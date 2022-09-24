ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Deadly Uptown shooting leaves two others hospitalized: NOPD

By Raeven Poole
 4 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — One man is dead and two others are wounded after a shooting Uptown early Saturday morning. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened at the corner of South Carrollton Avenue and Willow Street.

Just after 2:30, officers say they were called to the 7900 block of Willow Street on reports of shots fired in the area. Upon arrival, three men were found inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.

Two of the victims were taken to the hospital by EMS for treatment but the third victim, 21-year-old Daimeion Brown, was fatally struck. The condition’s of the other victims have not been released.

Investigations revealed that after the shooting happened, the driver stopped the vehicle at the corner and called the police. No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.

The Orleans Parish Coroners’ office will release the identity of the deceased victim and the official cause of death after an autopsy is done and the family is notified. Homicide Detective Robert Long is in charge of the investigation and can be contacted at 504-658-5300. Citizens with information that can help solve this crime are asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 822-1111 , or toll-free at 1-877-903- STOP(7867).

