Mayor proclaims Monday "Landmark Lanes Day"
If you went to college in Milwaukee or lived here for a chunk of time, you've probably drank at Landmark Lanes – maybe even in all three of the bars hidden in the eclectic, walk-down watering hole also known as "The Underground City," 2220 N. Farwell Ave. Landmark Lanes,...
Think you know Milwaukee's shortest streets? You're likely wrong
Ask me to name Milwaukee’s shortest streets and I’ll come up with some on the East Side – Albion, Back Bay, Curtis, Windmere, Royall, Wyoming – a few on the South Side – Amy Place, Congo Avenue, Winona Lane – and some scattered others, like Front Street Downtown and Christine Lane on the North Side.
Fiserv Forum offers early voting
On select dates from Oct. 25 through Nov. 5, eligible voters living in the City of Milwaukee may cast their ballots in-person at Fiserv Forum, 1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave., in advance of the Nov. 8 General Election. “The Bucks are graciously and generously opening the doors of Fiserv Forum...
Yum-Yum Fish and Chicken to open on Milwaukee's North Side on Sept. 28
Yum-Yum Fish and Chicken, a new carry-out and delivery only restaurant will host their grand opening at 1912 W. Hampton Ave. on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Behind the restaurant is industry veteran Myron Smith, who co-founded Skybox Sports Bar (operating it from 2014 through 2017) and Brownstone Social Lounge, and Jonathan Adam, an estate investor and local business consultant.
Trouble and Sons Pizzeria and Italian Restaurant to reopen Tuesday with new chef
After a six-week closure, Trouble and Sons Pizzeria and Italian Restaurant, 133 E. Silver Spring Dr., will reopen to the public on Tuesday, Sept. 27. After struggling with staffing issues for the bulk of 2022, owners Anne Marie Arroyo and Tamela Greene are pleased to reopen the restaurant with a new executive chef at the helm who also happens to share Arroyo and Green’s shared passion for motorcycles.
