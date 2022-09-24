ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bold Predictions: No. 8 Kentucky-Northern Illinois

By Wildcats Today Staff
The No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats will welcome the Northern Illinois Huskies to Kroger Field on Saturday night, as the Cats look to improve to 4-0 on the season. Following a 31-0 shutout of Youngstown State, head coach Mark Stoops and his staff are looking for a much more complete performance on the offensive side of the ball. Ahead of tonight's contest, the Wildcats Today staff shares their bold predictions:

Hunter

Northern Illinois isn't going to lie down for Kentucky, so I expect the Wildcats to have to execute in all three phases. As a result, I predict Kentucky to score at least once on offense, defense and special teams. We saw Barion Brown's lightning speed in week one, so I like the freshman to take back his second kick of the season. As for the defensive side of things, give me a Jacquez Jones pick six following a tipped pass.

Kentucky has to iron out things on the offensive side with Ole Miss looming. NIU has an awful passing defense, so I think Will Levis will exploit that, throwing for over 350 yards and three touchdowns.

Matt

Kentucky is going to play mad tonight. Folks continue to overlook Mark Stoops program, and NIU is going to pay for that tonight, in my opinion. Kentucky is going to do this with physicality. I like the wildcats to force a defensive score of or at least three forced turnovers, while also cashing in for three rushing touchdowns tonight. This game is going to scream Mark Stoops football. I like the Wildcats big in this one.

Wildcats Today will have all of your game coverage tonight, live from Kroger Field. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. EST.

