Michelle King
Adjoa Andoh
Striking New Royal Photo Reveals King Charles Examining the Contents of the Famous ‘Red Box’

King Charles has wasted no time in fulfilling his royal duties as the new monarch. Over the weekend, the social media account dedicated to the royal family posted a photo of the king hard at work in Buckingham Palace. While sitting next to the infamous Red Box, which contains important documents, Charles is seen looking into the container with his undivided attention.
Royal Family Shares Stunning Portrait of Queen Elizabeth and Says Period of Mourning ‘Has Now Ended’

The royal family made a major announcement today regarding Queen Elizabeth’s period of mourning—and it accompanied a stunning portrait of the late queen. Early this morning, the official Instagram account of the British royals featured a lovely picture of a young Queen Elizabeth from the Royal Collection Trust. In the caption of the post, it was revealed that the official time of mourning for Her Majesty has now come to a close.
The Amazon Fire 8 Kids' Edition Tablet Will 100% Save Your Sanity

For months, I resisted. Even when a friend would cheerily suggest that I’d get so much more done in a day if I gave in. Or when my mom would insist that there’s “so much a kid can learn from those things.” My own mom was pro-kids’ tablet! Why couldn’t I get on board? But all I could picture was my daughter’s neck craned over a screen like a wilted poppy, eyes transfixed on the warm glow of Cocomelon, Blippi or the 25 other YouTube channels she begs to watch daily. We’ve heard all of the warnings about limiting screen time, and after 90-plus days spent homeschooling, crafternooning and trying to get work done while my daughter crawled up my body, I remembered a quote by Dr. Maya Angelou: “Moderation in all things. And even moderation in moderation.” I was ready to test out Amazon’s Fire HB 8 Kids Edition tablet—and I have absolutely zero mom guilt about it.
Katie Holmes Rocks Head-to-Toe Reformation During NYC Outing

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Katie Holmes just stepped out in a business casual outfit that’s perfect for fall. Holmes wore the brand’s Winston...
King Charles Introduces His Royal Cypher Featuring His New Initials: ‘C.R.’

Say hello to King Charles III’s new royal cypher. Buckingham Palace released the official design for the monarch’s new royal cypher, which will now be used for government departments, state documents and post boxes. The symbol features the king’s initials “C” and “R” written in large, gold letters.
Kate Middleton Used Her Go-To Parenting Move During First Official Outing Since Queen Elizabeth’s Passing

Kate Middleton just demonstrated her go-to parenting move during her first official outing since Queen Elizabeth’s passing. Today, the Princess of Wales stopped by Holyhead with her husband, Prince William, to visit the RNLI Lifeboat Station. Not only did Middleton pay tribute to Princess Diana with her outfit, but she also used a familiar technique while chatting with a group of children. The appearance was documented on the Prince and Princess of Wales’s Instagram account.
Netflix’s ‘Blonde’ Review: Ana de Armas Gives Oscar-Worthy Performance as Marilyn Monroe in Flawed Film

Marilyn Monroe is a figure who needs no introduction—an icon so well-known that she would be just as easily recognized by your grandparent as your toddler. And while the blonde bombshell was practically omnipresent during her career, she's remained just as prevalent in the afterlife. Whether she's being referenced in Lady Gaga songs or inspiring Dolce & Gabbana fashion lines, the actress's impact feels timeless.
Katie Holmes Embraced Edgy Cowboy Chic (and a Totally Different ’Do) at Latest Event

Katie Holmes, 43, never fails to surprise us with her fashion, and whenever she hits a red carpet, you can be sure that we're taking notes. Most recently, the Dawson's Creek alum appeared at the 2022 Global Citizen Festival, where she spoke on stage with Priyanka Chopra about the effects of climate change on countries around the world. And in addition to her striking words, we were also stunned by Holmes's outfit.
