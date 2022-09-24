Read full article on original website
Related
ajmc.com
Square-Stepping Exercise Linked With Improved Executive Functioning in Parkinson Disease
Adherence to 8-week square-stepping exercise training among patients with Parkinson disease was associated with significant improvement of executive functioning, as well as cognitive functioning for those with mild cognitive impairment. Square-stepping exercise (SSE) may significantly improve executive functioning in patients with Parkinson disease (PD), according to study findings published in...
ajmc.com
Home Technology Plus Nurse Oversight May Allow for Timely Detection of Health Events
This new series of cases suggests that technology can help nurses remotely identify relevant health events that could be indicative of exacerbations or changes in their condition. When used in combination with nurse oversight, smart home technology may promote timely management of and intervention for older patients with at least...
ajmc.com
Managing Bleeding Disorders in Pregnancy Requires Early Diagnosis, Multidisciplinary Care
A recent review details strategies for mitigating the risks faced by pregnant patients with hemophilia or von Willebrand disease and their children. Pregnant patients with inherited bleeding disorders face an elevated risk of life-threatening bleeding during pregnancy, delivery, and the postpartum period, making the identification and management of these disorders crucial to the mother and newborn’s health. A recent review details current knowledge on mitigating the risk for carrying mothers with hemophilia or von Willebrand disease (VWD) and their children.
One of Long COVID’s Worst Symptoms Is Also Its Most Misunderstood
On March 25, 2020, Hannah Davis was texting with two friends when she realized that she couldn’t understand one of their messages. In hindsight, that was the first sign that she had COVID-19. It was also her first experience with the phenomenon known as “brain fog,” and the moment when her old life contracted into her current one. She once worked in artificial intelligence and analyzed complex systems without hesitation, but now “runs into a mental wall” when faced with tasks as simple as filling out forms. Her memory, once vivid, feels frayed and fleeting. Former mundanities—buying food, making meals, cleaning up—can be agonizingly difficult. Her inner world—what she calls “the extras of thinking, like daydreaming, making plans, imagining”—is gone. The fog “is so encompassing,” she told me, “it affects every area of my life.” For more than 900 days, while other long-COVID symptoms have waxed and waned, her brain fog has never really lifted.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How you sleep could be ‘strongest predictor’ of when you will die, study says
Increased sleep fragmentation is the “strongest predictor of mortality,” according to a new review of studies. The research, published recently in the journal Digital Medicine, assessed 12,000 studies investigating characteristics of individuals during their sleep, including chin and leg movement, breathing, and heartbeat.Scientists, including Emmanuel Mignot from Stanford University, developed a system using machine learning to predict a person’s “sleep age” and identify variations in sleep most closely linked to mortality.Sleep age, they say, is an estimated age of a person based on the characteristics of sleep that are linked to their health.Previous research has documented that sleep is...
4 Vitamins Doctors Swear By For Better Focus, Memory, And Energy Over 40
It’s natural to experience lower energy levels, worsening memory, and a difficulty focusing as we age. Unfortunately, our brain function tends to decline over time—but that doesn’t mean it can’t be prevented. There are several ways to keep your bran sharp over the years; one of the best ways is by ensuring you’re taking in all the essential vitamins and nutrients it needs. Sometimes that’s difficult to do through diet alone, which is where supplements come in.
LED Bulbs May Not Be as Great as We Thought — Studies Show Health and Environmental Risks
For the last several years, LED lights have been touted as a more eco-friendly alternative to traditional light bulbs. However, new studies show they may not be as sustainable as we previously thought. Evidently, LED lights come with major health and environmental risks. So should we stop buying them, or...
Study shows this is the first symptom you’ll experience if you catch COVID-19
Researchers found the most common first symptom of COVID-19 cases. Conducted by the University of Southern California, the study determined the order in which the most common symptoms show up. “The order of the symptoms matter. Knowing that each illness progresses differently means that doctors can identify sooner whether someone...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How a simple thumb test can reveal if you’re at risk of deadly illness
WE all worry about our health from time to time. But if you're looking at a way to detect your risk of deadly illness, there's one quick check you can do. A simple thumb test that you can do from the comfort of your own home can reveal if you're at risk of a deadly heart problem.
You Should Avoid Broccoli If You're Taking This Medication
Broccoli generally is delicious and incredibly healthy. While it has long been enjoyed by many worldwide, it can actually be dangerous to some people.
So you haven't caught COVID yet. Does that mean you're a superdodger?
Back in the early 1990s, Nathaniel Landau was a young virologist just starting his career in HIV research. But he and his colleagues were already on the verge of a landmark breakthrough. Several labs around the world were hot on his team's tail. "We were sleeping in the lab, just...
The most common side effects to expect from the Omicron COVID booster
A man receives the updated "bivalent" COVID-19 booster vaccines in Chicago on September 9, 2022. Updated COVID booster vaccines are being rolled out across the U.S., offering Americans better protection against the virus heading into the fall and winter months. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the use...
Daily Beast
Dreaded Side Effect Rears Its Ugly Head in Latest COVID Variant
All over the world, the rates of death and hospitalization from COVID keep dropping. But our successful mitigation of the worst outcomes of the 33-month-old pandemic belie a growing crisis. More and more people are surviving COVID and staying out of the hospital, but more and more people are also...
msn.com
People vaccinated against Covid share common symptom after testing positive
While it may be widely known that common symptoms of Covid include fatigue, a sore throat, and headaches, there is another widespread symptom being cited among sufferers. According to data gathered by the ZOE Health Study app, diarrhoea is a common symptom of Covid for vaccinated Britons. Data shows that...
ajmc.com
NAFLD Linked to Increased Risk of Metabolic Syndrome in Patients Without MAFLD
Among individuals without metabolic-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD), those with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) had a higher risk of developing metabolic syndrome. Patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) but without metabolic-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD) have a higher risk of developing metabolic syndrome compared with patients who do...
ajmc.com
Alzheimer Disease Drug Lecanemab Successfully Reduces Cognitive, Functional Decline
The topline results showed the phase 3 trial met both the primary endpoint and all secondary endpoints. A drug to treat early Alzheimer disease has shown success in reducing cognitive and functional decline. Eisai and Biogen announced topline results from a large global page 3 confirmatory trial of lecanemab that met both the primary endpoint and all secondary endpoints.
ajmc.com
Perspectives on Nonmedical Switching and the COVID-19 Pandemic: A Narrative Review
Joseph F. Merola, MD, MMSc, April W. Armstrong, MD, MPH, Sharon Phares, PhD, MPH, Steven Hass, PhD, Esther Yi, PharmD, Dhaval Patil, MS, BPharm, Mark Lebwohl, MD. This review describes the impact of nonmedical switching of biologic therapies on US patients and providers, with a focus on switching to in-class alternatives.
ajmc.com
Potential for PHC Necessitates Pediatric Cardiology Care for Children With PAH
Outcomes following right heart catheterization in a pediatric patient population were analyzed, with emphasis placed on risk of adverse outcomes following the procedure, especially the development of pulmonary hypertensive crisis (PHC). General anesthesia use and the potential for greater risk of adverse outcomes among pediatric patients who have idiopathic pulmonary...
Most dietary supplements are a waste of money. Here are the ones to take, and what you should avoid.
Insider put together a chart showing which supplements are safe, and what to avoid. Doctors recommend getting nutrients through food, as overdosing on supplements can cause health problems. But research shows some supplements can be useful.
Comments / 0