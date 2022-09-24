Read full article on original website
EW.com
Tom Hanks contends that, out of his 80-plus films, 4 of them are 'pretty good'
Veteran screen actor Tom Hanks has starred in more than 80 films throughout the course of career and we'd wager the majority of filmgoers would say his hits outnumber any misses. But what does Hanks himself think of his track record?. The Oscar winner said he considered four of his...
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s Relationship Timeline: See Their Sweetest Moments
Young love in Hollywood! Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi (full name Jacob Hurley Bongiovi) have become staples on one another’s respective social media pages — and awards show red carpets — since confirming their relationship. “Bff
EW.com
Blade director Bassam Tariq departs Marvel movie 2 months before filming begins
Bassam Tariq has announced that he is stepping down as director of the upcoming Marvel film Blade starring Mahershala Ali. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the director shared that while he won't be making the calls behind the camera, he is still staying on the project as an executive producer.
EW.com
Aqua singer says using 'Barbie Girl' in Margot Robbie movie would be 'cheese on cheese'
The playfully risqué lyrics of Aqua's "Barbie Girl" will not be on the soundtrack of Greta Gerwig's upcoming Barbie film, but the Danish-Norwegian Europop band is excited for the film nonetheless. In a Variety interview published Monday, lead vocalist Lene Nystrøm said that using the group's 1997 hit —...
EW.com
Johnny Depp is jealous of James Franco in first trailer for Amber Heard defamation trial movie
Just four months after the verdict was rendered, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial is set to be sensationalized even further with a new movie, and EW has your exclusive first look at the bonkers trailer. Tubi's Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial stars Mark Hapka and Megan Davis as...
Popculture
King Charles III Reportedly Reveals Requirement for Prince Harry's Kids to Receive Royal Titles
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly furious over the delays with their children, Archie and Lilibet, receiving their royal titles under King Charles III. The move comes after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and the grief period for the U.K., but it seems King Charles III might have some boxes to check off before just allowing the change.
EW.com
Sharon Osbourne says she was a 'lamb slaughtered' at The Talk in new cancel culture series
Sharon Osbourne's media comeback is taking aim at her departure from CBS' The Talk last year. The TV personality's four-part Fox Nation series Sharon Osbourne: To Hell and Back debuts Monday and will purportedly highlight how she found herself "in the crosshairs of the cancel culture movement" following an on-air dust-up with The Talk cohost Sheryl Underwood over controversial comments Piers Morgan made about Meghan Markle.
EW.com
SecretCelebrity Drag Race queen Kevin McHale says Glee costar Lea Michele would kill the reading challenge
Kevin McHale is certain his former Glee costar Lea Michele can read — at least when it comes to opening the RuPaul's Drag Race library. The latest RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race eliminee tells EW in his exit interview that, despite the ridiculous internet conspiracy theory alleging that Michele is illiterate, he thinks she'd kill a series of playful "reads" on the set of the Emmy-winning show.
EW.com
Christian Bale said Chris Rock was too funny to be friends with during 'Amsterdam' filming
Christian Bale is in the movie business, not the funny business. The actor, who stars in David O. Russell's star-studded new film Amsterdam, recalled meeting his costar Chris Rock on his first day on set and sparking up a fast friendship. One that, ultimately, Bale said needed to be put on pause during filming because Rock was simply too hilarious.
Rotten Tomatoes scores are in for Netflix’s shocking new movie Blonde
I can’t say I didn’t see this one coming. Today (Wednesday, September 28) is the launch day on Netflix for the streamer’s highly anticipated Marilyn Monroe not-quite-biopic, and the shocked reactions it’s eliciting from reviewers are starting to pour in. As a matter of fact, in light of the movie’s excessive violence, gratuitous sex, rape, and more, the Blonde Rotten Tomatoes scores currently show director Andrew Dominik’s NC-17-rated reimagining of the life of the late starlet as a “rotten” movie, according to the review aggregation site’s classification system.
EW.com
Chris Brown scares neighborhood kids with grafitti, Rihanna's new fashion collection, and more
Chris Brown's response to neighbors who have complained that the graffiti art outside his Hollywood Hills home scares their children? "Keep em inside then! It's art. There are scarier creatures on Harry Potter. Get a f&*%ing life!" Brown tweeted. [Billboard]. Go behind the scenes with Rihanna for a sneak peek...
EW.com
Exclusive clip of new HBO comedy 'Family Tree,' starring Chris O'Dowd
Family Tree, a new faux documentary series on HBO, chronicles one man's attempts to discover his lineage. After losing his job and his girlfriend, Tom Chadwick (played by Chris O'Dowd) receives a box of things belonging to a great aunt he never knew. This prompts him to begin investigating his past.
EW.com
Surprise, The Sandman fans! Audible just released Act III of their audiobook adaptation
While you wait for season 2 of the Netflix series, check out the latest installment of the other popular remix of the iconic Neil Gaiman comic. Are you ready for more of The Sandman? Alas, a second season has not yet been confirmed for the popular Netflix adaptation of Neil Gaiman's iconic comic series (though showrunner Allan Heinberg is already making plans). But longtime fans of this franchise know that there's another ongoing adaptation. Yes, Audible has now released the third installment of their Sandman audiobook adaptation.
EW.com
Watch Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman explain how Wolverine is still alive in Deadpool 3 (well, sorta)
After making their surprise announcement yesterday that Wolverine will be returning in Deadpool 3, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman know that you might be a little excited and a lot confused right now. But don't worry, they're here to help. The longtime pals shared a hilarious new video on Twitter...
EW.com
Clicker bait: The Last of Us trailer reveals Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey and the infected
The Last of Us fans — and the clickers — are eating well today. HBO has revealed the official teaser trailer for the highly anticipated TV series adaptation starring Game of Thrones alums Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. This follows less than a minute's worth of footage shown to viewers on premiere night for House of the Dragon.
The "Harry Potter" Movies Honestly Aren't All That Magical Because Let's Face It: Every Character Is Pretty Ordinary
The Gryffindor kiddos had personal mementos, like framed pictures of their parents and flags of their favorite sports teams, on their bedside tables — just like the rest of us.
EW.com
Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin calls out racism from fans: 'It definitely took a toll on me'
Amid the conversations about racism shown to actors from specific genre fandoms, like Game of Thrones and The Lord of the Rings, Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin has opened up about what he experienced as a child star joining the show in season 1. McLaughlin appeared at the Heroes Comic...
EW.com
Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige: It was 'much too soon' to recast T'Challa in Black Panther sequel
Ever since the blockbuster success of Marvel's first Black Panther movie in 2018, the Wakandan warrior T'Challa has become one of the most famous superheroes in the world. That made it all the more tragic when Chadwick Boseman, the actor who brought the character to the global stage, died of cancer in 2020. Now, mere months away from the release of highly anticipated sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige explained in a new interview why he and director Ryan Coogler decided not to recast the role with a different actor.
EW.com
Divergent sequel Insurgent gets a screenwriter -- Brian Duffield
Divergent, based on the first book of Veronica Roth's best-selling series, only just began shooting in Chicago late last month. But the powers-that-be must be feeling confident they have a hit on their hands since they've commissioned Brian Duffield to begin working on the sequel, Insurgent. Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher will also produce.
Which TV Plotline Was So Bad, It Felt Like They Were Making It Up As They Went Along?
The last five seasons of Riverdale are typing...
