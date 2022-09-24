ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buena Vista, CO

Prescribed fire planned for North Trout Creek Project

By Alina Lee
KXRM
 4 days ago

SALIDA, Colo. — The Salida Ranger District (SRD) of the San Isabel National Forest is planning for a prescribed fire between McGee Gulch and Shields Gulch. The fire is expected to burn for one to three days in early October or November.

Prescribed fire planned for Black Mountain Project in mid-October

The North Trout Creek Prescribed Fire project will burn up to 917 acres, four miles east of Buena Vista, CO. Forest roads 305, 315 and 376 will be temporarily closed for public safety.

Goals for the prescribed fire project include:

  • Reducing the accumulation of hazardous fuels.
  • Restore and maintain healthy and diverse forest ecosystems while allowing fire to play its natural role in the environment.
  • Maintain and enhance wildlife habitat.
Fort Carson will conduct prescribed burns during the fall months

Once the prescribed fire begins, smoke may be present for several days throughout the Arkansas River Valley and Park County, says SRD. Fire personnel will monitor the burn units until the fire is completely out.

Prescribed fires help prevent catastrophic wildfires by reducing buildup. They also minimize impacts to air quality, according to SRD.

An informational meeting will be hosted for the public and is scheduled for 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 3. It will take place at Buena Vista Community Center located at 715 E. Main St, Buena Vista, CO 81211.

