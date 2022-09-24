Read full article on original website
Drivers on James A. Reed Road may not know it's named after the 32nd mayor of Kansas City and former U.S. SenatorCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
It's hard to believe Kansas City's Swope Park is bigger than New York's Central Park and it's filled with things to doCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Offensive Woes Return for ChiefsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Kansas City was second to New York City in manufacturing garments for the U.S. after World War IICJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs beat themselves in week 3 against the ColtsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Look: NFL World Shocked By Patrick Mahomes Halftime Video
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Eric Bieniemy weren't seeing eye-to-eye on how the team's offense closed out the half. With some time left on the clock before the half, Kansas City's OC decided to just run the clock out, something that Mahomes had questions about as the team headed for the locker room.
Andy Reid breaks up Patrick Mahomes’ debate with Eric Bieniemy
At the conclusion of the first half against the Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy were seen arguing and had to be separated by head coach Andy Reid. The Chiefs are having issues in this game, such as in special teams and Patrick...
Kansas City Chiefs Are Releasing Kicker After Rough Performance On Sunday
The Kansas City Chiefs suffered a pretty shocking loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Now, as a result, the AFC West franchise is releasing a kicker. That kicker is Matt Ammendola. The Chiefs are releasing kicker Matt Ammendola this Monday afternoon. He had a tough showing on Sunday and...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
When Is Brittany Matthews’ Due Date? Details on Baby No. 2 With Patrick Mahomes
Baby on the way! As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews await the arrival of baby No. 2, the couple hosted a gender reveal party to find out if...
Chiefs trying to fix big problem with recent free agent signing
The Kansas City Chiefs had an obvious problem with their special teams unit last week in the loss to the Indianapolis Colts. However, it looks like they are trying to solve that problem. Of course, we all know by now the struggles that took place last week. Starting kicker Harrison...
Dallas Cowboys rookie Tyler Smith ranks 2nd amongst OTs
Dallas Cowboys fans didn’t know what they were getting when the Cowboys selected Tyler Smith with the 24th pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. The Cowboys clearly needed to address their offensive line early. From guard, to center, to tackle it was a mess down the stretch. But the actual selection of the lineman from Tulsa was still a surprise to most.
Miami Dolphins toughest challenge Thursday will be preparation
The Miami Dolphins will face a tough challenge on Thursday night but it may not be the Bengals themselves as much as it will be preparation or lack thereof. Miami is flying to Cincinnati a day earlier than planned because of Hurricane Ian. The weather patterns show an eastern shift back over the Atlantic and then a west-northwest trajectory. That creates a potential problem tomorrow.
NFL: No planned changes yet for Chiefs-Buccaneers for Hurricane Ian
The National Football League is not planning any changes as of yet to the location of the Chiefs-Bucs game scheduled for Sunday. The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are scheduled to anchor the primetime slate on Sunday Night Football on NBC for the NFL’s slate in Week 4. However, Mother Nature might have some plans of her own.
Chiefs’ biggest threat takes it on the chin
The Kansas City Chiefs may have lost the game last Sunday to the Indianapolis Colts, but they still took a win this week. While no one wants to see a player suffer an injury, and no one wishes that upon anyone, it is, however, an advantage for the opposite team.
