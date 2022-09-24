Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Josh Allen speaks out on getting X-rays right after Bills’ heartbreaking loss to Dolphins
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was seen heading into the X-ray room after the loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3. Allen reportedly went for X-rays on his hand after the loss, but the star QB ensured reporters there was nothing to worry about. After getting his hand tested, Allen insisted he was fine and revealed that he had hit his hand on someone’s helmet or face mask, causing some discomfort, via Alaina Getzenberg.
What Derek Carr Said After Raiders Loss to the Titans
After the Las Vegas Raiders' disappointing 24-22 loss to the Tennessee Titans, here is what Derek Carr said.
Former Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick on Miami’s 3-0 start, Tua Tagovailoa and more
Ryan Fitzpatrick was like a lot of people when he heard the Dolphins were hiring Mike McDaniel to be their next head coach. He knew very little of the 39-year-old offensive savant who worked his way up the coaching ladder for the past decade. So, he started calling his counterparts around the league to find out about Miami’s new leader.
Incredible Urban Meyer Jaguars stat goes viral
An incredible stat about the Jacksonville Jaguars that involves Urban Meyer went viral on Sunday. The Jaguars beat up the Chargers 38-10 to improve to 2-1 on the season. Amazingly, the win allowed Pederson to tie Urban Meyer for fifth all time on the Jaguars’ head coaches wins list.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Report: Josh McDaniels heard from ownership after Raiders’ loss
Josh McDaniels is 0-3 as the Las Vegas Raiders’ head coach, and that is causing frustration within the building. The Raiders lost a heartbreaker to the Tennessee Titans by a score of 24-22 on Sunday, with the team failing to convert a potentially game-tying two-point conversion with 1:14 left. The loss dropped the Raiders to 0-3, a huge disappointment for a team that harbored playoff aspirations prior to the season.
Former KC Chiefs players sound off about Eric Bieniemy
In the days following Eric Bieniemy’s perceived on-field dust-up with Patrick Mahomes, former Chiefs players sound off on social media. You had to know the social media storm was coming after Sunday’s loss, particularly since CBS cameras caught Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes having what appeared to be a pretty spirited discussion about the direction the team went to end the first half.
NFL: No planned changes yet for Chiefs-Buccaneers for Hurricane Ian
The National Football League is not planning any changes as of yet to the location of the Chiefs-Bucs game scheduled for Sunday. The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are scheduled to anchor the primetime slate on Sunday Night Football on NBC for the NFL’s slate in Week 4. However, Mother Nature might have some plans of her own.
KC Chiefs-Bucs game would indeed be played in Minneapolis if necessary, per NFL report
The report also stipulates we may not have a final decision until Friday about whether the Sunday night game will be moved away from Tampa.
RELATED PEOPLE
Doug Pederson is unsure of the reaction he’ll receive from Eagles faithful
Whenever former Philadelphia Eagles return to Lincoln Financial Field, there’s always the possibility of a welcome that falls a few feet short of being ‘warm’. There are times when it might make you ask why Philly is known as the City of Brotherly Love. Doug Pederson understands that.
Yardbarker
‘Take it on the chin’: Josh Allen, Von Miller clear air on Bills’ tough loss vs. Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills suffered their first loss of the season in disappointing fashion as an underdog Miami Dolphins side took a home victory, 21-19, in Week 3. Despite the loss, however, Josh Allen, Von Miller, and the rest of the Bills squad can only see the silver lining in this early test.
Red Flags: 5 college football teams on upset alert in Week 5
Oklahoma, Miami and Texas suffered brutal upsets last week while USC and Michigan got real scares. Now, it’s time for our Week 5 college football upset picks. Through the first four weeks of the 2022 college football season, it’s felt like one week off, one week on when it comes to upsets. Weeks 1 and 3 were all but wholly tame in terms of the results but Weeks 2 and 4 brought a multitude of chaos, most recently with Oklahoma getting downed by Kansas State, Miami being stunned by Middle Tennessee State, and Texas falling to Texas Tech.
FanSided
287K+
Followers
542K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0