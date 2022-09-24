Read full article on original website
Massachusetts man sentenced to prison due to drug and violent crime activity throughout the state
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced for racketeering and drug trafficking conspiracies stemming from his involvement in the street gang, NOB. 27-year-old Joshua Teixeira, a/k/a “Trouble,” of Boston was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin to seven years in prison and three years of supervised release. In April 2022, Teixeira pleaded guilty to one count of RICO conspiracy and one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.
WCVB
Massachusetts man accused of hiring Uber to drive him to New Hampshire to deliver drugs
A Massachusetts man is facing federal charges after he was accused of hiring an Uber to drive him to a home in Dover, New Hampshire, to deliver fentanyl. Johan Rodriguez, 37, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, was arrested Monday in Dover and charged with one count of conspiracy to possess fentanyl with the intent to distribute.
Wareham Man Arrested in Middleboro for Carrying Illegal Gun While Drunk
MIDDLEBORO — Middleboro police have arrested a 20-year-old Wareham man for possessing a gun with a defaced serial number and two felony firearms charges after officers found the firearm when he was placed into protective custody on Monday. Police said Andrew Labbe was intoxicated and refused to leave a...
WPRI
3 contractors charged with stealing thousands in wages
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Three drywall installation contractors based in Rhode Island are accused of stealing more than $64,000 in wages from 14 workers during the construction of a Woonsocket school, according to Attorney General Peter Neronha. Prosecutors believe the wage theft happened during the renovation of RISE Prep...
3 contractors charged with stealing over $60K from construction workers
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Attorney General Peter Neronha said Tuesday that three contractors were charged for stealing over $60,000 from construction workers. The attorney general’s office said that 33-year-old Eduardo Benitez, 36-year-old Teresa Rojas, and 25-year-old Yuliana Gonzalez allegedly stole a total of $64,000 from 14 workers the construction and renovation of RISE Prep Mayoral Academy in Woonsocket in 2018 and 2019.
WCVB
Father of correction officer attacked by inmate calling for change in Massachusetts
WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — The father of a Massachusetts correction officer is working with other officers and legislators to change state law after his son was left critically injured by an inmate. Officer Matt Tidman, 36, was working at MCI-Shirley on Aug. 31 when an inmate attacked him with a...
DCYF: Providence child died due to maltreatment
The DCYF said it's had contact with the child's family in the past, but was not involved at the time of this incident.
fallriverreporter.com
29-year-old Rhode Island woman found guilty of opening fire on pregnant woman
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced that a Rhode Island woman was found guilty in Kent County Superior Court of multiple felony counts following her arrest in 2020 for pointing a gun at a pregnant woman and firing several shots with a firearm outside of a home in West Warwick.
Family of Massachusetts soldier who died in 2020 files $25 million malpractice claim against U.S. Army
BOSTON — The family of a Massachusetts soldier who was found dead about 30 miles from Fort Hood in Texas in 2020 has filed a malpractice claim worth $25 million against the U.S. Army. Sgt. Elder Neves Fernandes, 23, of Brockton, was reported missing on Aug. 19, 2020. His...
Roxbury Man accused of shooting at officer says he was the victim
Boston - The man who Boston police say shot at them told a judge he was the one being shot at. The police report says investigators did track down a gun. They also did a gunshot residue test on the suspect’s hands but it may have been too late.
Mass. Man accused of raping women by impersonating Uber driver held without bail
A Hyde Park man accused of impersonating an Uber driver to target women outside college dorms and downtown bars was ordered held without bail Monday on rape and indecent assault and battery charges from 2017, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden. William Mancortes, 43, pretended to be an...
New Bedford Man Arrested in Dartmouth on Firearms Charges
DARTMOUTH (1420 WBSM) — A 20-year-old New Bedford man was arrested Thursday in Dartmouth after he was served an arrest warrant and found to be in possession of a firearm without a license. According to Dartmouth Police, Officer Darren Emond served an arrest warrant to Koby Gedeon for a...
‘Making overdose crisis more severe’: Concerns over animal tranquilizer growing in Massachusetts
Boston – Health experts across Massachusetts are growing increasingly worried about an animal tranquilizer tainting the street drug supply. The non-opioid xylazine is spreading rapidly in drug samples across Massachusetts, and users don’t realize they’re taking it until it’s too late. The life-saving medicine Narcan does...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man sentenced in wide-ranging fentanyl, heroin and cocaine trafficking conspiracy
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced in federal court for his role in a wide-ranging fentanyl, heroin, crack and cocaine trafficking conspiracy. According to the Department of Justice, 43-year-old Kevin Martinez, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Timothy S. Hillman to 22 months in prison and six years of supervised release. On March 23, 2022, Martinez pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin, 400 grams or more of fentanyl, 280 grams or more of crack cocaine and 500 grams or more of cocaine.
Massachusetts Police Cite Tens of Thousands of Distracted Drivers
I was driving through the Boston Metro area on Route 128 the other night when a young woman in a Toyota something-or-other signaled to enter the center lane. The only problem was I was already occupying that lane. I could tell by the glare of the cell phone she clutched...
Korean food store owners fined for labor violations at two malls in Massachusetts
The owners of Korean food stores located at two Massachusetts malls were issued fines for child labor violations.
Threats against 20 Mass. school districts prompt evacuations, lockdowns
GARDNER, Mass. — Threats that were directed at 20 schools districts in Massachusetts on Tuesday morning led to evacuations and lockdowns, officials said. Gardner High School was one of the districts mentioned in the threat, prompting the evacuation of students, Gardner Superintendent Mark J. Pellegrino said in a letter to the school community.
Worcester Police searching for two missing teens and a baby
Worcester Police are asking for public assistance in order to locate two missing teenagers and a baby. According to Worcester Police, the two teens, 16-year-old Giselle Sales and 13-year-old Kati Sales were last seen leaving their Cambridge Street home with Giselle’s one-year-old son Aaron. Those with information related to...
Police: Father taking son to Everett school threatened to shoot crossing guard
EVERETT, Mass. — A father who was taking his son to school in Everett on Tuesday morning was arrested after police say he threatened to shoot a crossing guard. Officers responding to a report of an altercation near the Parlin Middle School learned the father made the threat and flashed what appeared to be a firearm after exchanging words with the crossing guard, according to the Everett Police Department.
No bail for man accused of kicking in door, beating woman in Boston home
A Revere man was ordered held without bail Friday after being arrested and charged with breaking into an apartment on Hanover Street in Boston and beating a woman, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said. Andrew Pucci, 29, was charged in Boston Municipal Court Central Division with assault and...
