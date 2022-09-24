ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arroyo Grande, CA

Work on new underground storm drain system in Arroyo Grande set to begin October

By Drew Ascione
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30gHny_0i8qv7Il00

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – The Oak Park Drainage Repairs construction project, a four-month installation of a new underground storm drain pipe system, in Arroyo Grande is set to begin October.

The project is intended to eliminate flooding in the El Camino Real area by providing a permanent pathway for storm water runoff.

Arroyo Grande city officials warn of sporadic lane closures throughout the Oak Park Boulevard and El Camino Real areas, but don't foresee any complete roadway closures to traffic.

Work begins October 2022 and is set to be complete by January 2023. Construction will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The city apologizes for any inconveniences this project may cause.

Anyone with question or concerns can contact the Public Works Department at 805-473-5460 .

General questions about the project can be answered by Jill McPeek, Capital Improvement Project Manager, at 805-473-5444 or jmcpeek@arroyogrande.org

The post Work on new underground storm drain system in Arroyo Grande set to begin October appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel 3-12

Trail restoration projects begin in the Santa Ynez Valley for vital school safety and community routes

Work begins on restoring trails throughout the Santa Ynez Valley. Years of planning and community meetings have taken place to start bringing back the network of routes for safety and community unity. The post Trail restoration projects begin in the Santa Ynez Valley for vital school safety and community routes appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arroyo Grande, CA
Local
California Government
City
Camino, CA
Arroyo Grande, CA
Government
calcoastnews.com

SLO County gas prices skyrocketing, find the lowest prices

Gas Prices throughout the United States are now soaring, primarily spurred by refinery issues. During the past week, the average price of gas in San Luis Obispo County increased 26 cents to $5.97 a gallon, according to figures from AAA. “The main reason is higher regional prices on the West...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

SLO County man injured in skydiving landing at Lompoc Airport

A 36-year-old San Luis Obispo County man suffered leg injuries and was transported to the hospital after a skydive ended in accident at the Lompoc Airport on Sunday afternoon. The man had an issue with his parachute, which resulted in a rough lading. Emergency personnel learned of the incident at about 4:30 p.m. and located the skydiver at the airport.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Around 1,000 cyclists to use portions of San Luis Obispo County state highways Saturday during Lighthouse Century Bicycle Ride

Caltrans said about 1,000 cyclists will participate in Saturday's Lighthouse Century Bicycle Ride, which routes through local state highways in San Luis Obispo County. The post Around 1,000 cyclists to use portions of San Luis Obispo County state highways Saturday during Lighthouse Century Bicycle Ride appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Storm Drain#Construction Project#Storm Water#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#The El Camino Real
Lompoc Record

More than 150 expected to Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Waller Park in Santa Maria

Families and friends of Alzheimer’s patients and others who support finding an end to the disease will take the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday morning in Santa Maria. After being held at Rotary Centennial Park last year, the walk will return to its original location at Waller Park, where members of the public can sign up to participate in the walk at 8:30 a.m. at 3107 Orcutt Road or just cheer for the walkers as they make laps around the grounds.
SANTA MARIA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kprl.com

Delta IV Heavy Rocket at Vandenberg 09.26.2022

Vandenberg space force base launched a Delta IV Heavy rocket on Saturday. It blasted off at 3:25 Saturday afternoon from Space Launch Complex 6 at the space force base near Lompoc. The Payload is a national security system that will deliver critical intelligence information from space that are needed by...
LOMPOC, CA
calcoasttimes.com

Arroyo Grande shop catches on fire

A fire broke out on Thursday at a commercial building in Arroyo Grande that houses the business Innovative Cleaning Solutions. A caller reported the blaze at 1023 E. Grand Avenue shortly before 11 p.m., according to Cal Fire. Five Cities firefighters and Cal Fire personnel arrived at the scene and extinguished the blaze.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
calcoastnews.com

Driver hands SLO officer half-smoked joint, arrested

A San Luis Obispo Police officer arrested a 40-year-old man on Saturday who handed a half-smoked joint to a officer during a traffic stop. Officer Paul Sisemore stopped David Villers for speeding on Los Osos Valley Road and noticed the vehicle smelled like marijuana. Villers then handed the officer a half-smoked joint, leading to a further investigation, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy