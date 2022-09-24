Gunfire leaves two injured outside Richfield high school football game

Two young men were injured by gunfire Friday night that erupted during the Richfield High School homecoming game.

Police said the shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. and that the two victims, ages 18 and 21, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Video from a Richfield High School livestream shows student-athletes, coaches, and spectators running seconds after the shots were fired.

No suspects have been arrested.

The shooting prompted Richfield to cancel weekend homecoming festivities, including two varsity soccer matches on Saturday and the homecoming dance.

Dear Spartan Families, It is with a heavy heart that I write to you tonight. I am heartbroken by the violence that... Posted by Richfield High School on Friday, September 23, 2022

Friday night's shooting happened just one week after nearby Edina High School said multiple fights broke out during the first home game of the season against Prior Lake.