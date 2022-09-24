ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The Spun

Look: NFL World Shocked By Patrick Mahomes Halftime Video

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Eric Bieniemy weren't seeing eye-to-eye on how the team's offense closed out the half. With some time left on the clock before the half, Kansas City's OC decided to just run the clock out, something that Mahomes had questions about as the team headed for the locker room.
atozsports.com

Chiefs trying to fix big problem with recent free agent signing

The Kansas City Chiefs had an obvious problem with their special teams unit last week in the loss to the Indianapolis Colts. However, it looks like they are trying to solve that problem. Of course, we all know by now the struggles that took place last week. Starting kicker Harrison...
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys rookie Tyler Smith ranks 2nd amongst OTs

Dallas Cowboys fans didn’t know what they were getting when the Cowboys selected Tyler Smith with the 24th pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. The Cowboys clearly needed to address their offensive line early. From guard, to center, to tackle it was a mess down the stretch. But the actual selection of the lineman from Tulsa was still a surprise to most.
FanSided

Miami Dolphins toughest challenge Thursday will be preparation

The Miami Dolphins will face a tough challenge on Thursday night but it may not be the Bengals themselves as much as it will be preparation or lack thereof. Miami is flying to Cincinnati a day earlier than planned because of Hurricane Ian. The weather patterns show an eastern shift back over the Atlantic and then a west-northwest trajectory. That creates a potential problem tomorrow.
FanSided

NFL: No planned changes yet for Chiefs-Buccaneers for Hurricane Ian

The National Football League is not planning any changes as of yet to the location of the Chiefs-Bucs game scheduled for Sunday. The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are scheduled to anchor the primetime slate on Sunday Night Football on NBC for the NFL’s slate in Week 4. However, Mother Nature might have some plans of her own.
atozsports.com

Chiefs’ biggest threat takes it on the chin

The Kansas City Chiefs may have lost the game last Sunday to the Indianapolis Colts, but they still took a win this week. While no one wants to see a player suffer an injury, and no one wishes that upon anyone, it is, however, an advantage for the opposite team.
