Read full article on original website
Related
The Jewish Press
Israel’s ‘Peace Partner’ Is Slaughtering Israelis
In the past few months, there has been a rise in the number of terrorist attacks against Israelis carried out by gunmen belonging to, or associated with, the Palestinian Authority (PA) and its ruling faction, Fatah. These two bodies are headed by one man: Mahmoud Abbas, who has zero compunction about his loyalists murdering and wounding Israelis. On the contrary, he encourages it and pays generously for it — with money from Europe and the United States.
The Jewish Press
Ukrainian Report: Russia Launched 10 Iranian-Made Suicide Drones at Uman over Rosh Hashanah
Russian troops purposefully launched Shahed-136 Iranian kamikaze drones over Uman to attack Hasidic Jews who are currently celebrating Rosh Hashanah in the city, Babel.ua reported on Tuesday, citing sources in Ukraine’s special services. According to the Ukrainian report, over the past few days, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have...
The Jewish Press
Shaked Orders Expulsion of Jerusalem Terrorist’s Relatives
Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked announced Wednesday that she ordered the expulsion of seven relatives of Jerusalem terrorist Fadi al-Qandar, killer of four IDF soldiers in a 2017 ramming attack in Armon Hanatziv. Sixteen other soldiers were wounded, including several who were seriously injured, in the attack. Al-Qandar’s relatives are not...
The Jewish Press
Israel to Share Nuke Tech with Gulf Countries?
Israel is willing to share its nuclear knowledge with countries in the Middle East who have joined the Abraham Accords, Israel Atomic Energy Commission (IAEC) Director General Moshe Edri said. Speaking at the 66th General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna on Wednesday, Edri discussed the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Israeli raid leaves 4 Palestinians dead in West Bank camp
JENIN REFUGEE CAMP, West Bank (AP) — At least four Palestinians were killed and 44 wounded during an Israeli military raid Wednesday into the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported, marking the deadliest episode since Israel escalated a crackdown on the occupied territory earlier this year. Israeli forces said they fatally shot two Palestinians they had been sent to arrest in the camp over their suspected involvement in recent shooting attacks. When soldiers surrounded a house in the camp, a bomb exploded, a gunfight ensued and Israeli troops killed the two Palestinians, the military...
The Jewish Press
At Least 4 Terrorists Killed, Several Injured in Israeli Counterterrorism Op in Jenin
Israeli Special Forces ended a five-month-long manhunt on Wednesday in the city of Jenin when they managed to track down and eliminate Abd Khazem, brother of terrorist Rahman Khazem and a terrorist in his own right. Israeli forces surrounded a home reportedly belonging to Fathi Khazem, Ra’ad’s father, and killed...
Grief, protest and power: Why Iranian women are cutting their hair
The practice is common in ancient cultures. The Epic of Gilgamesh, a 3,500-year-old poem from ancient Mesopotamia, covers themes of grief and despair, where cutting or pulling out one's hair is used to express anguish.
The Jewish Press
Dizengoff Terrorist’s Brother Killed in Jenin Clashes with IDF
The brother of terrorist Raad Hazam, who on April 7 killed three Israelis and injured six in a pub on Dizengoff Street, was eliminated Wednesday morning in a fire exchange with IDF soldiers at the Jenin refugee camp. IDF forces surrounded the house of Abd Hazem, who had been hunted...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Jewish Press
On the Fast of Gedaliah We Are Warned Against Political Assassinations
A fast on the month of Tishrei other than Yom Kippur was first mentioned in the Book of Zechariah (8:19), the second to last book of prophecies in the Hebrew Bible:. Thus said the Lord of Hosts: the fast of the fourth month, the fast of the fifth month, the fast of the seventh month, and the fast of the tenth month shall become occasions for joy and gladness, happy festivals for the House of Judah; but you must love honesty and integrity.
The Jewish Press
Report: Lebanon Expects Written Offer on Maritime Border with Israel Within Days
Lebanon expects to receive a written offer within days from US energy envoy Amos Hochstein on a deal to delineate a maritime border with Israel, according to the office of the Lebanese President Michel Aoun. “US mediator Amos Hochstein’s written offer on the maritime border demarcation is expected to be...
The Jewish Press
First Time in Years: Tank Fire Used Along Shomron Security Fence
In an unusual move, the IDF used machine gun fire from a tank during Rosh Hashana, near the security fence in the Menashe region. After noticing suspicious activity along the security fence close to the village of Tura, soldiers began scanning the area, and in the end opened fire with a tank machine gun, according to a report in 0404.
Comments / 0