Jacksonville, FL

Josh Allen speaks out on getting X-rays right after Bills’ heartbreaking loss to Dolphins

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was seen heading into the X-ray room after the loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3. Allen reportedly went for X-rays on his hand after the loss, but the star QB ensured reporters there was nothing to worry about. After getting his hand tested, Allen insisted he was fine and revealed that he had hit his hand on someone’s helmet or face mask, causing some discomfort, via Alaina Getzenberg.
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Josh McDaniels heard from ownership after Raiders’ loss

Josh McDaniels is 0-3 as the Las Vegas Raiders’ head coach, and that is causing frustration within the building. The Raiders lost a heartbreaker to the Tennessee Titans by a score of 24-22 on Sunday, with the team failing to convert a potentially game-tying two-point conversion with 1:14 left. The loss dropped the Raiders to 0-3, a huge disappointment for a team that harbored playoff aspirations prior to the season.
FanSided

Former KC Chiefs players sound off about Eric Bieniemy

In the days following Eric Bieniemy’s perceived on-field dust-up with Patrick Mahomes, former Chiefs players sound off on social media. You had to know the social media storm was coming after Sunday’s loss, particularly since CBS cameras caught Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes having what appeared to be a pretty spirited discussion about the direction the team went to end the first half.
FanSided

NFL: No planned changes yet for Chiefs-Buccaneers for Hurricane Ian

The National Football League is not planning any changes as of yet to the location of the Chiefs-Bucs game scheduled for Sunday. The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are scheduled to anchor the primetime slate on Sunday Night Football on NBC for the NFL’s slate in Week 4. However, Mother Nature might have some plans of her own.
FanSided

Red Flags: 5 college football teams on upset alert in Week 5

Oklahoma, Miami and Texas suffered brutal upsets last week while USC and Michigan got real scares. Now, it’s time for our Week 5 college football upset picks. Through the first four weeks of the 2022 college football season, it’s felt like one week off, one week on when it comes to upsets. Weeks 1 and 3 were all but wholly tame in terms of the results but Weeks 2 and 4 brought a multitude of chaos, most recently with Oklahoma getting downed by Kansas State, Miami being stunned by Middle Tennessee State, and Texas falling to Texas Tech.
