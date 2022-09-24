Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwest Florida as Category 4 storm with 150-mph winds
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwest Florida on Wednesday and is bringing a catastrophic trifecta of high winds, heavy rain and historic storm surge to the state.
‘Something We Haven’t Seen In Our Lifetime': Hurricane Ian Approaches U.S.
Tampa, Florida may receive its first direct hit from a hurricane since 1921, forecasters warn.
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida as ‘dangerous’ category 4 storm – live
Storm makes landfall near Cayo Costa along the south-western coast of Florida with winds close to 150mph
Hurricane Ian Sucks Tampa Bay Dry Ahead Of Landfall
“Don't go out there,” officials warned, saying the water was likely to rush back in at higher levels.
