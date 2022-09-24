Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orphaned Pup Finds Family and FreedomCamilo DíazWeymouth, MA
What is going on with the Boston Labor Market?Instawork Economic ResearchBoston, MA
Duxbury Celebrates Halloween With 5 Festive Events!Dianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
New CoHo construction set to start on Winthrop and CapenThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
You're Invited: Uncover Secrets of the Past at Cafe Venice's Thrilling Paranormal InvestigationDianna CarneyNorwood, MA
Related
Dennis Eckersley gives Will Middlebrooks touching advice on how to call Red Sox games for NESN
The last couple of days have represented something of a passing of the torch in the NESN broadcast booth. Alongside play-by-play man Dave O’Brien, Will Middlebrooks has made his booth debut while Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley begins his final stretch of games before retiring at the end of the season.
NBC Sports
Cora addresses relationship with Bloom after trying Red Sox season
To say the Boston Red Sox underachieved in 2022 would be an understatement. After reaching Game 6 of the 2021 American League Championship Series, the Red Sox are set to finish under .500 and last in the AL East for the second time in three years. Despite those poor results, team president Sam Kennedy said both chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and manager Alex Cora will return in 2023.
Red Sox’s Connor Wong ‘pretty shocked’ to be named WooSox MVP but 9 homers in final 16 games makes him worthy
BOSTON — Triple-A Worcester manager Chad Tracy texted Connor Wong a few days ago to inform the catcher he had been named the WooSox’s 2022 MVP. “That was probably the last thing I was expecting and when he told me, I was pretty shocked,” Wong said Monday at Fenway Park.
Red Sox beat Orioles, 13-9, in wacky, sloppy battle; Triston Casas has 3 hits, including homer
BOSTON -- There are good games, bad games and ugly games over the course of a major league season. Then there are absolute atrocities like the 3-hour, 57-minute affair that played out between the Red Sox and Orioles on Tuesday night. Boston and Baltimore combined for 22 runs, 26 hits,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Red Sox expect Nathan Eovaldi, Eric Hosmer back this season; what about Trevor Story?
BOSTON -- The Red Sox expect to activate injured veterans Nathan Eovaldi and Eric Hosmer off the injured list by the end of the story. It’s unclear if they have the same expectation for second baseman Trevor Story. While Eovaldi is expected to start Thursday and Hosmer could be...
Xander Bogaerts says he hasn’t decided on opt-out, still believes in Red Sox longterm future: ‘They have money’
BOSTON -- When reporters entered the Red Sox clubhouse Tuesday afternoon, team president Sam Kennedy and shortstop Xander Bogaerts were talking in a corner. But it’s unlikely that the two men, who have known each other for a decade, were hammering out the final details of a contract extension that would answer the most pressing question of Boston’s upcoming off-season.
LeBron James takes another shot at Celtics: ‘We all hate Boston’
LeBron James has done his best now as a Laker to keep taking shots at both the Celtics and the city of Boston. He had some marquee rivalry games against the C’s as a member of both the Cavaliers and Heat, and now, naturally, he ended up with the Lakers as his career comes winding down.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
85K+
Followers
64K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0