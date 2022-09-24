ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thibodaux, LA

Before Marquese Albert was a Colonel, he was a star on Friday Night Football

By Richie Mills
 4 days ago

THIBODAUX, La. — Before an injury his senior year at John Curtis, Marquese Albert was the number 13 all-purpose back in the country with a unique skill set that earned him several college offers while with the Patriots.

“Honestly I feel like I could do everything. I have the speed, the shiftiness. I can return kicks. I’m very versatile. I’m very different than anybody on the field. So, I feel like my god-given ability will out-match anybody that I face,” says Nicholls running back Marquese Albert.

After a detour up north, Albert decided it would be best to return home and take his talents to Nicholls State University.

“Honestly, I came here based off the foundation of winning. I heard about Chase Fourcade, I watched him at Rummel. So, it’s just the foundation of winning. I love winning coming from John Curtis. I like the winning atmosphere,” says Albert.

Marquese Albert is entering his third season with the Colonels and has completely immersed himself in the winning atmosphere Nicholls provides both on and off the field.

Marquese Albert, before he was a Colonel he was a star on Friday Night Football.

