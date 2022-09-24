Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwest Florida as Category 4 storm with 150-mph winds
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwest Florida on Wednesday and is bringing a catastrophic trifecta of high winds, heavy rain and historic storm surge to the state.
‘Something We Haven’t Seen In Our Lifetime': Hurricane Ian Approaches U.S.
Tampa, Florida may receive its first direct hit from a hurricane since 1921, forecasters warn.
LIVE COVERAGE: Hurricane Ian makes landfall over southwestern Florida
The National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday that Hurricane Ian made landfall over southwestern Florida a little after 3 p.m. The hurricane is making landfall as a Category 4 storm with winds approaching Category 5 status. Officials said a storm surge of up to 18 feet could be seen in...
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida as ‘dangerous’ category 4 storm – live
Storm makes landfall near Cayo Costa along the south-western coast of Florida with winds close to 150mph
Photos and videos show the destruction Hurricane Ian is causing on the ground in Florida
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday afternoon, and the storm has already caused major flooding in Fort Myers.
Georgia farmers scramble to save harvests as Hurricane Ian approaches
South Georgia farmers, still stung by Hurricane Michael four years ago, are keeping wary eyes on the skies as Hurricane Ian approaches.
Biden to oil industry: Don't raise prices due to hurricane
President Joe Biden is warning the oil and gas companies against increasing prices for consumers as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida
