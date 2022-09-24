For months, I resisted. Even when a friend would cheerily suggest that I’d get so much more done in a day if I gave in. Or when my mom would insist that there’s “so much a kid can learn from those things.” My own mom was pro-kids’ tablet! Why couldn’t I get on board? But all I could picture was my daughter’s neck craned over a screen like a wilted poppy, eyes transfixed on the warm glow of Cocomelon, Blippi or the 25 other YouTube channels she begs to watch daily. We’ve heard all of the warnings about limiting screen time, and after 90-plus days spent homeschooling, crafternooning and trying to get work done while my daughter crawled up my body, I remembered a quote by Dr. Maya Angelou: “Moderation in all things. And even moderation in moderation.” I was ready to test out Amazon’s Fire HB 8 Kids Edition tablet—and I have absolutely zero mom guilt about it.

