After a six-week closure, Trouble and Sons Pizzeria and Italian Restaurant, 133 E. Silver Spring Dr., will reopen to the public on Tuesday, Sept. 27. After struggling with staffing issues for the bulk of 2022, owners Anne Marie Arroyo and Tamela Greene are pleased to reopen the restaurant with a new executive chef at the helm who also happens to share Arroyo and Green’s shared passion for motorcycles.

