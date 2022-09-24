ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

elpasomatters.org

El Paso abortion fund, other Texas groups fight to pay for out-of-state abortions

AUSTIN — Representatives from Texas abortion funds, including El Paso-based West Fund, asked a federal judge Tuesday whether they can resume providing funds to pregnant Texans who seek abortions out-of-state without risk of criminal or civil penalties. During the first hearing in a class-action lawsuit brought against Texas Attorney...
TEXAS STATE
elpasomatters.org

Opinion: Why community college was the best choice for me

Twelve years of school all led up to a moment often romanticized in teen dramedies, encouraged by educators, and the topic of conversation at countless family dinners. All that time I'd spent in a classroom, eagerly engrossed or equally exhausted, was all riding on that moment: choosing a college.
EL PASO, TX
elpasomatters.org

El Paso judge allowed to stay on Walmart shooting case

4:36 p.m. Sept. 27: This story was updated with details from the recusal hearing. A Bexar County administrative judge ruled Tuesday that the Walmart shooting case can remain in 409th District Judge Sam Medrano Jr.'s court after the district attorney's office sought to have him removed from the case.
EL PASO, TX
elpasomatters.org

County rejects paying for district attorney's removal defense

The El Paso County Commissioners Court voted against paying for District Attorney Yvonne Rosales' legal defense in the petition to remove her from office, saying they would reconsider payment if the civil lawsuit against her fails. Speaking on Monday to the Commissioners Court by video, Rosales argued that the...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX

