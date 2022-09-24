ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles sign Roderick Johnson: Fun facts (including a Florida State reunion)

The Philadelphia Eagles practice squad is back at the allowable limit of 17 players (keep in mind the fact that defensive end Matt Leo is a special roster exemption as he was added as part of the International Player Pathway Program). The new guy, offensive tackle Roderick Johnson, was announced by way of Eagles Twitter as the newest addition and slightly before lunchtime on the East Coast.
NFL: No planned changes yet for Chiefs-Buccaneers for Hurricane Ian

The National Football League is not planning any changes as of yet to the location of the Chiefs-Bucs game scheduled for Sunday. The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are scheduled to anchor the primetime slate on Sunday Night Football on NBC for the NFL’s slate in Week 4. However, Mother Nature might have some plans of her own.
Miami Dolphins toughest challenge Thursday will be preparation

The Miami Dolphins will face a tough challenge on Thursday night but it may not be the Bengals themselves as much as it will be preparation or lack thereof. Miami is flying to Cincinnati a day earlier than planned because of Hurricane Ian. The weather patterns show an eastern shift back over the Atlantic and then a west-northwest trajectory. That creates a potential problem tomorrow.
How Buccaneers can fix offense despite rampant injuries

The Buccaneers have one of the worst offenses in the NFL right now in part due to numerous injuries, but it also goes beyond this. It doesn’t have to be this way. What we have seen from the Buccaneers on offense this year has been jarring. Sure, there has been a ridiculous number of injuries to key players across the offense, but it is still hard to fathom how the unit has become this bad.
Does Bogdanovic make this Pistons’ bet a no-brainer?

The Detroit Pistons were one of the best kept gambling secrets in the NBA last season. Even though they only won 23 games, the Pistons had a streak of over 20 games where they covered the spread. It was pretty clear the sports books weren’t paying much attention to what was happening in Detroit, and we didn’t see the betting lines start to tighten up until late in the season, which was great for those of us who were betting Detroit to cover.
