The Public’s Voice; Light Up The Park To Return
Happy Fall everyone, what an amazing time of year isn’t it? The cool fall mornings have arrived, we’re sending our children back to school for another amazing school year (great job to all of our PLT Staff and Faculty for all that they do) and also the many activities we have coming up here in Prophetstown.
PHS Class of ’57 Reunites
The class of 1957 from Prophetstown High School had is 65th class reunion on Saturday, September 24, at the Forest Inn. There were 12 class members and 5 spouses present. The class decided to meet again in 2023.
Rock Falls Lumberjack Show Returns
Submitted by Melinda Jones, Rock Falls Director of Tourism & Events. Rock Falls Tourism and Selmi’s Greenhouse & Farm Market are excited to be bringing back the Lumberjack Show & Beard Contest for its 2nd year! The event will be held at Selmi’s Greenhouse & Farm Market, 1206 Dixon Avenue, Rock Falls, on Saturday, October 1st.
Obituary- Shirley Jean Stichter
Shirley Jean Stichter, 88, of Fenton, IL, died Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Pleasant View Rehab and Health Care Center, Morrison, IL. Services will be private family only. She will be buried in the Fenton Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Fenton United Methodist Church. Gibson – Bode Funeral Home, Erie, is in care of the arrangements.
Gold Star Riders Make Stop (video/photos)
With little fanfare, 34 bicycle riders stopped at the Prophetstown Park District last Thursday afternoon to take a break from their day long ride between Galesburg and Rock Falls. The annual event know as the “Gold Star 500”, is a five-day bike ride beginning in Springfield and ending at Great Lakes Naval Station in Chicago.
Biz Buzz: Maquoketa eatery opens doors; nacupuncture clinic in Galena; family-owned dealership marks 70 years
Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-state area. This edition highlights developments in Maquoketa and Dubuque, Iowa, as well as...
Middle School XC Competes In Rock River Run
Thirty-one middle school athletes headed to the Sterling Rock River Run on Saturday to compete in a large invitational on a perfect morning to run. The E-P MS Cross Country Panthers came home with 31 PRs on an amazing day for the athletes. “We encouraged all of them to set goals again these last few weeks and they are focusing on their goals and it showed today with PR’s all around,” said coach Sheryl VonHolten.
Petitions For PLT #3 School Board Available
Nominating petition forms for the April 4, 2023 school board election are available at the Whiteside. County Clerk’s office or may be picked up at the Prophetstown-Lyndon-Tampico CUSD #3 district office. located at 79 Grove Street, Prophetstown, IL. Three seats on the seven-member board of education will be filled...
Matt Ryan takes victory Sunday at speedway
If anyone knows how the East Moline track surface will react, it is Matt Ryan. The dirt and clay of the high-banked, quarter-mile East Moline Speedway oval fit to his liking as the 2018 track champion took the 30-lap Super Late Model Racing Hoker Trucking East Series thriller Sunday. “This is my other home track […]
2022 Homecoming Court (video)
The homecoming courts for both Erie and Prophetstown High Schools were introduced prior to the Panthers’ football game with Orion last Friday night. Check out a video of the group.
City Of Prophetstown Seeking Bids For Demolition
The City of Prophetstown Illinois will receive bids for the demolition and disposal of a structure located at 114 Railroad Street in Prophetstown, Illinois until 10:00AM on the 18th day of October, 2022, at Prophetstown City Hall located at 339 Washington Street, Prophetstown, Illinois. Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.
David Nelson departs from KWQC after 13 years
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After 13 years with the station, evening anchor David Nelson says goodbye to KWQC. David has left to spend more time with his family and the entire staff at the station wish nothing but the best for David as he begins a new chapter. A search...
The Davenport Conspiracy
Mid-September through mid-October marks Iowa Archaeology Month, the perfect occasion to tell the story of Davenport’s most notorious adventures in archaeology. In January of 1877, the Reverend Jacob Gass, a Swiss-born minister serving the First Lutheran Church and aspiring antiquarian, uncovered two slate tablets in a burial mound on the Cook Farm in southwest Davenport. One depicted cremation and hunting scenes on each of two sides; the other appeared to be a calendar. The discovery excited members of the Davenport Academy of Sciences, who believed the tablets could support the theory that an ancient civilization of “Mound Builders” once existed on the North American continent. The Academy encouraged Gass, now among its members, to dig again. The following January, Mound 11 at the Cook Farm yielded a limestone tablet with a red-colored figure holding a bow and sitting astride a sun icon. Above the figure were two images of bird-shaped pipes.
Filling up for free: $4,000 in gas given away
Kings Harvest gave away $4,000 in free gas on Tuesday. “Just trying to bless the community,” Kings Harvest Director Terri Gleize said. “We have some extra money and we were just hoping to help some people out since gas prices are so high.”. Customers lined up for blocks...
Greg Sandrock Elected to National IIABA Leadership Team
The Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America (IIABA or the Big “I”) installed Greg Sandrock, CIC, AFIS, of The Cornerstone Agency in Tampico, Illinois as the newest member of the association’s executive committee at the recent Big “I” Leadership Conference in Niagara Falls. “IIABA...
It’s Been Four Years Since Illinois’ Iconic Eyesore Was Destroyed
From 1968 until 2018, drivers who trekked along Northern Illinois from Wisconsin likely passed the same memorable landmark. For decades it was impossible to travel along the I-90/E. State Street (Rockford) corridor without knowing the time. It's safe to say hundreds of thousands, if not millions, spotted the iconic Clock Tower that once stood tall.
New tour boat to give visitors up-close view of Hennepin Canal
12:30 – 1 p.m. – Informal gathering at the shelter and park grounds. 1 – 1:30 p.m. – Welcome and Lock Tender performance by Dexter Bingham. 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. – Fish fry and picnic. 2 p.m. – business meeting. The 115th anniversary...
This QCA Italian Restaurant Will Close At The End Of The Month
A QCA pasta hub will be closing its doors at the end of September. Prairie Street Pasta in Galesburg announced on Facebook that it will close its doors permanently on September 30th. There wasn't an exact reason given in the Facebook post for the closure but they did say that...
Illinoisan Jim Post, 1960s One Hit Wonder, Dies At 82
An Illinois folk singer who created one of the great “one hit wonder” tunes of the 1960s has died. Jim Post was a singer and songwriter based in Chicago in the ‘60s and ‘70s. In 1968, he and his wife at the time, Cathy Post, had a Top 10 hit called “Reach Out of the Darkness,” under the group name Friend and Lover. The song has been featured in a number of films and TV shows since then. But Post never returned to the Billboard Top 40.
Crews respond to house fire in Rock Island Sunday
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Crews responded to house fire in Rock Island Sunday. The Rock Island Fire Department responded around 11:52 a.m. Sunday to the 500 block of 16th Avenue for the report of a fire, according to a media release. According to crews, the home had heavy fire...
