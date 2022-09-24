ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Avoid these emojis if you’re flirting over text, report says

By Nexstar Media Wire, Russell Falcon
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EVgzH_0i8qscCs00

(NEXSTAR) — Whether you’ve only just met or you’ve been going out a few weeks, texting or instant messaging will likely be a part of getting to know someone you like. And increasingly, daters say they’re relying not only on words but emojis — but are there “right” ones and the “wrong” ones to use?

The answer is yes, according to the Adobe Future of Creativity: 2022 U.S. Emoji Trend Report . As part of the report, Adobe surveyed 5,000 U.S. emoji users to find out how they use emojis and what they hope to get out of them.

These are the 10 fastest-cooling real estate markets in the US

Adobe found 72% of U.S. emoji users say they use emojis in dating and/or flirting exchanges. The three most likable emojis were found to be: 3. Heart eyes emoji 2. Sweet face surrounded by hearts emoji and 1. Kiss with heart emoji.

Then there are the emojis to avoid. Those surveyed said the three least likable emojis used during flirting are:

  • No. 3 — Eggplant emoji . This suggestive purple fruit — eggplant is a fruit, not a vegetable — may be a little too aggressive when you’re just getting to know someone.
  • No. 2 — Angry face emoji . No one likes a buzzkill and this berating little face might appear slightly too angry for a wink-wink conversation.
  • No. 1 — Poop emoji . Honestly, does this one require an explanation?

Emoji favorability in flirting tends to skew younger, as you may have imagined. Adobe found 58% of Gen Zers and 54% of millennials said they’d go out on second and third dates with someone who uses emojis. Gen Zers also seem to find it more necessary, with 38% (or 2 out of 5) saying they wouldn’t pursue serious relationships with someone who doesn’t use emojis.

But don’t think emojis are only being used to stoke a possible relationship. According to the report, 32% of Gen Zers say they’ve been broken up with via emoji. That’s got to hurt!

What is BeReal? How to use the chart-topping app

You may wonder: why would I use emojis? Well, as licensed therapist Alizah K. Lowell writes in Psychology Today , they serve a variety of purposes, including adding more tone to what we’re saying by “introducing sarcasm and humor.” Additionally, Lowell says emojis can help us express “when words fail us.”

So it turns out emojis aren’t just about looking cool — though 73% of U.S. emoji users told Adobe they consider people who use emojis to be friendlier and cooler than those who don’t.

However you may do it, emoji responsibly.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emojis#Instant Messaging#Flirting#Fruit#Smart Phone
FOX8 News

Man accused of strangling female in Randleman

RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was charged with strangling and assaulting a female in Randleman, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Sunday, the RCSO responded to Laughlin Road in Randleman when they were told about an assault. Following an investigation, 56-year-old Carl Laughlin was arrested and taken to the Randolph […]
RANDLEMAN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
FOX8 News

High Point neighbors remember man found dead in home alongside dogs

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — People in one High Point neighborhood are remembering a neighbor they loved who always helped others after he and his five dogs were found dead inside an apartment. Police identified the victim as 39-year-old Rober Baker. Investigators believe Baker was dead for several days before he was found. They are […]
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

Suspects try to kick in Winston-Salem family’s door

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three masked men with guns in Winston-Salem were caught on a home security camera trying to bust through a woman’s door. The couple who witnessed it on their surveillance camera say it unfolded following a food delivery. They tell FOX8 they were waiting upstairs for their order to arrive around 9 […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

3 Triad inmates serving prison time for rape to be granted parole

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Three men from the Piedmont Triad serving long prison sentences for various sex crimes are about to be released on parole. John Alford of Forsyth County, James Allen of Guilford County and Anthony Taylor of Wilkes County will be released by the North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission, the latest […]
WILKES COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
66K+
Followers
16K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy