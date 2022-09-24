ATHENS, W.Va. (Hinton News) – In honor of Concord University’s sesquicentennial, the Office of Advancement set a fundraising goal of $150,000 for this year’s Giving Day, a fundraising event for The Concord Fund which supports student scholarships and campus projects through the Concord University Foundation. As of noon today, the Mountain Lion family reached this goal, the largest Giving Day amount to date.

Over a 24-hour period, alumni, faculty, staff, current students, and friends of Concord University donated $150,000 for student scholarships and campus projects. This year’s event marks Concord’s fourth Giving Day.

“I am grateful to everyone who participated in Giving Day,” says Blake Farmer, Director of Alumni and Donor Relations. “We have a generous community surrounding Concord, and we are all incredibly thankful for each person who supported this fundraising endeavor.”

The Concord University Foundation, Inc. was established in 1974, and since this time, the generosity of countless donors and the investment direction of a loyal board of directors has grown the endowment to more than $54 million in assets. Last year, the Foundation awarded nearly $1 million in scholarships and funded projects like the new turf at Callaghan Stadium.

“The Concord University Foundation is committed to using donations like those raised with Giving Day to help our students and support the university,” says Sarah Turner, Vice President of Advancement. “Our goal amount has increased over time, but so has the need. We are committed to doing everything we can to provide students with educational support and Concord with the institutional aid needed to provide a quality educational experience.”

For more information about the Concord University Foundation and current projects, visit the website at concord.edu/foundation. To make a donation to the Concord Fund, visit concord.edu/donate.

The post 2022 Giving Day at Concord University reaches highest goal to date appeared first on The Hinton News .