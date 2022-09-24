ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

etxview.com

Brooklyn Pastor attacks woman during live streamed service

Sucker punching a woman during Sunday service surely isn’t something Jesus would do, is it? Bishop Lamor Whitehead, pastor of Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries in Brooklyn, New York socked a congregant during a live streamed service last weekend. It's unclear what provoked Whitehead to become violent, but New...
PIX11

Dad of Brooklyn man killed by NYPD decries Lee Zeldin campaign ad

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The father of a Brooklyn man fatally shot by police in 2018 is accusing New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin of “criminalizing and dehumanizing” his late son by including his image in a campaign ad decrying violent crime. Eric Vassell, father of the late Saheed Vassell, issued a statement […]
BrooklynPapers.com

Families seeking asylum have few resources at emergency shelter; find warm welcome at Prospect Heights school

A number of young, recently-arrived families seeking asylum are living in a north Brooklyn hotel with few resources and not much support. “We’re seeing thousands and thousands of people coming in for weeks and months, and we don’t have the resources that these families need,” said councilmember Crystal Hudson, who visited the shelter — the exact location of which she asked not be shared for the safety and privacy of the familes staying there — unannounced on Friday.
bronx.com

NYPD Police Communication Technician, Shahidah Brown, 38, Arrested

On Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at approximately 1027 hours, the following 38-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 77th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Shahidah Brown. NYPD Police Communication Technician. Charges:. assault;. act in manner injurious to a child;. criminal possession of...
PIX11

New York City considering reintroducing academic screening for prestigious middle and high schools

KEW GARDENS HILLS, Queens (PIX11) — Parents of New York City public school students are waiting to hear from the school chancellor about reinstating academic screens in competitive middle and high schools. Middle school screenings were halted due to the pandemic, and changes to high school admissions are causing concern among parents. PIX11’s Kala Rama […]
queenoftheclick.com

A Woman Was Raped in Dyker Heights

NYPD Crimestats are showing a rape on Thursday, September 15th at 9:00 pm on 86th Street and 10th Avenue near the golf course. You can see this crime statistic by going here to NYPD Crimestats Pull down Brooklyn South from the first pulldown menu and 68th Precinct from the second pulldown menu.
NY1

Where does 'upstate' actually begin?

It’s the age old question: where does “upstate New York” actually begin?. While some New York City residents may say anything above 14th Street, or anything above the Bronx – the actual origins of upstate New York has been debated for some time. A recent article...
PIX11

Police warn Brooklyn women to be on lookout for serial groper

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police are on the hunt for a man who has been going around Brooklyn groping women. “He’s just a pervert. I think it’s nasty,” said Anita Kalliecheren, a Brooklyn resident and a father. That’s how some neighbors describe the man accused of violating women in several Brooklyn communities. Now, the NYPD […]
cityandstateny.com

What’s the latest on New York City’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for city workers?

It’s been nearly a week since New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced that the city’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement for private sector workers will end on Nov. 1, and questions remain about how long the mandate on municipal employees will stay in place. While the city asserts that the requirement will remain on the books for now, critics have continued to levy pressure on city leaders – and the courts – to roll it back.
queenseagle.com

Anti-LGBTQ+ agitators protest Jackson Heights block party

A block party celebrating Queens’ LGBTQ+ community was interrupted Saturday by a group of anti-LGBTQ+ agitators in Jackson Heights. But despite several tense moments between the agitators, block party participants and a number of elected officials in attendance, organizers of the event say the protesters did little but bring the party’s participants closer together.
QUEENS, NY

