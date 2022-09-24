Read full article on original website
islandernews.com
State of Emergency: With Ian’s outer bands hitting Key Biscayne, here is the latest update from the island
Even before the eye of Hurricane Ian had not yet entered the Gulf of Mexico, Village Manager Steve Williamson at noon Tuesday declared a State of Emergency in the Village, addressing concerns with the storm's nearly 500-mile width. Ian entered the Gulf as a strong Category 3, with winds of...
Will Hurricane Ian hit Fort Lauderdale? Here’s the latest forecast path
The Fort Lauderdale area and the rest of South Florida are under tropical storm warnings for Hurricane Ian, which is forecast to pass to the northwest of the region on Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. The metro area can expect heavy rainfall, flooding and and strong winds from the outskirts of the storm. Hurricane Ian was making landfall mid-day on Wednesday at ...
NBC Miami
Watch: Images Show Waters in Florida Receding as Hurricane Ian Approaches
Images captured in Tampa Bay ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall on Wednesday showed waters receding, leaving exposed parts of the bay's sandy bottom. The phenomenon is known as a “negative surge,” “blowout tide,” or “water level set-down,” as the strong winds from an approaching storm push water out. Then, once the eye of the storm passes, a storm surge usually will push all of the water back in.
Hurricane Ian updates: Videos show Florida brace for storm
Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in southwest Florida late Wednesday, but other areas of the state are already feeling the storm's impacts.
Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida braces for winds, floods
HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane Tuesday, knocking out power to the entire country and leaving 11 million people without electricity, before churning on a collision course with Florida over warm Gulf waters amid expectations it would strengthen into a catastrophic Category 4 storm. Ian made landfall in Cuba’s Pinar del Rio province, where officials set up 55 shelters, evacuated 50,000 people, and took steps to protect crops in the nation’s main tobacco-growing region. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Cuba suffered “significant wind and storm surge impacts” when the hurricane struck with top sustained winds of 125 mph (205 kmh). Ian was expected to get even stronger over the warm Gulf of Mexico, reaching top winds of 130 mph (209 kph) approaching the southwest coast of Florida, where 2.5 million people were ordered to evacuate. Tropical storm-force winds were expected across the southern peninsula late Tuesday, reaching hurricane-force Wednesday — when the eye was predicted to make landfall. With tropical storm-force winds extending 140 miles (225 kilometers) from Ian’s center, damage was expected across a wide area of Florida.
Cat. 3 Ian becomes major hurricane, Tropical Storm Watch for inland Miami-Dade, Broward
MIAMI - Hurricane Ian strengthened into a major hurricane early Tuesday morning and made landfall over western Cuba.According to the National Hurricane Center's 5 a.m. advisory, Ian made landfall just southwest of the town of La Coloma in the Pinar Del Rio Province of Cuba around 4:30 a.m.Ian had sustained winds of 125 mph as it moved to the north at 12 mph.NEXT Weather Chief Meteorologist and Hurricane Specialist Ivan Cabrera said Monday that the storm's winds and speed are expected to strengthen as it moves into the very warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. "Well see...
NBC Miami
Tornado Flips Small Planes, Uproots Trees in South Florida
Tornadoes spawned by Hurricane Ian overturned small planes, uprooted trees and unleashed more damage Tuesday evening throughout South Florida. Officials at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines confirmed a tornado hit a section of the airport, damaging several aircraft and hangars. Several images showed small planes destroyed and turned completely...
Hurricane Ian: Here's what to expect if you live in South Florida
MIAMI - Yes, we are out of the cone of concern, but if you live in South Florida, Monday afternoon should have given you a taste of what to expect from Hurricane Ian over the next couple of days.The National Weather Service says impacts are expected to extend well beyond the cone of concern.On Monday evening, feeder bands from Hurricane Ian, which was located south of Cuba, moved through the area bringing heavy rain and strong winds.On Tuesday, schools will be closed in Monroe County. Schools will open in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties, but after-school activities have been...
NBC Miami
Thousands Without Power in Miami-Dade, Broward During Impact of Ian: FPL
Though not in the direct path of a rapidly strengthening Hurricane Ian, parts of South Florida were still dealing with power outages Wednesday. Florida Power & Light reported 18,870 customers in Miami-Dade without power and 8,780 customers without power in Broward as of 12 p.m. Tornadoes spawned by Hurricane Ian...
secretmiami.com
Here’s What Miami Can Expect From Hurricane Ian
As Floridians keep an eye out for the storm inching closer to the state, the National Hurricane Center upgraded Tropical Storm Ian to hurricane status early Monday morning. “Regardless of Ian’s exact track and intensity, there is a risk of a life-threatening storm surge, hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall along the west coast of Florida and the Florida Panhandle by the middle of this week,” the NHC warned in a 5 a.m. advisory. “Tropical Storm and Hurricane Watches have been issued for a portion of the west coast of Florida and additional watches may be required later today.”
West coast residents should evacuate to southeast, emergency officials say
Florida's top emergency management official on Tuesday urged residents along the state's west coast to evacuate to Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties due to the threat of Hurricane Ian.
wlrn.org
NBC Miami
Stormy Work Week in South Florida Due to Potential Impacts From Ian
As the state of Florida watches for the potential landfall of Hurricane Ian in the state, South Florida will be dodging raindrops for much of the work week. A Flood Advisory was issued through Monday evening for portions of Broward and Miami-Dade counties, including the cities of Miami, Hialeah, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood and more.
islandernews.com
“Too soon to say if it's going to be a southeast Florida problem…,” Miami now out of the cone - but will it stay out?
As of 5 p.m. Saturday, the track for Tropical Storm Ian, which is forecast to become a major – Cat-3 or more – shifted left, placing South Florida out of its direct path although uncertainty remains as to what part of Florida will get a direct hit. “Too...
Click10.com
South Florida hurricane closures include Miami-Dade, Broward schools
MIAMI – Miami-Dade County Public Schools and Broward County Public Schools will close Wednesday and Thursday as Hurricane Ian zeroes in on Florida, officials said Tuesday. Broward schools had originally announced a Wednesday closure, but later extended its shutdown to include Thursday. Additionally, Miami-Dade County will close “non-essential” services,...
WSVN-TV
Tornado touches down in several Broward County neighborhoods
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A tornado passed through several residential areas as Hurricane Ian churned offshore. Tuesday night, a Pembroke Pines neighborhood was barely damaged when the tornado passed by. Gill lives in the neighborhood near Pasadena Elementary and said around 7:30 p.m., he received a tornado alert on...
HURRICANE IAN: SHIFTING EAST, BOCA RATON TROPICAL STORM WARNING
2 PM UPDATE: STRONG STORM INTENSIFYING… 11:10 AM — TROPICAL STORM WARNING ISSUED FOR PALM BEACH COUNTY. AT 11AM: RAPIDLY INTENSIFYING… SCHOOLS CLOSED WEDNESDAY… DRAMATIC WIND, RAIN HEADING TO PALM BEACH COUNTY… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — UPDATE 2 p.m. — Storm, already strong, […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
NBC Miami
Sandbags Being Distributed Sunday as South Florida Prepares for Possible Flooding
Miami-Dade and Broward are out of the cone of concern of Tropical Storm Ian, but South Floridians continue to prepare for possible heavy rainfall or flooding. The City of Fort Lauderdale said the sandbags can help residents prepare for effects of Ian and King Tides. Sandbags will be limited to...
thebossmagazine.com
