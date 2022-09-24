ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan Markle didn’t understand Crown Jewels protocol: report

By Dana Kennedy
New York Post
 4 days ago

It was a tempest in a tiara — courtesy of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Not long before her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wanted Queen Mary’s bandeau tiara fitted while her own private hair stylist was in London.

The only problem, according to a new book about behind-the-scenes tensions between the Palace and Meghan and Harry, was that the Crown Jewels can’t be picked up and tossed around like costume jewelry from Target.

Meghan Markle on her wedding day wearing Queen Mary's diamond bandeau tiara.
Queen Mary was seen watching a performance at the London Casino in 1949, wearing a diamond bandeau tiara.

The Queen’s dresser, Angela Kelly, had to explain to Meghan and Harry the strict protocol around the Crown Jewels and how adjustments could not be made without arrangements done carefully in advance.

The pair did not take it well, the Sun reported, citing the upcoming book, “Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown,” by veteran Times of London royal correspondent Valentine Low.

Harry reacted badly, according to the book, spewing vitriol at Kelly using “fairly fruity language,” the Sun said.

The Queen’s dresser, Angela Kelly, had to explain to Meghan and Harry the strict protocol around the Crown Jewels.
Meghan Markle wanted Queen Mary’s bandeau tiara fitted while her own private hair stylist was in London, without understanding Crown Jewels protocol.

Kelly, who was upset, allegedly reported his behavior to Queen Elizabeth who “firmly” put Harry “in his place”.

“He had been downright rude”, an aide told author Low.

Comments / 32

tourch
3d ago

Harry acts like a spoiled brat, Megan is a gold digger. Being that they didn’t want to work for the crown they have chose their own path. Be careful what you wish for

Reply
20
tjackson58
4d ago

Just the beginning hissey fit from the demanding duchess Red flags were fluttering & Harry chose to ignore.

Reply(6)
34
Shadowdancer andy
4d ago

There certain protocols to be followed in the royal household and Harry should have known better.

Reply(2)
30
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#British Royal Family#Wedding#Uk#The Crown Jewels#Target#Sun#Times Of London
