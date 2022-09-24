ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Here's the broadcast map for Lions vs Vikings in Week 3

By Tyler Forness
 4 days ago
The Minnesota Vikings are about to enter the third week of the Kevin O’Connell era as they take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon.

The game will feature two NFC North divisional foes who enter the game with 1-1 records. Both teams got a win at home and lost to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins might be the biggest storyline entering the game. He saw his record shrink to 2-10 on Monday Night Football and put on an absolute clunker of a performance in Philadelphia.

Will the Vikings be airing live on FOX in your area?

If you live in the yellow area of the map, the Lions-Vikings game will be airing live in your area at 12pm central on FOX (via 506sports.com).

This is a true regional broadcast map as there are only a few markets with the “national” game in Baltimore vs New England (red). Other games on the early slate on FOX are Philadelphia-Washington (blue), Las Vegas-Tennessee (green), Detroit-Minnesota (yellow) and New Orleans-Carolina (orange).

Brandin Gaudin and Brady Quill will be on the call for Lions-Vikings.

The game kicks off at 12pm central only on FOX.

