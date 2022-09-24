ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas, NV

KTNV

Motorcyclist dead following crash at Pecos and Tropicana

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle at Pecos Road and Tropicana Avenue, according to a tweet from LVMPD. Police say evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated that a 2007 Mercury Milan was traveling southbound on Pecos Road, in the right travel lane of three.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle on Flamingo Road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon on Flamingo Road at Burnham Avenue, according to Las Vegas police. Evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated a 2012 Ford Fiesta was traveling west on Flamingo in the left-most lane of three westbound lanes. The pedestrian was crossing Flamingo from the north to the south, outside of a marked crosswalk. A collision occurred when the front of the Ford collided with the left side of the pedestrian.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Crime & Safety
Texas State
North Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
North Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Accidents
Las Vegas, NV
North Las Vegas, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Henderson police say speed, reckless driving a factor in fatal motorcycle crash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department says speed and reckless driving are considered to be factors in a fatal motorcycle crash last Friday afternoon. According to police, emergency crews responded to the area of Boulder Highway and E. Horizon Drive at about 3:25 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, in response to a collision involving a white motorcycle ad a gray SUV.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

18-year-old killed in T-bone crash at North Las Vegas intersection

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An 18-year-old is dead after a T-bone collision on a North Las Vegas street late Sunday night, according to police. The two-vehicle crash was reported around 11:24 p.m. at the T junction of N. 5th Street and San Miguel Avenue, Sgt. Jeff Wall with North Las Vegas Police said in an email.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Escaped killer sought in southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS – A man sentenced to life in prison for murder is missing from a medium-security prison, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections. Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, one of two men found guilty in 2010 of making a bomb that killed a man outside a Las Vegas Strip resort, was determined to be missing during the scheduled 7 a.m. inmate count at Southern Desert Correctional Center in Indian Springs, according to NDOC.
INDIAN SPRINGS, NV
whatnowvegas.com

Houston's Hot Chicken Opens Summerlin Location, Heads to Spring Valley

What Now has been following the growth of Las Vegas hot chicken chain Houston's Hot Chicken since it opened its first brick-and-mortar last year. The brand has been pushing hard this year and is about to jump from two Las Vegas locations to seven over the next few months. The brand's much-anticipated Summerlin location opens this Saturday, October 1, at 1910 Village Center Circle.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Construction underway on Las Vegas Strip for Formula 1

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Formula one racing in Las Vegas is just over a year away. The race headquarters will be located several blocks east of the Strip, behind Planet Hollywood, at Koval Lane and Harmon Avenue. This year, Formula 1 spent nearly $240 million for just under 40 acres...
LAS VEGAS, NV

