Cora addresses relationship with Bloom after trying Red Sox season

To say the Boston Red Sox underachieved in 2022 would be an understatement. After reaching Game 6 of the 2021 American League Championship Series, the Red Sox are set to finish under .500 and last in the AL East for the second time in three years. Despite those poor results, team president Sam Kennedy said both chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and manager Alex Cora will return in 2023.
Xander Bogaerts says he hasn’t decided on opt-out, still believes in Red Sox longterm future: ‘They have money’

BOSTON -- When reporters entered the Red Sox clubhouse Tuesday afternoon, team president Sam Kennedy and shortstop Xander Bogaerts were talking in a corner. But it’s unlikely that the two men, who have known each other for a decade, were hammering out the final details of a contract extension that would answer the most pressing question of Boston’s upcoming off-season.
