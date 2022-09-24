Read full article on original website
13abc.com
USMS and others searching for suspect in Toledo murder
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The United States Marshals Service, Northern Ohio Violent Task Force, Toledo Police Department and the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who was involved in a Toledo murder. LCSO is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 25-year-old Titus Crittendon. Crittendon is...
13abc.com
TPD releases new information in relation to the assault of Toledo nail tech
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG)- The Toledo Police Department on Tuesday released a body cam video in relation to the assault of local nail tech. The video shows officers on the scene where the nail tech was assaulted. After being punched, the victim suffered a severe head injury and is currently fighting for his life.
13abc.com
Toledo man dies in crash on I-280
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A crash on I-280 near the I-75 split left a Toledo man dead Wednesday morning. Police said Christopher Weirich, 42, was driving northbound when he struck the median wall at 9:25 a.m. Weirich was taken to St. Vincent hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The crash...
13abc.com
TPD: Man wanted in connection to a shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is searching for a man in relation to a shooting on September 19. TPD issued an arrest warrant for felonious assault has been issued for Kielyn Burwell. According to officers the suspect was involved in an altercation with a victim in the...
13abc.com
“Ohio Innocence Tour” to make stop in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The “Ohio Innocence Tour” is making its way to Toledo next month. The #NoDeathPenaltyOH coalition will host the “Ohio Innocence Tour” on Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. at Phillips Temple CME Church located at 565 Palmwood Ave. According to Ohioans to Stop...
toledocitypaper.com
Shots Fired: Newly expanded ShotSpotter Program
2020 and 2021 marked extremely violent times for Toledo. In each of those years there were over 50 gun-related deaths. Following a national trend, this represents an increase of around 30-50% from the previous decade. The Toledo Police Department has responded to this crisis by implementing acoustic detection technology around the city.
Women arrested as suspect in Findlay shooting incident
FINDLAY, Ohio — Crystal Sons, 33, was arrested Monday evening on charges of felonious assault and discharging a weapon within the city limits of Findlay as a suspect in a shooting that took place between two vehicles driving on Howard Street. No injuries were reported, according to the Findlay...
13abc.com
TFRD holds promotional ceremony
13abc.com
Toledo man sentenced in fatal Alexis Road crash
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was sentenced on charges stemming from a fatal car crash on Alexis Road on Monday. According to court documents, Austin Sparks was sentenced to 48 months in prison for aggravated vehicular homicide. Spark was charged after a crash that killed Terrance Robb, 62,...
wktn.com
Gunshots Fired in Findlay; McComb Woman Arrested
A McComb woman was arrested after an incident in Findlay Monday afternoon. According to a release from the Findlay Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of Howard Street and Broad Avenue to investigate a verbal dispute that began between several people. It was learned an ex of one...
Asst. Fire Chief John Kaminski among crews deploying to offer support during Hurricane Ian
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue (TFD) announced Monday that Assistant Chief John Kaminski deployed to an undisclosed site in Alabama in preparation for Hurricane Ian. Asst. Chief Kaminski deployed with 47 other team members from Ohio Task Force 1 (OH-TF1) on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 3:30 p.m. According to the press release, the team is preparing to offer support for the potential impact of Hurricane Ian.
13abc.com
County commissioners award contract to tear down Ned Skeldon stadium
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Commissioners approved a contractor to demolish the Ned Skeldon Stadium in Maumee. The commissioners awarded a contract to Mark Haynes Construction Inc. for $885,484 on Tuesday. The project looks to demolish the former stadium while maintaining electricity to the Lucas County Rec center...
Former UM doctor who overdosed at hospital charged with medical fraud in Ohio
CLEVELAND, OHIO – A former University of Michigan doctor who overdosed on drugs stolen from patients almost a decade ago in Ann Arbor is now facing federal charges in Ohio for medical fraud, according to a report by cleveland.com. Timothy Sutton was indicted, Sept. 15, in U.S. District Court...
13abc.com
TPD pursues man on ATV, vehicle flips
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department chased a man on an ATV early this morning. According to TPD, the chase ended on Sandown Road and W Bancroft Street when the ATV flipped. The suspect was treated onsite and then taken into custody. The sheriff confirmed that the incident...
13abc.com
Man arrested in murder of Catherine Craig
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was arrested Monday in connection to the fatal shooting of a woman in Toledo this summer. Court documents show Demond Allen, 21, was arrested on a murder charge Monday, Sept. 26, in the death of Catherine Craig. Toledo Police issued murder warrants for Allen...
13abc.com
Former Toledoans now living in Florida bracing for Hurricane Ian
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Store shelves empty, windows shuttered up, and doors blocked with sandbags. All of it is happening along the Gulf Coast of Florida where former Toledoans are now living. 13abc conducted zoom interviews with several people who are not evacuating ahead of Hurricane Ian making landfall. All...
13abc.com
Supporters of Oshae Jones show up despite court-date postponement
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Supporters of Toledo’s Olympic boxer Oshae Jones say they’re ready to go the distance for her as she heads back to court on three criminal charges. As her family and lawyers continue their push to have the charges dropped, Tuesday’s hearing was pushed back to November.
Man robbed at gunpoint outside east Toledo apartment complex Saturday, police say
TOLEDO, Ohio — Crews responded to an east Toledo apartment complex after receiving several ShotSpotter alerts early Saturday. Toledo police arrived at an apartment complex located at 578 Leach Avenue. According to a report, police located a 46-year-old man who stated he was in his parked vehicle when a man approached him at gunpoint and demanded money.
nbc24.com
Why gas prices are rising again in northwest Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledoans heading to the pump are prepared to pay more right now. "Oh, my God, the gas is already high and it's going to go higher," Toledo resident Althea Coleman said. "I'm like, I don't know how I'm going to make it." With the BP-Husky Toledo...
13abc.com
A Day of Kindness to honor the memory of a local teen who died by suicide in 2017
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There are a lot of people in our community who do amazing things to help others. One example is the Campaign for Kindness. It was started by the family of Luken T. Boyle in 2018. He was a local teen who died by suicide in 2017.
