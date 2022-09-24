Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Flea Market in South Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensBelton, SC
Best Fall Activities in Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Don't Miss The New York Renaissance FaireAlex RosadoTuxedo, NC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
FOX Carolina
Greenville’s Canopy Car Wash set to close ahead of 36th anniversary
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville’s Canopy Car Wash is set to close just 6 days ahead of what would have been the business’ 36th anniversary. Canopy Car Wash, located at 2312 Wade Hampton Boulevard, opened on Oct. 6, 1986, and is closing Friday, Sept. 30. 2022. The...
FOX Carolina
Concrete truck overturned on I-85 in Spartanburg County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple lanes on Interstate 85 northbound were blocked in Spartanburg County as crews worked to move an overturned concrete truck. The collision near mile marker 64 (Highway 290) is caused significant delays on I-85. However, all lanes of traffic are now back open.
4 hospitalized in crash which closed I-85 in Spartanburg Co.
Four people were injured in a crash which closed Interstate 85 in Spartanburg County Tuesday evening.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Police locate woman believed to be homeless
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said a woman who has not been seen in over a week and a half has been found. 31-year-old Amanda Cain was reported missing on Sept. 16 and last known to be in Greenville, according to police. Cain is described as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Carolina
Crews responding after train collides with truck in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County Emergency Management said a part of Nazareth Church Road is shut down after a train collided with a truck in Spartanburg County. South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said the crash happened at around 12:30 p.m near CMC Metals on Nazareth Church Road.
FOX Carolina
Road reopens after crews respond to gas leak in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department announced that crews responded to a gas leak near the 800 block of Patton Avenue. Officials said the service gas line was hit by a construction crew working in the area. According to officials, the area of Patton Avenue near the...
FOX Carolina
Homeowner shot following altercation with visitors
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for suspects after one person was shot on Tuesday night. Officers said they responded to a house along Cline Street in Taylors after a disturbance was reported. When deputies arrived, they learned that the...
WYFF4.com
Homeowner shot during argument in Greenville County, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting. Deputies say it happened at a home on Cline Street in Taylors. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) According to investigators, four men were visiting the home when a fight broke out, leading to...
RELATED PEOPLE
WYFF4.com
Baby girl found dead in Greenville County home was victim of homicide, coroner says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A baby girl who was found unresponsive and died last month was the victim of homicide, the Greenville County Coroner's Office said Tuesday. Chief Deputy Coroner Jennifer Cason said in a release that 1-year-old Abigail Nicole Kiser died on Aug. 15 from blunt force trauma to the head.
Local trash pickup to continue during storm
Representatives from local waste management providers in Spartanburg, Greenville and Greer said they expect to continue trash pickup as scheduled this week despite the severe weather that may impact the area.
wspa.com
Train strikes truck, shuts down Spartanburg Co. road
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A train hit a truck on the tracks in Spartanburg County Tuesday afternoon, Spartanburg County Emergency Management said. SCEM said the collision happened on Nazareth Church Road and no one was injured in the incident. Some fluids, such as hydraulic fluid, were spilled. CSX,...
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg postpones International Festival due to incoming weather
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Spartanburg announced that this weekend’s International Festival is being postponed due to the weather that Hurricane Ian could bring to our area. Officials said the festival will now happen on Saturday, October 15, at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium. They added that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motorcyclist killed in Wade Hampton Blvd. crash in Greer
A motorcyclist died in a crash Friday night along Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greer.
FOX Carolina
Sheriff gives update after deadly deputy-involved shooting in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Greenville County coroner’s office are investigating to a deadly deputy-involved shooting on Wednesday morning. Sheriff Hobart Lewis said a woman called to report that her ex-boyfriend threatened to harm her and he was armed with a...
FOX Carolina
Upstate shelters say “no more room” for animals ahead of Hurricane Ian
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Shelters across the Upstate tell FOX Carolina, they have no more room for animals ahead of Hurricane Ian. The Spartanburg Humane Society usually said, if disaster strikes, they are able to jump in and take animals in need into their shelter temporarily. However, this time that’s not the case.
FOX Carolina
One person and two pets exposed to rabid skunk in Anderson Co,
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a skunk found in Anderson County recently tested positive for rabies. Officials said the skunk was found near Conneross Road and Circle Drive in Townville, SC. One person was exposed to the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Carolina
Officers investigating after man robbed at gunpoint in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating after a man reported that he was robbed at gunpoint on Saturday night. Officers said they spoke to the victim about the incident at around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday. The victim told officers that he was in...
WYFF4.com
One dead and two hit in Greenville parking lot shooting, according to authorities
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A man was shot and killed, and two others were injured in a Greenville County parking lot shooting, according to Lt. Ryan Flood. Flood said the three suspects — Vondelta Hakheem Ballenger, 26, Felton Davon Smith, 31, and Steven Huntley Currie, 27 — went to World Cup Billiards on Friday on White Horse Road and spotted the victim Treveion Anderson, 23.
FOX Carolina
The latest details on the string of cheer coach lawsuits in the Southeast
VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. Police called to Travelers Rest library branch to investigate 'obscene material'. Police called to Travelers Rest library branch to investigate 'obscene material'. Sunny and cool conditions continue today through Thursday. Impacts from Hurricane Ian including heavy rain and strong winds will...
FOX Carolina
District announces passing of beloved school bus driver
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg District One is remembering the life of Mr. Lynn Pittman, a beloved school bus driver who drove for over one million miles. The district said Mr. Pittman began driving a bus for Spartanburg One in 1978 and was honored in 2019 for driving so many miles. A majority of those million miles were spent on the special needs bus route.
Comments / 0