ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

La Jolla traffic board backs new stop signs for Drury Lane

By Elisabeth Frausto
La Jolla Light
La Jolla Light
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12QUTO_0i8qut2P00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z9CJh_0i8qut2P00
The La Jolla Traffic & Transportation Board supported stop signs on Drury Lane at Pearl Street. (Elisabeth Frausto)

The La Jolla Traffic & Transportation Board voted unanimously to support stop signs for Drury Lane on both sides of Pearl Street at its Sept. 21 meeting.

The stop signs “should already be there,” T&T Chairman Brian Earley said. He added that there used to be stop signs on Drury Lane on either side of Pearl but it’s unknown how or why they were removed.

Earley said the T&T Board will request that a stop sign on southbound Drury Lane be placed before the sidewalk at The Comedy Store.

“That’s a blind corner,” Earley said. “The other side is much more open.”

He said the stop signs would be accompanied by a thick white line painted on the road to indicate where to stop.

Other T&T news

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DhAhT_0i8qut2P00
The La Jolla Traffic & Transportation Board meets Sept. 21 online. (Screenshot by Elisabeth Frausto)

Traffic circle on Via Capri: The board took up discussion — but did not vote — on a traffic circle on Via Capri at Senn Way for which the landscaping is at risk of being removed.

The traffic circle was endorsed by T&T in 2007 after residents “were appalled at the traffic and the number of accidents,” said La Jolla Shores Association President Janie Emerson.

At the time, “residents didn't want just a concrete median; they wanted it landscaped,” she said.

The city of San Diego required homeowners to maintain the landscaping and take out an indemnity policy for the circle, Emerson said. As the intersection falls within the boundaries of La Jolla Shores, the homeowners reimbursed LJSA for the policy.

As homeownership in the area turned over, the policy was dropped, Emerson said.

“The city now says that the only way [the traffic circle] can remain is to take the planting out and to make it just a solid circle,” she said.

The traffic calming provided by the landscaped circle “really is needed on this street," Emerson said. "It is extremely dangerous.”

Resident Nancy Manno agreed, saying “the traffic circle there is absolutely wonderful."

Ross Rudolph, a T&T member who lives near the circle, said, “I would suggest that, as a minimum, that area be taken out and replaced with serious concrete that will last.”

Earley said city engineers indicated a proposed redesign of the circle after concerns from a November 2020 discussion were forwarded to the city by T&T.

However, there is no funding for the design yet.

Emerson suggested discussing the matter with the office of San Diego City Councilman Joe LaCava, whose District 1 includes La Jolla, “to see if there are any discretionary funds that could be used for this prior to next year.”

Next meeting: The La Jolla Traffic & Transportation Board next meets at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, online or at a location to be determined. To learn more, email bearley1@san.rr.com.

This story originally appeared in La Jolla Light .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times of San Diego

Redwood Terrace Apartment Complex in San Diego’s North Park Neighborhood Sold for $8,075,725

Marcus & Millichap, a commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services, announced the sale of Redwood Terrace, an 18-unit apartment complex located in San Diego. The asset sold for $8,075,725. Ben Sierpina, senior associate, and Raymond Choi, senior vice president of investments, in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Kayakers lifted out of La Jolla Cove

On September 24, before 2 pm, Erica was eating lunch at Eddie Vs on Prospect Street in La Jolla; she noticed a fire truck crane extended over La Jolla Cove across the street. So she pulled out her phone camera and started filming. "Two kayakers seemed to have gotten stuck and had to be lifted out," she said to me on September 26.
SAN DIEGO, CA
whatnowsandiego.com

Pita Guys Expanding With Second North County Location

Pita Guys from San Marcos are working on their second North County restaurant location. According to a recent food permit filing, the new outpost of Pita Guys is expected to replace Mena’s Afghan Kabob Grill at Del Oro Marketplace in Oceanside. A reliable stop for fresh and authentic dishes,...
SAN MARCOS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Traffic
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
City
La Jolla, CA
Local
California Traffic
freightwaves.com

FreightWaves Classics/ Infrastructure: Groundbreaking held for I-805 in San Diego

FreightWaves Classics is sponsored by Old Dominion Freight Line. Click to find out how we can help your business keep its promises. On September 25, 1967 (55 years ago yesterday), a groundbreaking ceremony was held at El Cajon Boulevard and Boundary Street in San Diego for Interstate 805 (I-805). Planning for the highway dated to 1956, the same year the Interstate Highway System (IHS) was first funded and construction began.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Epic Riverwalk Project Kicks Off in Mission Valley

A massive $3 billion project that will reshape a large swath of the western portion of Mission Valley is starting construction. When completed, the Riverwalk project will include a new trolley stop and town square, bike and walking paths, 4,300 homes, 152,000 square feet of retail space, one million square feet of offices, and 100 acres of parks including a 60-acre regional park.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Traffic Calming#Stop Signs#Construction Maintenance#T T#The T T Board#Via Capri#Senn Way
CBS 8

The plan to repair Lake Hodges Dam faces another setback as more cracks were found in the 104-year-old dam

SAN DIEGO — For months, we've been following the City of San Diego's effort to repair the Lake Hodges Dam. Part of that process includes lowering the water level on Lake Hodges to do the repair. Last week, the city said it found more cracks in the 104-year-old dam, which pushed out the timeline for repairs. The plan was to have the job done before the start of the rainy season.
SAN DIEGO, CA
parkerliveonline.com

Boating collision leaves San Diego County man dead

A San Diego County man is dead after a nighttime collision on his personal watercraft on the Parker Strip. He was not discovered until the morning after the incident is thought to have occurred. On Monday morning at around 7 am, deputies with the San Bernardino County Colorado River Station...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
San Diego Channel

East County hosts Oktoberfest celebrations this weekend

EAST COUNTY (KGTV) — Oktoberfest celebrations will be held this weekend in La Mesa, El Cajon, and Julian featuring traditional German food, beer, and music. La Mesa's Oktoberfest is the largest in San Diego County. Guests will want to come hungry and enjoy a wide variety of traditional German food, giant pretzels, bratwurst, schnitzel, and other delicious delights in the food court.
EL CAJON, CA
chulavistatoday.com

SANDAG drops controversial 'road usage charge' for drivers in the region

San Diego County’s transportation leaders removed a proposed mileage tax for drivers, which sparked much controversy throughout the region. If passed, the tax would have cost drivers four cents for every mile driven. The proposal is a part of the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) $162.5 billion transportation blueprint approved late last year by elected officials to boost transit services while limiting car travel through 2050.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
cohaitungchi.com

30 Best Hikes in San Diego County

Ditch the flip-flops for laces and head out on one of these best San Diego hikes that will take you along coastal trails, out to waterfalls, and even to a potato-chip-shaped rock. On this list, I’ve included 30 of many popular trails that locals and visitors love in addition to their lengths, locations, and levels of difficulty.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

New Carlsbad development forces Mas Fina Cantina to close

CARLSBAD, Calif. — This week the Carlsbad community is saying goodbyes to a popular bar in the area. "No one leaves, no one quits, it's just a magical place," said employee Richard VanDyke. Mas Fina Cantina has been open in Carlsbad Village for more than 20 years. This week...
CARLSBAD, CA
KPBS

Bill Walton urges San Diego Mayor to 'step aside' over homeless crisis

The county Tuesday declared homelessness a public health crisis, setting the county up for a regional response to the issue. While that happened, basketball legend Bill Walton tore into San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria over his handling of the homelessness crisis. KPBS Reporter Alexander Nguyen has more on what he said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Valley Roadrunner

Oceanside man dies after two-vehicle collision on VC Road

On Tuesday, September 27, at approximately 11:55 a.m., a 67-year-old man from Oceanside was driving a red Hyundai Tucson in the westbound lane of Valley Center Road, east of Vesper Road. For reasons still under investigation, the 67 year-old-man veered across the eastbound lane and collided with the guard rail and partially collided with a Chevrolet pickup truck.
OCEANSIDE, CA
wasteadvantagemag.com

San Diego, CA Is Staring at a Big Bill to Start Collecting Food Waste

In January, San Diego is supposed to start collecting food waste from residents to make good on a state mandate it’s already blown past. But unlike all the other cities in the state, San Diego can’t charge everyone who lives here the cost of doing so. That could change, though, if city voters in November approve Measure B, which would alter the century-old People’s Ordinance preventing San Diego from charging all single-family homeowners for any kind of waste pick up.
SAN DIEGO, CA
La Jolla Light

La Jolla Light

San Diego County, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
176K+
Views
ABOUT

A local, community newspaper published daily on the web at lajollalight.com and weekly in print.

 https://www.lajollalight.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy