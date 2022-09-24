Read full article on original website
Related
wbgo.org
NYC Helps Puerto Rico Following Hurricane Damage
New York City is helping the people in Puerto Rico and Dominican Republican after Hurricane Fiona left widespread damage there. Staff members from a number of New York City agencies are on the ground in Puerto Rico assessing damage and infrastructure. Mayor Eric Adams and other city officials just returned from Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. The city’s OEM Commissioner Zach Iscol was also there.
travellemming.com
Puerto Rico Family Vacation (12 Local Tips + Where to Stay)
Planning a Puerto Rico family vacation is far from being an easy task. Between choosing the right place to stay, deciding if you’re renting a car, and researching what to do in Puerto Rico, you could miss out on the best experiences and stays for you. As someone who...
maritime-executive.com
Puerto Rico Calls for Jones Act Waiver for a Tanker of Texas Diesel
A foreign-flagged product tanker laden with 300,000 barrels of American-origin fuel has been idling off the coast of Ponce, Puerto Rico, and the island's government would like it to berth and unload. However, this would violate the Jones Act's requirements for maritime transport on domestic cargo routes. The case brings new specificity to a fierce debate over the Act's merits for Puerto Rico.
Mayor Adams calls trip to Puerto Rico and the DR an eye opener
NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams was in the Bronx on Tuesday morning recapping his trip to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.He and his team traveled to the Caribbean to survey the destruction left behind by Hurricane Fiona to provide boots on the ground relief.CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado has details on a trip hizzoner called profound."We're going to show the humanitarian action of what it is to be a New Yorker," Adams said.READ MORE: Local leaders call for hurricane relief for Puerto Rico as Mayor Eric Adams surveys damage in Dominican RepublicOn Sunday, Adams landed in Puerto Rico, a place he refers to as the sixth borough of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
travellemming.com
Puerto Rican Fruit (13 Best to Try, By a Local)
Trying the most scrumptious Puerto Rican fruits should be high-priority while on the island. Puerto Rico boasts ideal weather for cultivating many tropical fruits. And while trying the local Puerto Rico cuisine is one of the best activities on the island, you shouldn’t miss the chance to try the freshly cultivated fruits too.
fox5ny.com
Hurricane Fiona: NYC Mayor Eric Adams visits Puerto Rico to support recovery
PUERTO RICO - New York City Mayor Eric Adams visited Puerto Rico on Sunday to support recovery efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona's destruction last week. "We call Puerto Rico our sixth borough and we don’t take that name lightly," Adams said in a tweet. "We’re going to do the work on the ground to make our neighbors whole again."
wabcradio.com
Mayor Adams In Puerto Rico Checking Out Hurricane Damage
NEW YORK (77WABC) – Mayor Eric Adams was in Puerto Rico Sunday checking out the damage Hurricane Fiona did to the island nation. Adams reassured those still devastated by Fiona that New York will help them. New York State Police officers have been in the country helping many residents...
gcaptain.com
Calls for Puerto Rico Jones Act Waivers Grow Louder
With Hurricane Fiona’s path of destruction in Puerto Rico, there are growing calls to waive Jones Act requirements that would allow foreign-flagged ships to deliver supplies between the U.S. mainland and the U.S. Commonwealth. Today, Puerto Rican Governor Pedro Pierluisi said on Twitter that he has called on Secretary...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
umc.org
UMC bishops seek donations for Puerto Rico in wake of hurricane
WASHINGTON, DC – The Council of Bishops (COB) of The United Methodist Church is appealing for donations to assist the recovery efforts in Puerto Rico following the devastation left on the island by Hurricane Fiona last week. The Methodist Church of Puerto Rico sent a letter to the COB...
southeastagnet.com
Puerto Rico Farmers Assessing Damage from Fiona
As residents and farmers here brace for Ian, farmers in Puerto Rico are still assessing the damage caused by Hurricane Fiona. Reports say ninety percent of the major crops grown in the region are destroyed. Fiona hit the island as a Category 1 hurricane nine days ago. The Washington Post...
nypressnews.com
Mayor Eric Adams joins relief team in Puerto Rico to help with Hurricane Fiona response
ELIZABETH, N.J. — Mayor Eric Adams is standing ready with the people of Puerto Rico. He is trying to help them build back after Hurricane Fiona wreaked havoc last week on the island. But as CBS2’s John Dias reported, thousands in New Jersey turned a party into a purpose...
N.J. weather: Hurricane Ian to unleash Category 4 fury on Florida. Latest forecast track.
The remnants of Hurricane Ian, which was just below Category 5 status Wednesday as it nears landfall in Florida, could begin bringing rain to New Jersey by late Friday night with as much as 5 inches falling on parts of the Garden State by early Tuesday. Ian is expected to...
census.gov
Quarterly Workforce Indicators for Puerto Rico
The U.S. Census Bureau today released its first-ever Quarterly Workforce Indicators (QWI) for Puerto Rico. These data, available through QWI Explorer and the Local Employment Dynamics (LED) Extraction Tool, provide comprehensive data access and analytical capabilities through flexible charts, tables and maps.
travellemming.com
21 Best Puerto Rican Drinks to Try (By a Local)
When you think of Puerto Rican drinks, the infamous piña colada is probably the first one that comes to mind. But in truth, Puerto Rico has dozens of drinks and cocktails on offer, and trying them is one of the best things to do in Puerto Rico. I’m a...
Hurricane Ian now Category 4 as storm nears landfall in Florida
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Hurricane Ian was upgraded to an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm as it churned toward the Florida coast early Wednesday, one day after blowing through Cuba. Roaring winds topped out around 155 mph early Wednesday, just shy of the mark needed to qualify as a Category 5 storm. Starting Wednesday, Florida’s […]
islandernews.com
Pets from Puerto Rico transferred to Miami after Hurricane Fiona
Last week, over thirty dogs and cats arrived at Miami International Airport from Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona devastated the island. The animals, 20 dogs and 10 cats, were taken in by the Humane Society of Broward County from a rescue group in San Juan. According to the Humane Society,...
Indiana region of American Red Cross deploys volunteers to Florida, Puerto Rico
(WEHT) - The Indiana region of the American Red Cross is deploying more than a dozen volunteers to Florida in anticipation of Hurricane Ian making landfall and to Puerto Rico for disaster relief after Hurricane Fiona.
Philly celebrates return of Puerto Rican Day Parade, shows support to island after Fiona
Sunday was a day for Philadelphians to celebrate Puerto Rican heritage, and stand in solidarity with people currently suffering on the island, with the annual Puerto Rican Day Parade.
$52B storm gates eyed for NY-NJ waterways hit by Sandy
A decade after Superstorm Sandy pummeled New York and New Jersey in one of the costliest storms in U.S. history, the federal government is proposing a $52 billion plan to build movable barriers and gates across bays, rivers and other waterways in the two states hardest-hit by the storm. The...
How could Hurricane Ian affect NJ’s weather later this week?
As of 5 a.m. Monday, Ian is officially a hurricane. The storm continues to strengthen over the Caribbean Sea — a full 1,500 miles away from New Jersey. I decided to strategically frame this post's headline around Hurricane Ian for two reasons. First, a lot of New Jerseyans are already talking about and watching the storm. And second, there is really not much else going on in our weather world.
Comments / 0