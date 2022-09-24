Read full article on original website
etxview.com
Brooklyn Pastor attacks woman during live streamed service
Sucker punching a woman during Sunday service surely isn’t something Jesus would do, is it? Bishop Lamor Whitehead, pastor of Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries in Brooklyn, New York socked a congregant during a live streamed service last weekend. It's unclear what provoked Whitehead to become violent, but New...
Dad of Brooklyn man killed by NYPD decries Lee Zeldin campaign ad
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The father of a Brooklyn man fatally shot by police in 2018 is accusing New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin of “criminalizing and dehumanizing” his late son by including his image in a campaign ad decrying violent crime. Eric Vassell, father of the late Saheed Vassell, issued a statement […]
FOXBusiness
NYC restaurant owner robbed at gunpoint begs leaders to take criminals off the streets
As crime rates continue to tick up in liberal-run New York City, one small business owner who was robbed at gunpoint earlier this year is calling on local leaders to "step in" and take action to stop violent crime. "We need our leaders to step in and to keep the...
BrooklynPapers.com
Families seeking asylum have few resources at emergency shelter; find warm welcome at Prospect Heights school
A number of young, recently-arrived families seeking asylum are living in a north Brooklyn hotel with few resources and not much support. “We’re seeing thousands and thousands of people coming in for weeks and months, and we don’t have the resources that these families need,” said councilmember Crystal Hudson, who visited the shelter — the exact location of which she asked not be shared for the safety and privacy of the familes staying there — unannounced on Friday.
bronx.com
NYPD Police Communication Technician, Shahidah Brown, 38, Arrested
On Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at approximately 1027 hours, the following 38-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 77th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Shahidah Brown. NYPD Police Communication Technician. Charges:. assault;. act in manner injurious to a child;. criminal possession of...
NYPD to Staten Islanders: Don’t fall victim to check-cashing scam
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The NYPD is warning Staten Islanders to avoid falling victim to a check-cashing scam. A tweet from the 122nd Precinct said individuals are approaching victims on the street, asking for help in cashing a check. From there, the individual and victim go together to a...
NYC Mayor Adams returns from Puerto Rico as plans for Hurricane Fiona aid ramp up
Mayor Adams held a news conference to discuss his trip to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.
New York mayor's migrant tents give him more time to meet shelter mandate
The 1,000-bed tent for adult asylum seekers being built in the Orchard Beach section of the Bronx will be heated, but it won't fulfill all the requirements to comply with right-to-shelter laws.
Boyfriend of man beaten to death in NYCHA apartment arrested for his murder
Police have arrested a man who beat his 37-year-old boyfriend to death in their Bronx apartment Saturday.
New York City considering reintroducing academic screening for prestigious middle and high schools
KEW GARDENS HILLS, Queens (PIX11) — Parents of New York City public school students are waiting to hear from the school chancellor about reinstating academic screens in competitive middle and high schools. Middle school screenings were halted due to the pandemic, and changes to high school admissions are causing concern among parents. PIX11’s Kala Rama […]
queenoftheclick.com
A Woman Was Raped in Dyker Heights
NYPD Crimestats are showing a rape on Thursday, September 15th at 9:00 pm on 86th Street and 10th Avenue near the golf course. You can see this crime statistic by going here to NYPD Crimestats Pull down Brooklyn South from the first pulldown menu and 68th Precinct from the second pulldown menu.
NY1
Where does 'upstate' actually begin?
It’s the age old question: where does “upstate New York” actually begin?. While some New York City residents may say anything above 14th Street, or anything above the Bronx – the actual origins of upstate New York has been debated for some time. A recent article...
Police warn Brooklyn women to be on lookout for serial groper
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police are on the hunt for a man who has been going around Brooklyn groping women. “He’s just a pervert. I think it’s nasty,” said Anita Kalliecheren, a Brooklyn resident and a father. That’s how some neighbors describe the man accused of violating women in several Brooklyn communities. Now, the NYPD […]
NYC council members push to ban tattoo discrimination by employers, landlords
Manhattan Council Member Shaun Abreu is pushing a new bill that would ban tattoo discrimination by employers and landlords in New York City.
75-year-old man, believed to be bystander, shot by 2 on moped in NYC
A 75-year-old man believed to be an innocent bystander was shot by two men on a moped in the Bronx over the weekend, and police are hoping a surveillance image of the gunmen will lead to an arrest.
New York City rally Sunday for subways, buses to run at least every 6 minutes
There are additional calls to improve mass transit after the COVID-19 pandemic, and advocates rallied in Brooklyn Sunday to urge Governor Kathy Hochul to make subways and buses run at least every six minutes.
cityandstateny.com
What’s the latest on New York City’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for city workers?
It’s been nearly a week since New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced that the city’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement for private sector workers will end on Nov. 1, and questions remain about how long the mandate on municipal employees will stay in place. While the city asserts that the requirement will remain on the books for now, critics have continued to levy pressure on city leaders – and the courts – to roll it back.
nypressnews.com
NYC Mayor Adams’ migrant tent camp plan panned by Bronx BP Vanessa Gibson: ‘Not the ideal location’
Mayor Adams’ plan to house hundreds of Latin American migrants in tents in a Bronx parking lot drew skepticism Monday from the Boogie Down’s borough president, who charged that the site is not suitable for several reasons. The BP, Vanessa Gibson, said she’s concerned that the parking lot...
NBC New York
Woman Intentionally Mowed Down, 4 Slashed as Large NYC Fight Reported: Cops
A 31-year-old woman died after being intentionally hit by a white sedan in Queens over the weekend -- at the same time four men showed up at a hospital with slash or stab wounds following a fight, and authorities are looking into how the two incidents might be related. Police...
queenseagle.com
Anti-LGBTQ+ agitators protest Jackson Heights block party
A block party celebrating Queens’ LGBTQ+ community was interrupted Saturday by a group of anti-LGBTQ+ agitators in Jackson Heights. But despite several tense moments between the agitators, block party participants and a number of elected officials in attendance, organizers of the event say the protesters did little but bring the party’s participants closer together.
