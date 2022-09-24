Hasselback Honeynut squash with maple and sage by Chef Gaby Melian

JACKSON, Wyo.— One of the joys of cooking is embracing seasonal harvests. Squash bounty is synonymous with savory autumn meals. New West KnifeWorks teamed up with professional chef and former Bon Appetit Kitchen Manager Chef Gaby Melian to bring you this delicious Hasselback Honey Nut Squash recipe and tutorial.

A perfect recipe for fall and that holiday cooking just around the corner. Chef Melian walks you through the recipe step-by-step in her home kitchen. Served with a variety of toppings for maximum flavor.

Sage, squash, and syrup? What’s not to love?

Chef Melian uses her Teton Edge Santoku knife for halving the squash and creating the Hasselback cut, her Petty Utility knife, 6″ Serrated Deli knife, and her 3″ Mini Chopper. Find Chef Melian’s most-used G-Fusion knives in store at New West KnifeWorks at 625 Main Street, Park City.

HOLIDAY HASSELBACK HONEY-NUT SQUASH WITH SAGE AND MAPLE SYRUP.

BY GABY MELIAN

Honeynut Squash is around for a short time so if you come across any, make sure to try them and enjoy their delicious flavor. You can substitute them with butternut squash if they are not available in your area. I hope I inspire you to try this recipe and make it yours. Leaving the toppings on the side is a great option when you have guests with different diets.

INGREDIENTS

3 Honeynut squash (about 3 ½ lbs) cut in half lengthwise, peeled, and seeded

2 Tablespoons olive oil

Kosher Salt

Ground Pepper

2 Tablespoons fresh sage, chopped, plus some whole leaves, about 10 pieces.

3 Tablespoons grapeseed or any other neutral oil

½ Cup Maple Syrup

Toppings: crumbled goat cheese, crispy bacon pieces, croutons, pecans, or any other nut roughly chopped.

PROCEDURE

*Place a rack in the upper third or middle of the oven. Preheat oven to 425°.

*Peel the skin and white flesh until you see the deep orange flesh. Halve squash lengthwise, leaving the stem intact as much as possible. Remove the seeds, compost, or save for later use.

*Rub all pieces with olive oil, don’t use your most expensive one; you can also do this pre-cooking part with any other oil. Season with salt and pepper. Put in a parchment-lined baking sheet flat side down.

*Roast in the oven for approximately 12 to 15 minutes until a paring knife easily slips in only ¼ “ in the thickest part.

*Meanwhile, mix to combine grapeseed oil, maple syrup, and chopped sage.

*Transfer squash to cutting board, let it cool slightly. Using a sharp knife, score rounded slices of squash crosswise, going deep but without cutting all the way, using chopsticks or a thin wooden spoon on each side of the squash to help guide you, so you don’t cut all the way.

*Return squash to the baking sheet with the scored side up, cover with the mix of oil, maple syrup, and chopped sage, and season with salt and pepper; place some of the whole sage leaves in between the cuts and all around the sheet pan.

*Return to the oven and roast for another 20 to 25 minutes. Rotate the sheet pan half the way through the cooking process.

Serve warm, with the toppings on the side.

Enjoy!

Keep Cooking. Be Happy

Gaby

