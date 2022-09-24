ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc County, WI

seehafernews.com

Manitowoc-Calumet County Library System Board to Convene in Chilton

There is only one governmental meeting scheduled for today in Manitowoc County. The Manitowoc-Calumet Library System Board will be gathering at the Chilton Public Library at 5:30 p.m. After the public is given time to voice their comments, the board will discuss financial reports for the various libraries involved. The...
WBAY Green Bay

50-50 Factory Outlet store in Fond du Lac closing

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - After bringing joy to shoppers in Fond du Lac for three-plus decades, a popular party supply store is set to close. The 50-50 outlet store, with four locations across the state, is going out of business. 50-50 has been in business for nearly 40...
FOND DU LAC, WI
Fox11online.com

Two area rail projects receive grants from state

(WLUK) -- Rail improvement projects around the state are getting a boost, including two in Northeast Wisconsin. Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced nearly $8 million in grants and loans for five freight rail improvement projects. The projects will lengthen rail spurs, install conveyance equipment, and increase storage capacity at Wisconsin facilities.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

‘Persistent staffing shortages’: Manitowoc Co. restaurant closes after 40+ years in business

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – After being in business for over 40 years, a popular family restaurant in Manitowoc County is closing its doors for good. The Galley Family Restaurant has permanently closed due to persistent staffing shortages and scheduling uncertainties. Officials say these issues have left the business unable to effectively provide the level of service customers deserve.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Road Construction to Effect Traffic Flow in Sheboygan Falls

A road construction project will be causing some issues in Sheboygan Falls this week. Those who travel into Sheboygan Falls using Highway 32 are being advised that the right turn lane from the southbound side of the highway to westbound Highway C will be closed. The nature of the work...
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Public Library Announces “Happy Lamp” Program

The following article was submitted by Lisa Glenn, the Materials Management Clerk for the Manitowoc Public Library. There is a chill in the air and the days are getting shorter. It is fall in Wisconsin. Along with pumpkin pie, hot tea, apple picking, and flannel, comes shorter daylight hours. It is also the time for Seasonal Affective Disorder, which affects many people this time of year. Seasonal Affective Disorder (or S.A.D.) is a depressive mood response to the lack of natural light. It can affect a person’s mood, energy level, and sleep patterns. Some people call it the “winter blues.”
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

First Human Case of West Nile Virus of the Year Reported in Sheboygan County

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has confirmed that the first case of the West Nile Virus of the year was contracted in Sheboygan County. No information was released about the individual or their medical status. DHS is reminding people to continue to protect themselves from mosquitoes, even though the temperatures have dropped.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
NBC26

Neenah trail expansion sits on potential archaeological site

NEENAH (NBC 26) — There is good news for Riverside Park fans. The Lakeshore Avenue Trail extension is back on track. “So, what we’re doing here today is an extension of the Lakeshore Avenue Trail… taking it from the east side of the park around to the west side of the park along the shoreline so folks can continue their walks, their bikes, their jogs, however they choose to use the shoreline and take in the views of the water,” said Michael Kading, Neenah parks & recreation director.
NEENAH, WI
seehafernews.com

MPU and Other Wisconsin Utilities Called to Action in Florda

Electric line crews from Manitowoc Public Utilities and 21 other Wisconsin communities will respond to mutual aid for utilities in Florida. Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall later today and dozens of lineworkers from municipally-owned utilities across the Badger State will answer the call. The Wisconsin crews, including those...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Why gas prices are shooting past $4 per gallon again

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Even if you haven’t filled up your tank yet, you’ve seen it. Gas prices are rising -- fast. AAA motor club says Wisconsin’s average price for unleaded fuel is $3.766, which is about 4 cents higher than the national average, $3.725. For...
GREEN BAY, WI
1065thebuzz.com

Another Area Fatal Auto Accident Likely Due to Glaring Sun

A third traffic fatality in east-central Wisconsin has authorities blaming glare from the sun as a contributing factor. Calumet County Sheriff Mark Wiegert reports that the accident happened shortly after 7:30 Tuesday morning, generating numerous 9-1-1 calls reporting vehicles on fire. Responding deputies to the scene at State Highway 114 and State Park Road in the Village of Harrison found one person trapped in a burning SUV, while the driver of a dump truck that struck it escaped with only minor injuries. Investigators believe that the eastbound SUV turned in front of the westbound dump truck. The SUV driver was a 52-year-old woman from Neenah who was pronounced dead at the scene.
CALUMET COUNTY, WI

