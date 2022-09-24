ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ajmc.com

Square-Stepping Exercise Linked With Improved Executive Functioning in Parkinson Disease

Adherence to 8-week square-stepping exercise training among patients with Parkinson disease was associated with significant improvement of executive functioning, as well as cognitive functioning for those with mild cognitive impairment. Square-stepping exercise (SSE) may significantly improve executive functioning in patients with Parkinson disease (PD), according to study findings published in...
ajmc.com

Managing Bleeding Disorders in Pregnancy Requires Early Diagnosis, Multidisciplinary Care

A recent review details strategies for mitigating the risks faced by pregnant patients with hemophilia or von Willebrand disease and their children. Pregnant patients with inherited bleeding disorders face an elevated risk of life-threatening bleeding during pregnancy, delivery, and the postpartum period, making the identification and management of these disorders crucial to the mother and newborn’s health. A recent review details current knowledge on mitigating the risk for carrying mothers with hemophilia or von Willebrand disease (VWD) and their children.
The Atlantic

One of Long COVID’s Worst Symptoms Is Also Its Most Misunderstood

On March 25, 2020, Hannah Davis was texting with two friends when she realized that she couldn’t understand one of their messages. In hindsight, that was the first sign that she had COVID-19. It was also her first experience with the phenomenon known as “brain fog,” and the moment when her old life contracted into her current one. She once worked in artificial intelligence and analyzed complex systems without hesitation, but now “runs into a mental wall” when faced with tasks as simple as filling out forms. Her memory, once vivid, feels frayed and fleeting. Former mundanities—buying food, making meals, cleaning up—can be agonizingly difficult. Her inner world—what she calls “the extras of thinking, like daydreaming, making plans, imagining”—is gone. The fog “is so encompassing,” she told me, “it affects every area of my life.” For more than 900 days, while other long-COVID symptoms have waxed and waned, her brain fog has never really lifted.
The Independent

How you sleep could be ‘strongest predictor’ of when you will die, study says

Increased sleep fragmentation is the “strongest predictor of mortality,” according to a new review of studies. The research, published recently in the journal Digital Medicine, assessed 12,000 studies investigating characteristics of individuals during their sleep, including chin and leg movement, breathing, and heartbeat.Scientists, including Emmanuel Mignot from Stanford University, developed a system using machine learning to predict a person’s “sleep age” and identify variations in sleep most closely linked to mortality.Sleep age, they say, is an estimated age of a person based on the characteristics of sleep that are linked to their health.Previous research has documented that sleep is...
shefinds

4 Vitamins Doctors Swear By For Better Focus, Memory, And Energy Over 40

It’s natural to experience lower energy levels, worsening memory, and a difficulty focusing as we age. Unfortunately, our brain function tends to decline over time—but that doesn’t mean it can’t be prevented. There are several ways to keep your bran sharp over the years; one of the best ways is by ensuring you’re taking in all the essential vitamins and nutrients it needs. Sometimes that’s difficult to do through diet alone, which is where supplements come in.
Daily Beast

Dreaded Side Effect Rears Its Ugly Head in Latest COVID Variant

All over the world, the rates of death and hospitalization from COVID keep dropping. But our successful mitigation of the worst outcomes of the 33-month-old pandemic belie a growing crisis. More and more people are surviving COVID and staying out of the hospital, but more and more people are also...
ajmc.com

NAFLD Linked to Increased Risk of Metabolic Syndrome in Patients Without MAFLD

Among individuals without metabolic-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD), those with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) had a higher risk of developing metabolic syndrome. Patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) but without metabolic-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD) have a higher risk of developing metabolic syndrome compared with patients who do...
ajmc.com

Alzheimer Disease Drug Lecanemab Successfully Reduces Cognitive, Functional Decline

The topline results showed the phase 3 trial met both the primary endpoint and all secondary endpoints. A drug to treat early Alzheimer disease has shown success in reducing cognitive and functional decline. Eisai and Biogen announced topline results from a large global page 3 confirmatory trial of lecanemab that met both the primary endpoint and all secondary endpoints.
ajmc.com

Potential for PHC Necessitates Pediatric Cardiology Care for Children With PAH

Outcomes following right heart catheterization in a pediatric patient population were analyzed, with emphasis placed on risk of adverse outcomes following the procedure, especially the development of pulmonary hypertensive crisis (PHC). General anesthesia use and the potential for greater risk of adverse outcomes among pediatric patients who have idiopathic pulmonary...
