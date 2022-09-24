ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

EW.com

Sharon Osbourne says she was a 'lamb slaughtered' at The Talk in new cancel culture series

Sharon Osbourne's media comeback is taking aim at her departure from CBS' The Talk last year. The TV personality's four-part Fox Nation series Sharon Osbourne: To Hell and Back debuts Monday and will purportedly highlight how she found herself "in the crosshairs of the cancel culture movement" following an on-air dust-up with The Talk cohost Sheryl Underwood over controversial comments Piers Morgan made about Meghan Markle.
EW.com

SecretCelebrity Drag Race queen Kevin McHale says Glee costar Lea Michele would kill the reading challenge

Kevin McHale is certain his former Glee costar Lea Michele can read — at least when it comes to opening the RuPaul's Drag Race library. The latest RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race eliminee tells EW in his exit interview that, despite the ridiculous internet conspiracy theory alleging that Michele is illiterate, he thinks she'd kill a series of playful "reads" on the set of the Emmy-winning show.
EW.com

Christian Bale said Chris Rock was too funny to be friends with during 'Amsterdam' filming

Christian Bale is in the movie business, not the funny business. The actor, who stars in David O. Russell's star-studded new film Amsterdam, recalled meeting his costar Chris Rock on his first day on set and sparking up a fast friendship. One that, ultimately, Bale said needed to be put on pause during filming because Rock was simply too hilarious.
BGR.com

Rotten Tomatoes scores are in for Netflix’s shocking new movie Blonde

I can’t say I didn’t see this one coming. Today (Wednesday, September 28) is the launch day on Netflix for the streamer’s highly anticipated Marilyn Monroe not-quite-biopic, and the shocked reactions it’s eliciting from reviewers are starting to pour in. As a matter of fact, in light of the movie’s excessive violence, gratuitous sex, rape, and more, the Blonde Rotten Tomatoes scores currently show director Andrew Dominik’s NC-17-rated reimagining of the life of the late starlet as a “rotten” movie, according to the review aggregation site’s classification system.
EW.com

Exclusive clip of new HBO comedy 'Family Tree,' starring Chris O'Dowd

Family Tree, a new faux documentary series on HBO, chronicles one man's attempts to discover his lineage. After losing his job and his girlfriend, Tom Chadwick (played by Chris O'Dowd) receives a box of things belonging to a great aunt he never knew. This prompts him to begin investigating his past.
EW.com

Surprise, The Sandman fans! Audible just released Act III of their audiobook adaptation

While you wait for season 2 of the Netflix series, check out the latest installment of the other popular remix of the iconic Neil Gaiman comic. Are you ready for more of The Sandman? Alas, a second season has not yet been confirmed for the popular Netflix adaptation of Neil Gaiman's iconic comic series (though showrunner Allan Heinberg is already making plans). But longtime fans of this franchise know that there's another ongoing adaptation. Yes, Audible has now released the third installment of their Sandman audiobook adaptation.
EW.com

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige: It was 'much too soon' to recast T'Challa in Black Panther sequel

Ever since the blockbuster success of Marvel's first Black Panther movie in 2018, the Wakandan warrior T'Challa has become one of the most famous superheroes in the world. That made it all the more tragic when Chadwick Boseman, the actor who brought the character to the global stage, died of cancer in 2020. Now, mere months away from the release of highly anticipated sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige explained in a new interview why he and director Ryan Coogler decided not to recast the role with a different actor.
EW.com

Divergent sequel Insurgent gets a screenwriter -- Brian Duffield

Divergent, based on the first book of Veronica Roth's best-selling series, only just began shooting in Chicago late last month. But the powers-that-be must be feeling confident they have a hit on their hands since they've commissioned Brian Duffield to begin working on the sequel, Insurgent. Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher will also produce.
MOVIES

