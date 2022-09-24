ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Enola Holmes 2’ Trailer Reunites Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill

By Aaron Couch
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
Enola Holmes Courtesy of Netflix
Enola Holmes is stepping out of her famous brother’s shadow in the trailer for Enola Holmes 2. The film once again stars Millie Bobby Brown as Enola, sister to famed detective Sherlock, played by Henry Cavill. The sequel features a case so big that it will take both Enola and her brother to solve it.

The trailer reveal is part of TUDUM, the online fan convention for all things Netflix that is produced by the streaming service.

Writer Jack Thorne and director Harry Bradbeer return for the sequel to the 2020 film. Legendary Entertainment teamed with Netflix on the projects, based on author Nancy Springer’s six-book series, The Enola Holmes Mysteries, which comprises six books.

Louis Partridge, Adeel Akhtar, David Thewlis, Susan Wokoma & Sharon Duncan-Brewster round out the cast to the feature.

