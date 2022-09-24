ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

FOX Carolina

Concrete truck overturned on I-85 in Spartanburg County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple lanes on Interstate 85 northbound were blocked in Spartanburg County as crews worked to move an overturned concrete truck. The collision near mile marker 64 (Highway 290) is caused significant delays on I-85. However, all lanes of traffic are now back open.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Police locate woman believed to be homeless

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said a woman who has not been seen in over a week and a half has been found. 31-year-old Amanda Cain was reported missing on Sept. 16 and last known to be in Greenville, according to police. Cain is described as...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Road reopens after crews respond to gas leak in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department announced that crews responded to a gas leak near the 800 block of Patton Avenue. Officials said the service gas line was hit by a construction crew working in the area. According to officials, the area of Patton Avenue near the...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Homeowner shot following altercation with visitors

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for suspects after one person was shot on Tuesday night. Officers said they responded to a house along Cline Street in Taylors after a disturbance was reported. When deputies arrived, they learned that the...
TAYLORS, SC
Bobby Baker
wspa.com

Train strikes truck, shuts down Spartanburg Co. road

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A train hit a truck on the tracks in Spartanburg County Tuesday afternoon, Spartanburg County Emergency Management said. SCEM said the collision happened on Nazareth Church Road and no one was injured in the incident. Some fluids, such as hydraulic fluid, were spilled. CSX,...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg postpones International Festival due to incoming weather

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Spartanburg announced that this weekend’s International Festival is being postponed due to the weather that Hurricane Ian could bring to our area. Officials said the festival will now happen on Saturday, October 15, at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium. They added that...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate shelters say “no more room” for animals ahead of Hurricane Ian

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Shelters across the Upstate tell FOX Carolina, they have no more room for animals ahead of Hurricane Ian. The Spartanburg Humane Society usually said, if disaster strikes, they are able to jump in and take animals in need into their shelter temporarily. However, this time that’s not the case.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

One person and two pets exposed to rabid skunk in Anderson Co,

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a skunk found in Anderson County recently tested positive for rabies. Officials said the skunk was found near Conneross Road and Circle Drive in Townville, SC. One person was exposed to the...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Officers investigating after man robbed at gunpoint in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating after a man reported that he was robbed at gunpoint on Saturday night. Officers said they spoke to the victim about the incident at around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday. The victim told officers that he was in...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

One dead and two hit in Greenville parking lot shooting, according to authorities

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A man was shot and killed, and two others were injured in a Greenville County parking lot shooting, according to Lt. Ryan Flood. Flood said the three suspects — Vondelta Hakheem Ballenger, 26, Felton Davon Smith, 31, and Steven Huntley Currie, 27 — went to World Cup Billiards on Friday on White Horse Road and spotted the victim Treveion Anderson, 23.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

The latest details on the string of cheer coach lawsuits in the Southeast

VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. Police called to Travelers Rest library branch to investigate 'obscene material'. Police called to Travelers Rest library branch to investigate 'obscene material'. Sunny and cool conditions continue today through Thursday. Impacts from Hurricane Ian including heavy rain and strong winds will...
TRAVELERS REST, SC
FOX Carolina

District announces passing of beloved school bus driver

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg District One is remembering the life of Mr. Lynn Pittman, a beloved school bus driver who drove for over one million miles. The district said Mr. Pittman began driving a bus for Spartanburg One in 1978 and was honored in 2019 for driving so many miles. A majority of those million miles were spent on the special needs bus route.
SPARTANBURG, SC

