Read full article on original website
Related
purewow.com
Jennifer Lopez Is an Assassin Trying to Save Her Daughter in First Trailer for Netflix Movie ‘The Mother’
Jennifer Lopez is taking on a gritty new role in her upcoming Netflix film The Mother, and we finally have our first look at the drama, which is expected for release in May 2023. This weekend has been Netflix's Tudum fan event, an annual affair that offers previews of some...
Meghan Markle's worst nightmare isn't King Charles, it's the Prince of Wales: royal expert
LONDON, England – Prince Harry faces a life of permanent "exile" with King Charles III plotting to follow the playbook drawn up by the royals when they overcame the crisis triggered by Edward VIII, the king who abdicated in 1936 and was obliged to live the rest of his life outside the U.K.
Popculture
King Charles III Reportedly Reveals Requirement for Prince Harry's Kids to Receive Royal Titles
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly furious over the delays with their children, Archie and Lilibet, receiving their royal titles under King Charles III. The move comes after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and the grief period for the U.K., but it seems King Charles III might have some boxes to check off before just allowing the change.
purewow.com
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas Celebrate Their Joint Birthday with a Seaside Escape
Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, and Michael Douglas, 78, are an iconic Hollywood couple, not only because they've been married for over two decades and starred in the Oscar-winning movie Traffic together, but also because they happen to share the same birthday. We always look forward to whatever the pair will post...
RELATED PEOPLE
purewow.com
Striking New Royal Photo Reveals King Charles Examining the Contents of the Famous ‘Red Box’
King Charles has wasted no time in fulfilling his royal duties as the new monarch. Over the weekend, the social media account dedicated to the royal family posted a photo of the king hard at work in Buckingham Palace. While sitting next to the infamous Red Box, which contains important documents, Charles is seen looking into the container with his undivided attention.
purewow.com
Royal Family Shares Stunning Portrait of Queen Elizabeth and Says Period of Mourning ‘Has Now Ended’
The royal family made a major announcement today regarding Queen Elizabeth’s period of mourning—and it accompanied a stunning portrait of the late queen. Early this morning, the official Instagram account of the British royals featured a lovely picture of a young Queen Elizabeth from the Royal Collection Trust. In the caption of the post, it was revealed that the official time of mourning for Her Majesty has now come to a close.
The "Harry Potter" Movies Honestly Aren't All That Magical Because Let's Face It: Every Character Is Pretty Ordinary
The Gryffindor kiddos had personal mementos, like framed pictures of their parents and flags of their favorite sports teams, on their bedside tables — just like the rest of us.
Catherine, Princess of Wales’ First Official Visit to Wales Is a Nod to Princess Diana
LONDON — William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales have made their first royal Welsh visit with their new titles. The royal couple visited Anglesey, an island in Wales, where they resided in Wales between 2010 and 2013, when William was helicopter pilot for the RAF. Since...
U.K.・
IN THIS ARTICLE
purewow.com
Sarah Jessica Parker’s Twin Daughters Make Extremely Rare Appearance with Mom on ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Red Carpet
Sarah Jessica Parker was joined by her husband Matthew Broderick and their two twins—Marion Loretta Elwell and Tabitha Hodge—as they showed their support on the night of the Hocus Pocus 2 premiere. When the family posed for a few photos together, we couldn’t help but notice how much the twins had grown.
purewow.com
The Amazon Fire 8 Kids' Edition Tablet Will 100% Save Your Sanity
For months, I resisted. Even when a friend would cheerily suggest that I’d get so much more done in a day if I gave in. Or when my mom would insist that there’s “so much a kid can learn from those things.” My own mom was pro-kids’ tablet! Why couldn’t I get on board? But all I could picture was my daughter’s neck craned over a screen like a wilted poppy, eyes transfixed on the warm glow of Cocomelon, Blippi or the 25 other YouTube channels she begs to watch daily. We’ve heard all of the warnings about limiting screen time, and after 90-plus days spent homeschooling, crafternooning and trying to get work done while my daughter crawled up my body, I remembered a quote by Dr. Maya Angelou: “Moderation in all things. And even moderation in moderation.” I was ready to test out Amazon’s Fire HB 8 Kids Edition tablet—and I have absolutely zero mom guilt about it.
purewow.com
Katie Holmes Rocks Head-to-Toe Reformation During NYC Outing
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Katie Holmes just stepped out in a business casual outfit that’s perfect for fall. Holmes wore the brand’s Winston...
purewow.com
King Charles Introduces His Royal Cypher Featuring His New Initials: ‘C.R.’
Say hello to King Charles III’s new royal cypher. Buckingham Palace released the official design for the monarch’s new royal cypher, which will now be used for government departments, state documents and post boxes. The symbol features the king’s initials “C” and “R” written in large, gold letters.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
purewow.com
Kate Middleton Used Her Go-To Parenting Move During First Official Outing Since Queen Elizabeth’s Passing
Kate Middleton just demonstrated her go-to parenting move during her first official outing since Queen Elizabeth’s passing. Today, the Princess of Wales stopped by Holyhead with her husband, Prince William, to visit the RNLI Lifeboat Station. Not only did Middleton pay tribute to Princess Diana with her outfit, but she also used a familiar technique while chatting with a group of children. The appearance was documented on the Prince and Princess of Wales’s Instagram account.
purewow.com
Netflix’s ‘Blonde’ Review: Ana de Armas Gives Oscar-Worthy Performance as Marilyn Monroe in Flawed Film
Marilyn Monroe is a figure who needs no introduction—an icon so well-known that she would be just as easily recognized by your grandparent as your toddler. And while the blonde bombshell was practically omnipresent during her career, she's remained just as prevalent in the afterlife. Whether she's being referenced in Lady Gaga songs or inspiring Dolce & Gabbana fashion lines, the actress's impact feels timeless.
purewow.com
Katie Holmes Embraced Edgy Cowboy Chic (and a Totally Different ’Do) at Latest Event
Katie Holmes, 43, never fails to surprise us with her fashion, and whenever she hits a red carpet, you can be sure that we're taking notes. Most recently, the Dawson's Creek alum appeared at the 2022 Global Citizen Festival, where she spoke on stage with Priyanka Chopra about the effects of climate change on countries around the world. And in addition to her striking words, we were also stunned by Holmes's outfit.
purewow.com
‘Virgin River’ Star Mark Ghanimé Reveals What It’s Really Like Working with Tim Matheson on Set
Just by watching all the joyful moments shared on set and the stars’ social media accounts, it’s pretty evident that the Virgin River cast members love working with each other. Recently, Mark Ghanimé (Dr. Cameron Hayek) opened up about his personal experience working with his fellow co-star, Tim Matheson (Doc Mullins), on the Netflix show.
Comments / 0