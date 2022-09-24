Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc-Calumet County Library System Board to Convene in Chilton
There is only one governmental meeting scheduled for today in Manitowoc County. The Manitowoc-Calumet Library System Board will be gathering at the Chilton Public Library at 5:30 p.m. After the public is given time to voice their comments, the board will discuss financial reports for the various libraries involved. The...
WEAU-TV 13
Rural communities in the Chippewa Valley will have access to higher Internet speeds
VILLAGE OF FALL CREEK, Wis. (WEAU) - Rural communities in the Chippewa Valley will have additional access to a much need resource. Spectrum is expanding service to communities that include the Town of Seymour and the Village of Fall Creek. “It’s going to be a big time matter. If you...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Parks and Rec Department Asks Citizens to Partake in a Parks Survey
The City of Manitowoc is asking for the public’s help in updating the 2017 Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan. Just like the City’s Comprehensive Plan, this tool is used to help guide the Parks and Recreation Department over the next several years. The first step in the process is...
WBAY Green Bay
Manitowoc school board sets new policy on controversial topics
These below-average temperatures won't last all week. Some stations are back over $4/gallon. What's behind the jump... The police chief talks about the constant stress officers carry.
WBAY Green Bay
50-50 Factory Outlet store in Fond du Lac closing
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - After bringing joy to shoppers in Fond du Lac for three-plus decades, a popular party supply store is set to close. The 50-50 outlet store, with four locations across the state, is going out of business. 50-50 has been in business for nearly 40...
Fox11online.com
Two area rail projects receive grants from state
(WLUK) -- Rail improvement projects around the state are getting a boost, including two in Northeast Wisconsin. Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced nearly $8 million in grants and loans for five freight rail improvement projects. The projects will lengthen rail spurs, install conveyance equipment, and increase storage capacity at Wisconsin facilities.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Persistent staffing shortages’: Manitowoc Co. restaurant closes after 40+ years in business
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – After being in business for over 40 years, a popular family restaurant in Manitowoc County is closing its doors for good. The Galley Family Restaurant has permanently closed due to persistent staffing shortages and scheduling uncertainties. Officials say these issues have left the business unable to effectively provide the level of service customers deserve.
seehafernews.com
Road Construction to Effect Traffic Flow in Sheboygan Falls
A road construction project will be causing some issues in Sheboygan Falls this week. Those who travel into Sheboygan Falls using Highway 32 are being advised that the right turn lane from the southbound side of the highway to westbound Highway C will be closed. The nature of the work...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Public Library Announces “Happy Lamp” Program
The following article was submitted by Lisa Glenn, the Materials Management Clerk for the Manitowoc Public Library. There is a chill in the air and the days are getting shorter. It is fall in Wisconsin. Along with pumpkin pie, hot tea, apple picking, and flannel, comes shorter daylight hours. It is also the time for Seasonal Affective Disorder, which affects many people this time of year. Seasonal Affective Disorder (or S.A.D.) is a depressive mood response to the lack of natural light. It can affect a person’s mood, energy level, and sleep patterns. Some people call it the “winter blues.”
seehafernews.com
First Human Case of West Nile Virus of the Year Reported in Sheboygan County
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has confirmed that the first case of the West Nile Virus of the year was contracted in Sheboygan County. No information was released about the individual or their medical status. DHS is reminding people to continue to protect themselves from mosquitoes, even though the temperatures have dropped.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc’s Public Infrastructure Committee to Discuss Dispute Between Resident and Engineering Division
There is only one meeting on the calendar today in the City of Manitowoc. The Board of Public Works will be meeting in the Council Chambers at 4:00 p.m. They will be looking over a request to rescind a special assessment for access to South 41st Street. The owner of...
NBC26
Neenah trail expansion sits on potential archaeological site
NEENAH (NBC 26) — There is good news for Riverside Park fans. The Lakeshore Avenue Trail extension is back on track. “So, what we’re doing here today is an extension of the Lakeshore Avenue Trail… taking it from the east side of the park around to the west side of the park along the shoreline so folks can continue their walks, their bikes, their jogs, however they choose to use the shoreline and take in the views of the water,” said Michael Kading, Neenah parks & recreation director.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Police Department Reminds Citizens To Be On The Lookout For Deer
With bow hunters back in the woods, the Manitowoc Police Department is reminding motorists that this is the time of year when the most car/deer crashes occur. The Department warns that deer are more active during dawn and dusk, so drivers should be extra alert at those times. While deer...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Stop down one last time’: Farmers’ Market On Broadway hosts final event of 2022
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Farmers’ Market On Broadway is wrapping up its 2022 season on Wednesday, September 28 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. After hosting 19 straight weeks with over 90 vendors lining the streets, On Broadway, Inc. is bringing the tradition to a close for the year.
seehafernews.com
MPU and Other Wisconsin Utilities Called to Action in Florda
Electric line crews from Manitowoc Public Utilities and 21 other Wisconsin communities will respond to mutual aid for utilities in Florida. Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall later today and dozens of lineworkers from municipally-owned utilities across the Badger State will answer the call. The Wisconsin crews, including those...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Planning and Park Committee to Discuss Rezoning, Grant Application
There are two governmental meetings planned for today (September 26th) in Manitowoc County, both involving the Planning and Park Commission. The Commission’s Advisory Board will gather first at 3:30 p.m. in the County Expo Office Complex. They will be holding a public hearing regarding a zoning change in the...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Dunham’s Looking to Exceed Max Signage Area, Manitowoc Zoning Board to Discuss
There are two meetings on the docket today in the City of Manitowoc. First up is the Manitowoc Public Utilities Personnel Committee, which will convene at noon in the MPU office on South 8th Street. Then, at 5:00 p.m., the Zoning Board of Appeals will gather in the 1st Floor...
seehafernews.com
MPSD Board of Education to Discuss Lincoln Baseball Trip, Long Term Capital Improvements
The Manitowoc Public School District’s Board of Education is scheduled to have a special meeting tonight. The meeting will begin at 6:00 p.m. in the Board Room in the District Office, where they will start by receiving a personnel report and on district activity. The Board will also read...
WBAY Green Bay
Why gas prices are shooting past $4 per gallon again
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Even if you haven’t filled up your tank yet, you’ve seen it. Gas prices are rising -- fast. AAA motor club says Wisconsin’s average price for unleaded fuel is $3.766, which is about 4 cents higher than the national average, $3.725. For...
1065thebuzz.com
Another Area Fatal Auto Accident Likely Due to Glaring Sun
A third traffic fatality in east-central Wisconsin has authorities blaming glare from the sun as a contributing factor. Calumet County Sheriff Mark Wiegert reports that the accident happened shortly after 7:30 Tuesday morning, generating numerous 9-1-1 calls reporting vehicles on fire. Responding deputies to the scene at State Highway 114 and State Park Road in the Village of Harrison found one person trapped in a burning SUV, while the driver of a dump truck that struck it escaped with only minor injuries. Investigators believe that the eastbound SUV turned in front of the westbound dump truck. The SUV driver was a 52-year-old woman from Neenah who was pronounced dead at the scene.
