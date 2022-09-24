ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

2 separate downtown Denver stabbings leave 2 hospitalized

By Nick Wills
 4 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) – Denver Police responded to two separate stabbings late Friday night that left two people hospitalized, and both suspects are still at large.

Stabbing on the 1800 block of Larimer Street

DPD said that they responded to a report of a stabbing in the Union Station neighborhood around 11:05 p.m. on Friday night.

When they arrived, they discovered a woman had what they described as non-life-threatening injuries. Her identity has not been released but she was transported to a nearby hospital.

This investigation remains ongoing as the suspect remains at large.

Stabbing at Park Avenue and Colfax Avenue

Reports of a second stabbing on the northern border of the Cheeseman Park neighborhood came into DPD around 11:08 p.m.

DPD said that when they arrived at the scene, they found one man with non-life-threatening injuries. He too was transported to a nearby hospital.

The suspect in this stabbing is also still at large.

If you have any information regarding either of these two stabbings, please reach out to the Denver Police Department by calling 720-913-2000.

