NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams was in the Bronx on Tuesday morning recapping his trip to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.He and his team traveled to the Caribbean to survey the destruction left behind by Hurricane Fiona to provide boots on the ground relief.CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado has details on a trip hizzoner called profound."We're going to show the humanitarian action of what it is to be a New Yorker," Adams said.READ MORE: Local leaders call for hurricane relief for Puerto Rico as Mayor Eric Adams surveys damage in Dominican RepublicOn Sunday, Adams landed in Puerto Rico, a place he refers to as the sixth borough of...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO