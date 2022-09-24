ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taunton, MA

fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man sentenced to prison due to drug and violent crime activity throughout the state

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced for racketeering and drug trafficking conspiracies stemming from his involvement in the street gang, NOB. 27-year-old Joshua Teixeira, a/k/a “Trouble,” of Boston was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin to seven years in prison and three years of supervised release. In April 2022, Teixeira pleaded guilty to one count of RICO conspiracy and one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WPRI

3 contractors charged with stealing thousands in wages

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Three drywall installation contractors based in Rhode Island are accused of stealing more than $64,000 in wages from 14 workers during the construction of a Woonsocket school, according to Attorney General Peter Neronha. Prosecutors believe the wage theft happened during the renovation of RISE Prep...
WOONSOCKET, RI
ABC6.com

3 contractors charged with stealing over $60K from construction workers

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Attorney General Peter Neronha said Tuesday that three contractors were charged for stealing over $60,000 from construction workers. The attorney general’s office said that 33-year-old Eduardo Benitez, 36-year-old Teresa Rojas, and 25-year-old Yuliana Gonzalez allegedly stole a total of $64,000 from 14 workers the construction and renovation of RISE Prep Mayoral Academy in Woonsocket in 2018 and 2019.
WOONSOCKET, RI
fallriverreporter.com

29-year-old Rhode Island woman found guilty of opening fire on pregnant woman

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced that a Rhode Island woman was found guilty in Kent County Superior Court of multiple felony counts following her arrest in 2020 for pointing a gun at a pregnant woman and firing several shots with a firearm outside of a home in West Warwick.
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Man Arrested in Dartmouth on Firearms Charges

DARTMOUTH (1420 WBSM) — A 20-year-old New Bedford man was arrested Thursday in Dartmouth after he was served an arrest warrant and found to be in possession of a firearm without a license. According to Dartmouth Police, Officer Darren Emond served an arrest warrant to Koby Gedeon for a...
DARTMOUTH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man sentenced in wide-ranging fentanyl, heroin and cocaine trafficking conspiracy

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced in federal court for his role in a wide-ranging fentanyl, heroin, crack and cocaine trafficking conspiracy. According to the Department of Justice, 43-year-old Kevin Martinez, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Timothy S. Hillman to 22 months in prison and six years of supervised release. On March 23, 2022, Martinez pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin, 400 grams or more of fentanyl, 280 grams or more of crack cocaine and 500 grams or more of cocaine.
1420 WBSM

Massachusetts Police Cite Tens of Thousands of Distracted Drivers

I was driving through the Boston Metro area on Route 128 the other night when a young woman in a Toyota something-or-other signaled to enter the center lane. The only problem was I was already occupying that lane. I could tell by the glare of the cell phone she clutched...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Father taking son to Everett school threatened to shoot crossing guard

EVERETT, Mass. — A father who was taking his son to school in Everett on Tuesday morning was arrested after police say he threatened to shoot a crossing guard. Officers responding to a report of an altercation near the Parlin Middle School learned the father made the threat and flashed what appeared to be a firearm after exchanging words with the crossing guard, according to the Everett Police Department.
EVERETT, MA
1420 WBSM

1420 WBSM

Fairhaven, MA
