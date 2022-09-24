ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

NBCMontana

UM boasts largest freshman class in 6 years

MISSOULA, Mont. — The University of Montana reports a 6% increase in enrollment of first-year students this year over last. Officials say it's the largest incoming class in six years. It's also the second consecutive year of sizable growth in the incoming class. UM reports it has 1,425 first-year...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula Co. commissioners vote to acquire Missoula's Federal Building

MISSOULA, Mont. — In the Missoula County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, the county voted to acquire Missoula's Federal Building on East Broadway. Earlier this week, the city approved the resolution to create a local government building special district. Once that approval went to the county, commissioners present agreed to...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

All 6 Missoula City Council applicants selected for interviews

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula City Council selected candidates for the vacant council seat in Ward 2 on Monday night. Six people applied, and the city council nominated all of them for interviews. Those will take place in another meeting on Wednesday starting at 1 p.m. They will be...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula Co. hopes to hire 10 aides for November election

MISSOULA, Mont. — Administrators at the Missoula County Elections Office are looking to recruit 10 new election aids to staff the Nov. 8 election. Election aides will help issue ballots, answer phones and assist with computer-related tasks. Anyone interested in the position should apply online by Oct. 4. The...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
Missoula, MT
Education
City
Missoula, MT
NBCMontana

1 woman dead in Clinton homicide

MISSOULA, MT — The Missoula County Sheriff's Office reports one woman is dead after an assault in Clinton on Sunday. Deputies responded to a report of an assault in the 5600 block of Donovan Creek Road just after noon. On scene, deputies found Delphine A. Farmer, 88, unresponsive. Farmer...
CLINTON, MT
NBCMontana

Reserve St. traffic flowing again after crash in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department says northbound traffic is flowing normally again on North Reserve Street after an accident. It happened at the 2500 block of North Reserve near the intersection of Union Pacific Street. No additional information was immediately available.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula police respond to disturbance at parking garage

MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula officials interrupted an in-process burglary at the parking garage at the old Western Montana Clinic on West Front Street. Officials responded after several calls came in to 911 on Tuesday afternoon. When officials arrived, two suspects retreated into the building and barricaded themselves inside. Officers...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Construction expected to start soon on 2 new businesses at Southgate Mall

MISSOULA, Mont. — Two new businesses are coming to Missoula -- Hobby Lobby and Texas Roadhouse. According to the manager of Southgate Mall, both are finishing up with permits and final approvals, with construction slated to begin soon. Construction is estimated to take 12 to 18 months. Opening dates...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

UM football continues to ride wave of momentum headed into week 2

Montana football gears up to hit the road for the second time this season riding a huge wave of momentum after closing week one of conference play. The Griz took down Portland State on Saturday in a dominant fashion. Multiple players were able to show off their skills, winning themselves...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Bears could stick around until December

MISSOULA, Mont. — Bears may stay in the valley until mid-December, due to a hyperphagia stage that they are are currently experiencing. “We were getting 50 calls a day. And the bears this year are going through a bit of a food failure,” said James Jonkel, FWP regional bear team. “Every so often, we'll get a food failure year where they go into this sort of desperation mode. It's a higher end hyperphagia where they just totally ignore people altogether.”
MISSOULA, MT

