Cincinnati, OH

Bootsy Collins set to lead ‘Operation Thank You’ at Sawyer Point today

By Craig McKee
 4 days ago
Delayed once by the pandemic, Operation Thank you is a go for this weekend at Sawyer Point.

The event is described as an afternoon and evening of celebrating those who’ve served and are serving now.

Bootsy Collins will emcee the event along with WCPO Evening Anchor and Air Force veteran Craig McKee. Bootsy and his wife Patti jumped at the opportunity to honor the men and women in uniform.

“We feel like we have one chance, that chance is on Saturday to come support our troops, say thank you, give them a smile, give them a hug,” Patti Collins said. “Just let them know you care and you love and let's support one another. We say together we can.”

The event is a collaboration between the Cincinnati Parks Department, the Association of the United States Army (AUSA), the Cincinnati VA Medical Center and Western and Southern Financial.

“Our civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army, Steve Lee, here locally, he had the idea of, of coming together, bringing the community together for a celebration of service,” Mike Boyd said.

Boyd is the chapter president of AUSA and retired from the Army after serving 23 years.

“It's important and necessary for the community to connect and know that we have service members, veterans and families right next door,” he said.

The event will feature live music, food trucks, a kid’s zone, static military displays and more.

“We're going to have an army robotics team show up and have a hands on experience where somebody can actually interact with our, with our Army and soldiers,” Boyd said.

The end of the night will be capped off with a spectacular fireworks display courtesy of Western and Southern Financial Group.

“We feel the gratitude in an event like this, and Western Southern is proud to be a part of it,” said David Nevers, Vice President of Public Relations and Corporate Communications of Western and Southern Financial Group.

Todd Sledge, chief communications officer with the Cincinnati VA Medical Center, said the tenacity of all of those involved ensured this postponed event would take place this year.

“I put the city up against anybody as being one of the best supporting cities of our veterans right here in Cincinnati,” Sledge said.

On top of the live music performances and military displays, several local men and women will perform their enlistment ceremony and swearing in during the event, officially entering military service.

Things kick off at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at Sawyer Point.

You can get more details by going to the Operation Thank Facebook page.

