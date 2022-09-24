Two people shot in early Saturday morning shooting

Erie City Police were called to East 10th Street and Hess Avenue overnight for a reported shooting.

According to Erie City Police, the call came in around 3:20 a.m. Saturday. Once on the scene, police found two males had been shot and were transported to UPMC Hamot.

Police have no suspects, and they continue to investigate.

