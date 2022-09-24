Read full article on original website
cpr.org
‘She saw everything coming’: Greeley woman plans to sue after being hit by train while in police custody
A 20-year-old woman from Greeley plans to file a lawsuit against two Weld County police departments after she was restrained in a squad car, watching and screaming as it was hit by a train. The lawyer for Yareni Rios-Gonzalez said she was released from the hospital over the weekend after...
Man injured in Commerce City shooting
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A driver was seriously injured in a shooting on 56th Avenue in Commerce City Tuesday evening, the Commerce City Police Department said. Police said the shooting happened just after 5 p.m. on East 56th Avenue near Brighton Boulevard, which is near Suncor. The victim, who was driving a red Suzuki sedan, was stopped in traffic on 56th Avenue when a Ford Ranger pulled up. A man got out of the pickup, approached the sedan, and shot into it, hitting the driver, police said.
Pipe bomb disabled by bomb squad at Littleton Safeway
Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office bomb squad technicians disabled a real pipe bomb behind a Safeway grocery store Tuesday afternoon, the Littleton Police Department said.
State Patrol to commercial vehicles: Carrying chains is law
Colorado State Patrol issued a reminder on Tuesday that the state's chain-up law simply boils down to this:"Between September 1st and May 31 on I-70, west of Denver, you are required to carry chains if you are a commercial motor vehicle," Trooper Josh Lewis with the Colorado State Patrol explained Tuesday.The idea being a snowstorm could hit anytime between those dates in Colorado, and commercial truckers need to be prepared for anything. The issue is, this is a state law which means many truckers are unaware, traveling across the country. "We're from Florida, so no, no chain laws," truck driver Willime Piere said. Drivers like Piere were given a warning this time, letting them know they needed to buy chains and most importantly know how to use them should they run into issues. "There could be any number of reasons that someone would think they don't need chains, sometimes it is hubris and bravado thinking they can master it," Lewis said. "Sometimes they don't want to take the time, sometimes they don't know how to do it.Ultimately, there is no good excuse, no good reason and that is what we are trying to prevent, catastrophes before they do happen."
Fundraiser for Arvada Police officer killed during domestic disturbance call
ARVADA, Colo. — A fundraiser will be held for Arvada Police Officer Dillon Vakoff, who was shot and killed during a response to a domestic disturbance call. The fundraiser will be held at the Grizzly Rose in Denver on Wednesday, Sept. 28, starting at 6 p.m. The event is...
Fugitive on the run in Boulder County, sheriff's office says
A man is being sought by law enforcement after the Boulder County Sheriff's Office say he bolted out of a courtroom when deputies tried to place him in custody.Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, Cody Coon, arrived and entered the Boulder County Jail Courtroom, 3200 Airport Road.When a judge remanded Coon, 30, into the custody of the sheriff's office, he ran out the front entrance of the jail, according to the sheriff's office.Deputies chased Coon for a short distance, but he got away, officials say.Shortly after 3 p.m., a deputy saw him on a bicycle near Canyon Boulevard and 14th Street in the city of Boulder, but he evaded police again. He's still at large and believed to be in the Boulder area.Coon has several active felony arrest warrants, which include charges for resisting arrest, second-degree assault on a peace officer, retaliation against a witness/victim, and eluding police.If anyone has information about Cody's whereabouts, they're asked to call the Boulder County Sheriff's Office at 303-441-4444. We also ask the public not to attempt to contact Coon.The sheriff's office says there is no current risk to the general public.
highlandsranchherald.net
Teen to face charges after crashing car into Highlands Ranch home
A police chase in Highlands Ranch ended with a teenage driver crashing her vehicle into a home Friday night. Around 10:45 p.m. Sept. 23, Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies were responding to a noise complaint in the 9000 block of Miners Place when they heard shots fired in the area and saw a white Mercedes SUV speeding away, according to a DCSO news release.
KRDO
Douglas County teen faces multiple charges after leading deputies on chase, crashing into house
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A teenager faces multiple charges after leading deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office on a chase through Highlands Ranch that ended in her crashing into a house. Friday around 10:23 p.m., deputies responded to a shots fired call from a large gathering of people....
Jefferson County installs license plate readers, with hopes to build more
Static cameras equipped with license-plate readers will soon be installed across Jefferson County to help combat the rise in vehicle thefts."Particularly in the southern part of Jefferson County, we're seeing more of that and so a lot of these cameras will be down in that area," said Karlyn Tilley, public information officer for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.The sheriff's office, which has been using license plate reading technology in their vehicles for more than 20 years, says these cameras are static and can look at every plate that passes by. The camera software is connected to a national database of...
Guilty plea after man found dead inside Arvada townhome
ARVADA, Colo. — A man arrested after a fatal shooting at an Arvada townhouse late last year pleaded guilty this week to a lesser charge of second-degree murder, court records show. Anthony Aguilera-Rivera made the 911 call to report the shooting at 11530 W. 70th Place just before 2...
Pipe bomb found behind grocery store in Colorado suburb: Police
DENVER — An active pipe bomb was found behind a grocery store in a Denver suburb Tuesday, authorities said. Police responded around 12:30 p.m. to reports of a possible explosive device found behind a Safeway grocery store in Littleton, about 10 miles south of Denver. A contractor working at the store spotted the bomb, police said.
Greenwood Village officers encounter suspected bank robber fleeing
Police officers arrested a suspected bank robber Tuesday soon after a holdup at Independent Bank at 9:21 a.m. Tuesday.
Nearly 60 cars stolen in 2 theft rings
GREELEY, Colo. — More than 50 vehicles were stolen as part of two separate theft operations that targeted dealerships and Kia and Hyundai owners in northern Colorado and the Denver metro area. Last year, Greeley, Loveland and Windsor police launched an investigation into thefts occurring at northern Colorado car...
Clear Creek County undersheriff dies
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — The second-highest-ranking member of the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office has died. Undersheriff Bruce Snelling died at his home Saturday evening, Sheriff Rick Albers said Sunday. "I know that Bruce loved his Clear Creek family and was proud of the employees he commanded and...
Girl banged on school windows for help after fighting off attacker
THORNTON, Colorado — The parents of a man accused of trying to abduct a 10-year-old girl identified him as the suspect and described him to Thornton Police as "violent and possibly having mental health issues." Diego Gettler was arrested Monday in connection with Friday's attempted abduction of a 10-year-old...
More than 10 pieces of Victorian furniture stolen in Weld County
The Weld County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in the theft of Victorian furniture taken from a self storage business on Sunday.
1310kfka.com
Weld Co. deputy killed in the line of duty remembered
Police cars stretched for miles from Greeley to Loveland to honor a Weld County deputy, killed in the line of duty. The life of Alexis Hein-Nutz was celebrated Saturday as loved ones called her a “vibrant” and “hardworking” officer, who would “do anything for anyone” and someone who died far too soon. Hein-Nutz was on her motorcycle last week when she was struck and killed on AA Street and Weld County Road 37. They called her death — two days before her 25th birthday — “senseless” and tragic. Hein-Nutz was a 2016 graduate of Loveland High School, where she was captain of the junior ROTC program and participated in the Loveland Police Department Explorers Program. Suspect Norberto Garcia-Gonzales faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident, causing death and careless driving; he’s being held on a $500,000 bond.
Seeing smoke near Bear Creek Lake Park? Here’s why
If you notice smoky skies in Lakewood or Jefferson County on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, it is because of a wildland fire investigation class.
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Montbello neighborhood
The Denver Police Department was investigating a crash between a motorcyclist and a motorist on East 46th Avenue and North Fairplay Way just before 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Weld County deputy sheriff remembered at emotional funeral Saturday
LOVELAND, Colo. — Six days after she was killed on her way to work, and two days before what would have been her 25th birthday, Weld County Deputy Sheriff Alexis Hein-Nutz was remembered at her funeral on Saturday as a kind and loving young woman who died way too soon.
