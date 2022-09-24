Read full article on original website
KTNV
Motorcyclist dead following crash at Pecos and Tropicana
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle at Pecos Road and Tropicana Avenue, according to a tweet from LVMPD. Police say evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated that a 2007 Mercury Milan was traveling southbound on Pecos Road, in the right travel lane of three.
KTNV
Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle on Flamingo Road
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon on Flamingo Road at Burnham Avenue, according to Las Vegas police. Evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated a 2012 Ford Fiesta was traveling west on Flamingo in the left-most lane of three westbound lanes. The pedestrian was crossing Flamingo from the north to the south, outside of a marked crosswalk. A collision occurred when the front of the Ford collided with the left side of the pedestrian.
KTNV
Lanes reopen after crash at the intersection of Rancho and Alta Drive
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Update: As of 12:50 p.m., RTC reports that both Rancho and Alta Drive have reopened and the crash has been cleared. A crash was reported on Alta Drive at Rancho Drive on Tuesday at 12:13 p.m., according to RTC of Southern Nevada. Both streets are...
KTNV
Henderson police say 'speed and reckless driving' caused Boulder Highway crash involving motorcyclist
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Sept. 23, at approximately 3:25 p.m., the City of Henderson Police and Fire Departments responded to a fatal collision involving an SUV and a motorcycle at the intersection of Boulder Highway and east Horizon Drive. Preliminary investigation revealed a white Suzuki motorcycle was traveling...
Fox5 KVVU
18-Year-Old Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the North Las Vegas Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Sunday. The crash happened at the intersection of North 5th Street and San Miguel Avenue at around 11:24 p.m. The officials stated that a silver Honda sedan and a gray Jeep SUV were involved...
news3lv.com
Thunderstorms move across Las Vegas valley
Thunderstorms with heavy rain and lightning are moving through the Las Vegas valley Wednesday morning.
Elko Daily Free Press
Escaped killer sought in southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS – A man sentenced to life in prison for murder is missing from a medium-security prison, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections. Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, one of two men found guilty in 2010 of making a bomb that killed a man outside a Las Vegas Strip resort, was determined to be missing during the scheduled 7 a.m. inmate count at Southern Desert Correctional Center in Indian Springs, according to NDOC.
Family searches for stolen dog after house was burglarized
mily is asking for the public's help after their house was broken into, thousands of dollars worth of items stolen, and their puppy gone.
whatnowvegas.com
Houston’s Hot Chicken Opens Summerlin Location, Heads to Spring Valley
What Now has been following the growth of Las Vegas hot chicken chain Houston’s Hot Chicken since it opened its first brick-and-mortar last year. The brand has been pushing hard this year and is about to jump from two Las Vegas locations to seven over the next few months. The brand’s much-anticipated Summerlin location opens this Saturday, October 1, at 1910 Village Center Circle.
pvtimes.com
Driver charged with DUI after truck goes ‘airborne,’ nearly hitting another vehicle
A Pahrump man has been charged with a DUI after his truck hit a ditch, went airbone and nearly struck another vehicle, according to reports from the Nye County Sheriff’s Office. The incident, according to deputy Raymond Perkins, occurred just before midnight on Sept. 17, while he was patrolling...
Police search for suspects from stolen Honda CR-V that injured motorcyclist
Las Vegas police are searching for the occupants of a stolen vehicle that hit and critically injured a motorcyclist on Friday morning.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Boulevard reopen after deadly crash
Following a deadly crash, Las Vegas Boulevard was closed in both directions between Sloan Lane and Range Road.
Las Vegas police responds to 6 overdoses in 36 hours
Las Vegas police stated in a Tweet that in the past 36 hours officers have responded to six deadly overdoses.
‘I f—ed up again,’ Las Vegas man accused of 2nd fatal DUI had valid driver’s license, rented car, prosecutors say
The Las Vegas man accused of his second fatal DUI had a valid driver’s license, was able to rent a car, and was high on PCP and marijuana at the time of his most-recent crash, prosecutors said Tuesday.
8newsnow.com
Construction underway on Las Vegas Strip for Formula 1
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Formula one racing in Las Vegas is just over a year away. The race headquarters will be located several blocks east of the Strip, behind Planet Hollywood, at Koval Lane and Harmon Avenue. This year, Formula 1 spent nearly $240 million for just under 40 acres...
