Alleged 7th Ward hit-and-run suspect reportedly got out of vehicle but still drove off
The victim was taken to the hospital by EMS but their condition was not released.
NOLA.com
Double shooting on Interstate 10 leaves 1 dead near Louisa Street, NOPD says
A man was killed in a double shooting while in a vehicle on Interstate 10 East near Louisa Street, New Orleans police said Wednesday. He's the fifth person this year who has died from gunfire on interstates in New Orleans. The killing was the one of two overnight homicides reported...
NOLA.com
Mother, 2 children carjacked at gunpoint in Harvey parking lot
A Marrero woman who was carjacked at a Harvey retail store said she barely had time to get her young son out of the vehicle before a gunman sped off in it. The woman was putting groceries in the trunk of her vehicle, a red Honda CR-V sport utility vehicle, when the crime happened Monday at about 7 p.m. Neither the woman nor her sons, ages 1 and 6, were injured.
NOLA.com
Woman killed in double shooting in 7th Ward; 1 of 2 overnight murders in New Orleans
A woman was killed in a double shooting early Wednesday in the 7th Ward, New Orleans police said Wednesday. It was the second overnight homicide reported in New Orleans. The other was reported late Tuesday on Interstate 10. The shooting was reported to police at 12:14 a.m. Wednesday in the...
houmatimes.com
TPSO Seeks Houma Man in a Deadly Overnight Shooting in Gray
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating a shooting incident that occurred at a private residence in the 200 block of Willowdale Drive, in Gray, La. Shortly before 9:00 p.m. on September 26, 2022, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office received a...
2 killed in separate overnight shootings in New Orleans
Police report that two male victims were killed in the incidents.
Another murder on the Interstate in New Orleans Tuesday night
There’s been yet another shooting on the I-10 in New Orleans. A man was shot dead late last night as he traveled on I-10 toward the High Rise at Louisa.
WDSU
Woman accused of robbing a victim at gunpoint with 3 children present
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking assistance in locating a suspect who is accused of robbing a victim at gunpoint with three kids present in Algiers. According to police, Deijon Thomas, 25, is accused of robbing the passenger of her vehicle with children present at the 3600 block of MacArthur Boulevard on Sept. 23 around 7 p.m.
NOLA.com
Jury convicts Darren Bridges in killing of New Orleans police officer Marcus McNeil
Darren Bridges was convicted Tuesday night of first-degree murder for killing Marcus McNeil, the New Orleans police officer who was shot three times while trying to subdue him early on the morning of Oct. 13, 2017. The verdict capped a seven-day trial in which prosecutors said Bridges gunned down a...
WDSU
SWB employee accused of threatening to 'drag' city employee after parking tickets issued
NEW ORLEANS — An employee at the embattled New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board is accused of threatening a New Orleans parking enforcement officer. The New Orleans Office of Inspector General said this started after tickets were issued this year in the 600 block of Saint Joseph Street near the sewerage and water board office.
WDSU
Kenner police investigating after person struck, killed on Williams Boulevard
KENNER, La. — Kenner police are investigating after a person was struck and killed Wednesday morning. Police say the accident happened around 6:15 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the 2800 block of Williams Boulevard. According to police, the driver, Erik Rodriguez-Morales, 22, of Kenner, was found not at...
NOLA.com
Pedestrian fatally hit by vehicle in Kenner; heavy delays at Williams and Vets intersection
A pedestrian was fatally hit by a vehicle early Wednesday at the intersection of Williams Boulevard and Veterans Memorial Boulevard, Kenner police said. Update: 75-year-old man killed while trying to cross Williams Boulevard. The pedestrian was hit around 6:15 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Williams (map), according to Capt....
Suspect from May Gentilly shooting arrested by police
NEW ORLEANS — It was a Monday afternoon in late May when New Orleans police say Joe Cooper became the victim of a crime. “Officers responded to a call of an attempted home invasion that resulted in the victim, Mr. Joe Cooper, sustaining multiple gunshot wounds,” third district commander, Lt. Ernest Luster said.
NOLA.com
Alleged French Quarter stabber booked into jail, police say
A man accused of multiple stabbings in the French Quarter was booked into the Orleans Justice Center Wednesday morning on two counts of aggravated battery, one count of second-degree battery, two counts of simple criminal damage to property, one count of aggravated burglary and one count of domestic abuse involving strangulation, according to court records.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate after man found shot to death near 7th Ward, St. Roch line
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting at the 7th Ward St. Roch line. The shooting happened at the intersection of Elysian Fields Avenue and North Claiborne Avenue. Police say a man was declared dead at the scene.
NOLA.com
Two killed in shootings ID'd by New Orleans Coroner
Two men who were killed in shootings last week were identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office. Daniel Arzu, 21, died after he was shot multiple times in the Village de L'Est area. Police were called to the 14400 block of Peltier Drive at 9:08 p.m. Wednesday, where they found Arzu with multiple gusnhot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where authorities said he died the following day.
NOLA.com
Man injured in shooting on Interstate 10 at North Claiborne Avenue, NOPD says
A man was injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon on Interstate 10 near North Claiborne Avenue, New Orleans police said. At least 22 people have been shot on New Orleans interstates and highways as of Monday. Four of the shootings have been fatal. The shooting was reported to police at...
NOLA.com
Denied cash, panhandler attacks man, steals his car in Leonidas area, police say
After a man asked a motorist for money and was denied, he attacked the victim and stole his car, New Orleans police said. It was one of two incidents Sunday evening in which panhandlers attacked individuals who refused them money, according to the NOPD's major offense log. New Orleans police...
houmatimes.com
Woman shot in the ankle while in her car in downtown Houma area
On September 24th, 2022 at approximately 6:22 pm the Houma Police Department responded to a report of gunshots in a parking lot in the 7400 Block of West Main Street. Upon arrival, officers were unable to locate anyone in the area but learned that a victim had arrived at a local medical facility with gunshot injury to the ankle. Upon arrival at medical facility, officers contacted the 31 year old female victim and she advised that she was seated in her vehicle when gunshots were fired in her direction for an unknown reason, striking her in the ankle.
Pedestrian dead after hit by multiple vehicles in Kenner
Police say a pedestrian died on the scene near Williams Blvd. and Veterans Memorial Blvd. Wednesday morning. Kenner Police Captain Michael Cunningham confirmed the fatality just before 7:00am. He said it happened in the northbound lanes
