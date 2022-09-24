84-year-old pro-life volunteer shot after heated conversation in Ionia County

LAKE ODESSA (WWJ) - A pro-life volunteer going door-to-door in Ionia County was shot while attempting to walk away from a verbal altercation on Tuesday, officials said.

Right to Life Michigan made the announcement in a prepared statement on Saturday, stating a 84-year-old woman is recovering from a gunshot wound she sustained on Sept. 20 while making visits on behalf of the pro-life organization to residences in Lake Odessa between Grand Rapids and Lansing.

Right to Life said the volunteer was making rounds in the community to discuss Proposal 3 when she got into a heated argument. The 84-year-old was walking away from the home when she was hit by gunfire in the back or shoulder area.

The organization said the man who fired the weapon was not engaged in the conversation.

Accoridng to statement released on Saturday, the 84-year-old victim did not know the man who allegedly shot her and no motive has been determined at this time.

The victim has opted to remain anonymous pending the investigation.

Authorities said the Michigan State Police are handling the case, upon which the results will be handed over to the Ionia County Prosecutor's Office.

No other information was released.

Right to Life Michigan is a nonprofit organization that works to reduce abortions and provide protection for human life.

According to their website , the organization focuses "on a steady course of advancing prolife laws and educating people on prolife issues have helped us become a leader among other state prolife organizations and bring together hundreds of thousands of Michigan citizens in the cause of protecting human life."