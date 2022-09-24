Read full article on original website
KSDK
Major Case Squad investigation of St. Ann shooting leads to murder charge
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis man was charged with murder after police said he shot and killed a man in St. Ann last week. James Cody, 30, was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm in connection with the deadly shooting of 32-year-old Terrance Washington.
Woman killed in shooting in south St. Louis County apartment identified
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A woman was killed and another was injured in a shooting at a St. Louis County apartment complex, police said. The woman who died has been identified as 21-year-old Jynese King. Police said the shooting happened at a complex on the 5100 block of...
Man charged with murder after body found in St. Louis
A man is charged with murder after a decomposing body was found along a north St. Louis street.
5 years after fatal crash, accused driver still awaits trial
More than five years ago, Kaylee Priscu was driving on Interstate 270 near Dorsett when traffic stopped, except for a driver behind her with no license.
KMOV
21-year-old killed in shooting at South County apartment complex
SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - Police are investigating a homicide that happened at a South County apartment complex Monday afternoon. The homicide occurred at the Southmoor Apartments, on Golf Ridge Lane, just before 2:15 p.m. Officers told News 4 that two women were shot, one was dead at the scene. The other woman was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries; she was treated and released. Police believe an argument led to the shooting.
St. Charles man charged in sister’s murder near casino
A St. Charles man has been charged in a double shooting that claimed the life of his own sister.
KMOV
Richard Emery trial: DNA expert testifies
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – Prosecutors spent part of Monday focused on DNA evidence in the murder trial against Richard Emery. Emery is accused of killing Zoe J. Kasten, 8, Jonathan Kasten, 10, Jane Moeckel, 61, and Kate Kasten, 39, in 2018. Hours after the murders, detectives said Emery attempted to carjack a woman and stabbed her seven times when he could not start the car.
St. Louis County man sentenced for stealing $600K from Home Depot
A Vinita Park, Missouri man appeared in federal court Tuesday to be sentenced for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars over several years from box store retailer Home Depot.
Mother begs ex-husband to reveal location of Christian Ferguson's remains at sentencing hearing
CLAYTON, Mo. — Theda Person looked at her ex-husband Tuesday from the witness stand and asked, “What did you do with our child Christian. Where is Christian?”. It’s a question she has been wondering since the 9-year-old special needs child disappeared while in her ex-husband Dawan Ferguson’s care in 2003.
1 dead, 1 injured in St. Charles shooting
ST CHARLES, Mo. — One person was injured and another was killed in a shooting on Saturday in St. Charles. Lt. Tom Wilkinson with the St. Charles Police Department said officers responded just after 3:30 p.m. to a double shooting on the 100 block of Ameristar Boulevard, west of Ameristar Casino. One person was killed.
KMOV
Oakville High School on lockdown as police investigate threat
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Another school in the Mehlville School District went under lockdown for the second time this week. The district said Oakville High School went under lockdown around 12:30 p.m. after a threatening message was found at the school. Police are looking into the matter. Staff and...
Man kills sister, wounds girlfriend in St. Charles
St. Charles police say Trae Spratt told them he fired shots at his sister and estranged lover because they were talking about him as he tried to remove his belongings from an apartment on Saturday.
KMOV
Good Samaritan finds toddlers who wandered away from St. Louis County daycare
NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - A woman on her way to the market Monday morning found two toddlers close to the roadway after they wandered out of their daycare in north St. Louis County. “It’s one of the scariest things, one of the scariest phone calls,” said Isaiah Longhibler...
Relentless mother drains Missouri pond to find son’s remains
After waiting for authorities to act, Connie Goodwin decided she'd had enough and, with the help of her family, got her son back.
16-year-old dead after robbery leads to shooting, crash in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 16-year-old boy died Friday after a robbery led to a shooting and car crash in north St. Louis County. He has been identified as Tayvion Whitby of St. Louis. North County Precinct officers responded to a crash shortly before 4 p.m. in the...
KMOV
St. Charles woman sentenced for $2.5 million in Missouri Medicaid fraud
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Charles woman was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison for her role in a $2.5 million fraud involving Missouri’s Medicaid program. Barbara Martin was ordered to pay $2,566,989 to Missouri’s Medicaid program and $58,295 to the U.S. Small Business Administration.
kfmo.com
Motorcycle Wreck in St. Francois County
(St. Francois County, MO) A Bonne Terre man, 65 year old Robert L. Ludwig, is recovering from moderate injuries after he was involved in a motorcycle accident in St. Francois County Saturday night just after 10 o'clock. Highway Patrol reports show Ludwig was headed south on Berry Road, at Primrose Road, when he attempted to make a right turn onto Primrose. It's reported he was going too fast for road conditions and failed to negotiate a right turn. The motorcycle began to skid and rolled over onto it's top. Ludwig was partially thrown from the vehicle when it came to rest blocking Primrose Road. Ludwig was taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis.
Florissant man dies in crash involving Metro bus
A Florissant man died after a crash Friday afternoon involving a Metro bus in north St. Louis County.
Mehlville High School lockdown lifted
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An anonymous threat has caused Mehlville High School to lock down Monday. The Mehlville School District said as of 12:30 p.m., police were at the school investigating. They assured all parents that all students and staff are safe. The lockdown was lifted at approximately 1:40 p.m. The district said all […]
The State of Missouri demands 80-year-old resident to repay unemployment pandemic funds
The State of Missouri claims an 80-year-old woman owes more than $5,000 in unemployment pandemic funds.
