Lompoc Record
Lompoc Library partners with Connected California to offer specialized tech support
The Lompoc Public Library has partnered with Connected California to provide a free service that helps members of the community find low-cost digital products and receive online tech support from the comfort of home. The statewide program, which is provided by the California State Library in partnership with the U.S....
Los Olivos Elementary paves way as first U.S. school district with electric-powered bus
Los Olivos Elementary School is paving the way as the first U.S. school district to own a 100% zero-emission school bus fleet — starting with "The Achiever." While its name signifies a nod to the scholarly passengers who will soon ride the Type A electric school bus, it also symbolizes a pioneering drive into the future.
Roadwork at State Route 1 near Vandenberg expected through Oct. 28
An emergency project to install erosion control on northbound State Route 1 next to Vandenberg Space Force Base between Lompoc and Orcutt will continue weekly until Friday, Oct. 28. The project, which began Monday, is expected to cause traffic delays Monday through Friday between the hours of 7 a.m. and...
