hoping his team can turn things around on Sunday.

“Man, this is an important week for us, getting back home and getting our act together,” Carroll said Friday. “We didn’t do what we wanted to do last week, so all phases are called on. Everybody has to contribute, we need to put a good game together here. We worked really hard in that direction, trying to get ready to play smart, play right, and not give a bunch of stuff away, penalties, the ball, and that kind of stuff. I’m looking for us to bounce, turn this back around, and get rolling.”

Carroll knows pulling out a win on gamedays in the NFL is never just that simple, but feels the Seahawks put in a solid week of preparation.

“Unfortunately, Atlanta is a good club, and they have been right there to win both games,” Carroll continued. “I know that they know that they are on the verge because they are. They have talent, speed, all kinds of stuff, and a scheme. They do a really nice job, so it’s a big challenge for us. I hope that we can play and connect with the 12s and do our thing like we know how to do and like they know how to do it to make it a big afternoon for us.”

Kickoff is set for 1:25 p.m. PT Sunday at Lumen Field.