Ja Morant Teases Jae Crowder Returning To The Memphis Grizzlies: "Back Soon"

One of the most surprising trade sagas of the offseason brewed on the back-burner for most of it. This saga includes Jae Crowder wanting out of the Phoenix Suns after 2 seasons of great success with the squad. Crowder had been teasing his departure from the Suns for a while, with Adrian Wojnarowski confirming earlier today that the Suns are looking to move on from Crowder and that he won't appear for training camp.
Lakers media day takeaways: Pelinka willing to trade first-round picks; Westbrook stresses professionalism

After a disappointing 2021-22 season that ended without even a trip to the play-in round, the Los Angeles Lakers were expected to make massive changes before the 2022-23 campaign rolled around. On some level, they did just that. Only five players returned from last year's debacle, but with Russell Westbrook among them, the core problems of limited depth, defense and shooting that doomed the Lakers a season ago continue to plague the purple and gold. Expectations will therefore remain relatively low until the Lakers prove that they don't need to make another move.
Report: Lakers would have traded both first-round picks for Irving, Mitchell

“If you make that trade, it has to be the right one, you have one shot to do it,” Lakers GM Rob Pelinka said at media day, pulling back the curtain a little on his thinking of trading two first-round picks. “So we’re being very thoughtful around the decisions on when and how to use draft capital in a way that will improve our roster.”
ESPN's Jalen Rose reacts to the news the Boston Celtics will honor Bill Russell with parquet changes

While the Boston Celtics might not have had everything about their looming 2022-23 NBA season go the way they would have liked it to, they got a new change to the parquet floor they play on absolutely perfect for the season to come. After the passing of Hall of Fame Boston big man Bill Russell this summer, the team decided to honor the 11-time champ with some changes to the Celtics’ playing court.
Magic's Gary Harris: Won't be ready for training camp

Harris (knee) won't participate in training camp, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports. Harris underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee at the end of August to repair a torn meniscus. It appears like the veteran guard will miss at least the start of the regular season, but it's unclear how long he'll be sidelined for. More information on his status should surface as the season draws closer.
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Hoping to return soon

Coach Chris Finch said Tuesday that the team hopes to have Towns (illness) back at practice by the end of the week, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Towns missed the team's media day Monday due to a non-COVID illness, but as expected, he won't miss much time and should be good to go for the season opener. Last season, the All-Star forward averaged 24.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 steals in 33.5 minutes per game.
