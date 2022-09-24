Meghan Markle didn’t understand Crown Jewels protocol: report
It was a tempest in a tiara — courtesy of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
Not long before her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wanted Queen Mary’s bandeau tiara fitted while her own private hair stylist was in London.
The only problem, according to a new book about behind-the-scenes tensions between the Palace and Meghan and Harry, was that the Crown Jewels can’t be picked up and tossed around like costume jewelry from Target.
The Queen’s dresser, Angela Kelly, had to explain to Meghan and Harry the strict protocol around the Crown Jewels and how adjustments could not be made without arrangements done carefully in advance.
The pair did not take it well, the Sun reported, citing the upcoming book, “Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown,” by veteran Times of London royal correspondent Valentine Low.
Harry reacted badly, according to the book, spewing vitriol at Kelly using “fairly fruity language,” the Sun said.
Kelly, who was upset, allegedly reported his behavior to Queen Elizabeth who “firmly” put Harry “in his place”.
“He had been downright rude”, an aide told author Low.
Comments / 32