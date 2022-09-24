ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kenny Rupp
4d ago

One of these days the last thing they'll see is their life flashing before their eyes. The next time they try to rob someone

NOLA.com

Mother, 2 children carjacked at gunpoint in Harvey parking lot

A Marrero woman who was carjacked at a Harvey retail store said she barely had time to get her young son out of the vehicle before a gunman sped off in it. The woman was putting groceries in the trunk of her vehicle, a red Honda CR-V sport utility vehicle, when the crime happened Monday at about 7 p.m. Neither the woman nor her sons, ages 1 and 6, were injured.
HARVEY, LA
houmatimes.com

TPSO Seeks Houma Man in a Deadly Overnight Shooting in Gray

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating a shooting incident that occurred at a private residence in the 200 block of Willowdale Drive, in Gray, La. Shortly before 9:00 p.m. on September 26, 2022, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office received a...
GRAY, LA
WDSU

Woman accused of robbing a victim at gunpoint with 3 children present

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking assistance in locating a suspect who is accused of robbing a victim at gunpoint with three kids present in Algiers. According to police, Deijon Thomas, 25, is accused of robbing the passenger of her vehicle with children present at the 3600 block of MacArthur Boulevard on Sept. 23 around 7 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Suspect from May Gentilly shooting arrested by police

NEW ORLEANS — It was a Monday afternoon in late May when New Orleans police say Joe Cooper became the victim of a crime. “Officers responded to a call of an attempted home invasion that resulted in the victim, Mr. Joe Cooper, sustaining multiple gunshot wounds,” third district commander, Lt. Ernest Luster said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Alleged French Quarter stabber booked into jail, police say

A man accused of multiple stabbings in the French Quarter was booked into the Orleans Justice Center Wednesday morning on two counts of aggravated battery, one count of second-degree battery, two counts of simple criminal damage to property, one count of aggravated burglary and one count of domestic abuse involving strangulation, according to court records.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Two killed in shootings ID'd by New Orleans Coroner

Two men who were killed in shootings last week were identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office. Daniel Arzu, 21, died after he was shot multiple times in the Village de L'Est area. Police were called to the 14400 block of Peltier Drive at 9:08 p.m. Wednesday, where they found Arzu with multiple gusnhot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where authorities said he died the following day.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Woman shot in the ankle while in her car in downtown Houma area

On September 24th, 2022 at approximately 6:22 pm the Houma Police Department responded to a report of gunshots in a parking lot in the 7400 Block of West Main Street. Upon arrival, officers were unable to locate anyone in the area but learned that a victim had arrived at a local medical facility with gunshot injury to the ankle. Upon arrival at medical facility, officers contacted the 31 year old female victim and she advised that she was seated in her vehicle when gunshots were fired in her direction for an unknown reason, striking her in the ankle.
HOUMA, LA

