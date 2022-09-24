(St. Francois County, MO) A Bonne Terre man, 65 year old Robert L. Ludwig, is recovering from moderate injuries after he was involved in a motorcycle accident in St. Francois County Saturday night just after 10 o'clock. Highway Patrol reports show Ludwig was headed south on Berry Road, at Primrose Road, when he attempted to make a right turn onto Primrose. It's reported he was going too fast for road conditions and failed to negotiate a right turn. The motorcycle began to skid and rolled over onto it's top. Ludwig was partially thrown from the vehicle when it came to rest blocking Primrose Road. Ludwig was taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis.

SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO