Saint Ann, MO

KSDK

Major Case Squad investigation of St. Ann shooting leads to murder charge

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis man was charged with murder after police said he shot and killed a man in St. Ann last week. James Cody, 30, was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm in connection with the deadly shooting of 32-year-old Terrance Washington.
KMOV

21-year-old killed in shooting at South County apartment complex

SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - Police are investigating a homicide that happened at a South County apartment complex Monday afternoon. The homicide occurred at the Southmoor Apartments, on Golf Ridge Lane, just before 2:15 p.m. Officers told News 4 that two women were shot, one was dead at the scene. The other woman was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries; she was treated and released. Police believe an argument led to the shooting.
KMOV

Richard Emery trial: DNA expert testifies

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – Prosecutors spent part of Monday focused on DNA evidence in the murder trial against Richard Emery. Emery is accused of killing Zoe J. Kasten, 8, Jonathan Kasten, 10, Jane Moeckel, 61, and Kate Kasten, 39, in 2018. Hours after the murders, detectives said Emery attempted to carjack a woman and stabbed her seven times when he could not start the car.
5 On Your Side

1 dead, 1 injured in St. Charles shooting

ST CHARLES, Mo. — One person was injured and another was killed in a shooting on Saturday in St. Charles. Lt. Tom Wilkinson with the St. Charles Police Department said officers responded just after 3:30 p.m. to a double shooting on the 100 block of Ameristar Boulevard, west of Ameristar Casino. One person was killed.
KMOV

Oakville High School on lockdown as police investigate threat

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Another school in the Mehlville School District went under lockdown for the second time this week. The district said Oakville High School went under lockdown around 12:30 p.m. after a threatening message was found at the school. Police are looking into the matter. Staff and...
kfmo.com

Motorcycle Wreck in St. Francois County

(St. Francois County, MO) A Bonne Terre man, 65 year old Robert L. Ludwig, is recovering from moderate injuries after he was involved in a motorcycle accident in St. Francois County Saturday night just after 10 o'clock. Highway Patrol reports show Ludwig was headed south on Berry Road, at Primrose Road, when he attempted to make a right turn onto Primrose. It's reported he was going too fast for road conditions and failed to negotiate a right turn. The motorcycle began to skid and rolled over onto it's top. Ludwig was partially thrown from the vehicle when it came to rest blocking Primrose Road. Ludwig was taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis.
FOX 2

Mehlville High School lockdown lifted

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An anonymous threat has caused Mehlville High School to lock down Monday. The Mehlville School District said as of 12:30 p.m., police were at the school investigating. They assured all parents that all students and staff are safe. The lockdown was lifted at approximately 1:40 p.m. The district said all […]
