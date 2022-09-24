Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
Aquatic center holding Halloween Splash Bash
KINGSPORT — Gather up the ghosts and ghouls and come on down to haunt Kingsport pools. The Kingsport Aquatic Center is throwing a Halloween Splash Bash to bring in the spooky season on Oct. 22 from 1-4 p.m.
Kingsport Times-News
History Happenings: Witches Wynd returns to Exchange Place in October
October promises to be a busy month at our area’s historic sites, especially at Exchange Place: Living History 1850 Farm in Kingsport, the Sabine Hill State Historic Site in Elizabethton and Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site in Johnson City. Exchange Place: Living History 1850 Farm.
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County mayor recognizes September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County Mayor Mark DeWitte signed a proclamation earlier this month recognizing September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. DeWitte read the proclamation at the regular meeting of the Hawkins County Commission Monday. The document was signed on Sept. 7.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport communications department looking for public feedback on strategy
The city of Kingsport is conducting a survey on communication strategies to the public and is seeking help. “By using the data collected from this survey, our hope is to have better communication with all residents in the future,” said Adrienne Batara, public information and communications director for the city. “We just want to make sure we’re putting out accurate city information, that’s easily accessible in the most commonly used channels.”
Kingsport Times-News
TCAT Hawkins County sets tentative start date for truck driving class
SURGOINSVILLE — An administrator with the Hawkins County campus of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology spoke to the Hawkins County Industrial Board about the status of the new truck driving course. Charles Johnson, the interim coordinator for the Hawkins County Extension campus for TCAT Morristown, gave updates about...
Kingsport Times-News
Former KTN business reporter named editor of Bristol Now
BRISTOL — Marina Waters, former business and Scott County reporter for the Kingsport Times News, has been appointed as the editor of Bristol Now, a weekly newspaper and online publication for Bristol, Tennessee, and Bristol, Virginia. Waters, 29, is originally from Kingsport and graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School and...
Kingsport Times-News
Lakeway Christian Schools has high bid of $2.3 million for Colonial Heights Middle in online auction
KINGSPORT — Colonial Heights Middle Schools may be sold to Lakeway Christian Schools after an online auction high bid of $2.3 million, according to Monday results posted on the Sullivan County Schools website. However, the Sullivan County Board of Education must approve or deny the bid and the County...
Kingsport Times-News
Chris Hampton may become interim Kingsport superintendent Nov. 1
KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett High School Principal Chris Hampton may become interim Kingsport City Schools superintendent on Nov. 1. He would replace the retiring Jeff Moorhouse through June 30, 2023. That’s based on a proposal unveiled Tuesday night by Board of Education President Melissa Woods, who said she had an...
Kingsport Times-News
Santa Train returns for its 80th year
KINGSPORT — After two years of drive-thru events, the Santa Train will return for its 80th year on Nov. 19. Last month, Santa Train sponsors CSX, Food City, the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce, Appalachian Power and Soles4Souls announced that they would hold a drive-thru gift distribution for the third year in a row.
Kingsport Times-News
Tickets on sale now for 'The Ties that Bond Us'
JOHNSON CITY — The Johnson City Symphony Orchestra begins its 2022-2023 season with “The Ties that Bond Us” featuring world renowned violinist Melissa White performing alongside JCSO musicians. The concert will be held Saturday, Oct. 8, at 7:30 p.m. at ETSU’s Martin Center for the Arts.
Kingsport Times-News
Parade magazine to cease print publication
The publisher of Parade magazine, which is carried in the Kingsport Times News and Johnson City Press on Sundays, has announced that it will discontinue its print product of Parade as of the Nov. 6 edition. “We will, though, continue to deliver the same premium content experience of Parade in...
Kingsport Times-News
Chamber of Commerce sells old building
The Johnson City Chamber of Commerce has finally sold its previous home at 603 E Market St., which they inhabited from 1978 to 2020. “A lot has evolved in Johnson City over the past four decades. Our employment growth has grown, our business community has grown, our population has changed immensely during that time,” said Chamber President/CEO Bob Cantler.
Kingsport Times-News
Science Hill students celebrate Homecoming with carnival
Science Hill's Student Activities group kicked off Homecoming festivities on Tuesday evening with a carnival that included music, food, games and a fun opportunity for students to hang out after school. The event was open to the community, but those who missed it still have a chance to see the...
Kingsport Times-News
Parade magazine to shift to e-Edition format
The publisher of Parade magazine, which is carried in The Johnson City Press and the Kingsport Times News on Sundays, has announced it will discontinue its print product of Parade as of the Nov. 6 edition. “We will, though, continue to deliver the same premium content experience of Parade in...
Kingsport Times-News
TSBA gives East High's Jenna Hare award, recognizes school board members and seeks 2023 legislative agenda input
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Sullivan East High School athletic and academic standout Jenna Hare has another honor: She won a regional Tennessee School Boards Association award Monday night. The senior, who plays basketball and volleyball, has a grade-point average higher than 4.0 and is among the top five academically in...
Kingsport Times-News
Ghosts and ghouls descend on downtown Jonesborough
Jonesborough’s Halloween Haunts & Happenings returns Friday, Oct. 28 from 6 to 9 p.m. in downtown Jonesborough. Trick-or-treating takes place throughout downtown Jonesborough. There will also be games, activities and contests. Hocus Pocus’ Sanderson Sisters will be at the Christopher Taylor Cabin provided by JRT Experiences. Attendees can take...
Kingsport Times-News
Washington College Academy plans fall craft festival
LIMESTONE — Washington College Academy’s second annual Fall Craft Festival will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the historic campus. Festivities will include food and fun for the entire family. The event will go on rain or shine.
New boat ramp coming to Johnson County
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new boat ramp will be built in Johnson County. The new ramp will be located at Sink Mountain, according to Mayor Larry Potter, who met with state forestry and wildlife officials last week to view the future boat ramp site and plans. The facility will include 16 parking spaces […]
elizabethton.com
Thousands attend Covered Bridge Days 2022
Covered Bridge Days 2022 drew thousands of visitors to Elizabethton for two Kick-Off Concerts and entertainment and fun that extended throughout the weekend. Dancers, exhibits, crafts, music, concerts, a butterfly experience and fun filled the Covered Bridge Park Friday through Sunday. (Photos courtesy Elizabethton Parks and Rec and Brandon Hyde)
Johnson City Press
Sept. 19 death under investigation in Sullivan County
KINGSPORT — A death deputies of the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office found Sept. 19 in a house near Interstate 81 and state Route 36 remains under investigation. A dead man was found in a house where deputies also found a live man who pointed a firearm at deputies and was arrested.
