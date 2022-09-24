ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

The Jewish Press

Israel’s ‘Peace Partner’ Is Slaughtering Israelis

In the past few months, there has been a rise in the number of terrorist attacks against Israelis carried out by gunmen belonging to, or associated with, the Palestinian Authority (PA) and its ruling faction, Fatah. These two bodies are headed by one man: Mahmoud Abbas, who has zero compunction about his loyalists murdering and wounding Israelis. On the contrary, he encourages it and pays generously for it — with money from Europe and the United States.
Shaked Orders Expulsion of Jerusalem Terrorist’s Relatives

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked announced Wednesday that she ordered the expulsion of seven relatives of Jerusalem terrorist Fadi al-Qandar, killer of four IDF soldiers in a 2017 ramming attack in Armon Hanatziv. Sixteen other soldiers were wounded, including several who were seriously injured, in the attack. Al-Qandar’s relatives are not...
Israel to Share Nuke Tech with Gulf Countries?

Israel is willing to share its nuclear knowledge with countries in the Middle East who have joined the Abraham Accords, Israel Atomic Energy Commission (IAEC) Director General Moshe Edri said. Speaking at the 66th General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna on Wednesday, Edri discussed the...
Israeli raid leaves 4 Palestinians dead in West Bank camp

JENIN REFUGEE CAMP, West Bank (AP) — At least four Palestinians were killed and 44 wounded during an Israeli military raid Wednesday into the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported, marking the deadliest episode since Israel escalated a crackdown on the occupied territory earlier this year. Israeli forces said they fatally shot two Palestinians they had been sent to arrest in the camp over their suspected involvement in recent shooting attacks. When soldiers surrounded a house in the camp, a bomb exploded, a gunfight ensued and Israeli troops killed the two Palestinians, the military...
Dizengoff Terrorist’s Brother Killed in Jenin Clashes with IDF

The brother of terrorist Raad Hazam, who on April 7 killed three Israelis and injured six in a pub on Dizengoff Street, was eliminated Wednesday morning in a fire exchange with IDF soldiers at the Jenin refugee camp. IDF forces surrounded the house of Abd Hazem, who had been hunted...
On the Fast of Gedaliah We Are Warned Against Political Assassinations

A fast on the month of Tishrei other than Yom Kippur was first mentioned in the Book of Zechariah (8:19), the second to last book of prophecies in the Hebrew Bible:. Thus said the Lord of Hosts: the fast of the fourth month, the fast of the fifth month, the fast of the seventh month, and the fast of the tenth month shall become occasions for joy and gladness, happy festivals for the House of Judah; but you must love honesty and integrity.
First Time in Years: Tank Fire Used Along Shomron Security Fence

In an unusual move, the IDF used machine gun fire from a tank during Rosh Hashana, near the security fence in the Menashe region. After noticing suspicious activity along the security fence close to the village of Tura, soldiers began scanning the area, and in the end opened fire with a tank machine gun, according to a report in 0404.
