The following article was submitted by Lisa Glenn, the Materials Management Clerk for the Manitowoc Public Library. There is a chill in the air and the days are getting shorter. It is fall in Wisconsin. Along with pumpkin pie, hot tea, apple picking, and flannel, comes shorter daylight hours. It is also the time for Seasonal Affective Disorder, which affects many people this time of year. Seasonal Affective Disorder (or S.A.D.) is a depressive mood response to the lack of natural light. It can affect a person’s mood, energy level, and sleep patterns. Some people call it the “winter blues.”

MANITOWOC, WI ・ 23 HOURS AGO