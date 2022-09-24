A number of young, recently-arrived families seeking asylum are living in a north Brooklyn hotel with few resources and not much support. “We’re seeing thousands and thousands of people coming in for weeks and months, and we don’t have the resources that these families need,” said councilmember Crystal Hudson, who visited the shelter — the exact location of which she asked not be shared for the safety and privacy of the familes staying there — unannounced on Friday.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO