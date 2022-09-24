ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First picture of Queen Elizabeth II’s ledger stone released by palace

By Zaina Alibhai
 4 days ago
Ledger stone with wreaths of flowers around it. Photograph: Royal Collection Trust/The Dean and Canons of Windsor/PA

The first picture of the new ledger stone marking Queen Elizabeth II’s final resting place in Windsor has been released.

The hand-carved Belgian black marble slab bears in brass lettering the names of the Queen, her husband, Prince Philip, and her parents, George VI and Elizabeth, the Queen Mother.

It has been set into the floor of the King George VI Memorial Chapel in St George’s Chapel where all four royals, who were members of the Order of the Garter, were buried.

Princess Margaret’s ashes are also buried in the chapel, though her name is not included in the inscription.

The fresh stone now reads “George VI / 1895-1952”, “Elizabeth / 1900-2002” followed by a metal Garter Star, then “Elizabeth II / 1926-2022” and “Philip / 1921-2021”.

The previous ledger stone in the chapel floor was inscribed only with the former king and Queen Mother’s name in gold lettering.

Buckingham Palace released a picture of the slab, surrounded by floral tributes and wreaths, before the reopening of Windsor Castle next week.

Visitors will be able to visit and pay their respects at the burial site on any day that St George’s Chapel is open to the public, bar Sundays when it is only open to worshippers, from 29 September.

The reopening falls 10 days after the Queen was laid to rest with Prince Philip, who died 17 months ago.

The King George VI Memorial Chapel – a pale stone annexe added to the north side of the building, behind the North Quire Aisle, in 1969 – was commissioned by the Queen as a burial place for her father.

He was originally laid to rest in the Royal Vault after his death in 1952 before being moved to the chapel.

Princess Margaret’s ashes were also initially placed in the Royal Vault after her death in 2002, before being moved to the memorial chapel with her parents’ coffins when the Queen Mother died weeks later.

Prince Philip’s coffin was interred in the Royal Vault in the chapel, ready to be moved to the memorial chapel when the Queen died.

St George’s Chapel is the resting place of a number of kings and queens dating back to the burial of Henry VII in the 16th century.

Since the Royal Vault was built by George III, most monarchs and members of the royal family have been laid to rest there.

Name Not Needed
3d ago

Very befitting a strong, generous, gracious, and beloved Queen. Rest well Your Majesty, and we wont mind if you keep a guiding hand on us down on earth!

Kat Kuyper-Schmitt
3d ago

A beautiful tribute to a beautiful woman and her closest loves. Rest in peace with your husband and parents.

Lisa Marie Owen
4d ago

Saw this yesterday. False headline, but regardless, rest in peace your Majesty , reunited with Philip and family ❤️

